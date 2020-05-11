Why ‘Hollywood’ Won’t be Returning for a Second Season on Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s anticipated Hollywood has been incredibly popular on Netflix since it dropped on May 1st. Sadly, despite the season’s success, it’s unlikely that the limited series will ever return for a second season on Netflix, here’s why.

Hollywood is a Netflix Original limited series created, written and produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. The series has been regarded as a success for Netflix but has certainly divided fans and critics alike with its use of the artistic license.

Post ww2, the Golden Age of Hollywood has begun, leading to a young group of actors and filmmakers attempting to make it big in tinsel town.

Why won’t Hollywood be returning for a second season on Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Miniseries (Last Updated: 11/05/2020)

Like those who have come before, Hollywood is a miniseries, which means there was only ever an intention to make one season, not multiple.

There will be many fans of the series disappointed to hear that there are no plans for a second season, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in the future.

Other popular limited/miniseries Originals on Netflix are;

Godless

Green Frontier

Maniac

The Defenders

The English Game

Unbelievable

When They See Us

The only series on Netflix so far to go from being ordered as a miniseries, to receiving multiple seasons is the South Korean zombie-horror Kingdom.

Could Hollywood become an anthology?

Similar to our suggestion with Unbelievable, there is a rich history in Hollywood, and despite taking creative liberties with said history, there are plenty of different stories yet to be told of tinsel town.

Alternatively, a narrative formed around an alternate history could be fun to watch, especially the impact that ‘Meg’ would have had in Ryan Murphy’s world of Hollywood.

Ryan Murphy is certainly no stranger to anthologies, two of his most popular series, American Horror Story and American Crime Story are such, so what’s a third to add to the collection?

Murphy has since commented on the prospect of a second season.

Ryan Murphy on “Hollywood” Season 2: “It was created to be one season. It’s not something I’m thinking about; Netflix & I have not even discussed it, nor would we unless it had some huge success. I’ve done these anthology shows… and this was not designed like that.” #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/ojd2sGl08J — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) May 4, 2020

Is there a demand for a second season from subscribers?

I know Hollywood is supposed to be a mini-series but I WANT A SEASON 2 SO BADLY UGHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/qmdSvy0VM0 — love, meg organa-solo (@yeehawmj) May 3, 2020

HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD SEASON 2 HOLLYWOOD— — jordyn (@dcrissstan) May 5, 2020

Hollywood season 2 or I riot. I love her. pic.twitter.com/MOhmCgSPUM — ’ (@bexscarecrow) May 8, 2020

Suffice to say there is a demand for the second season of Hollywood, but with so many projects already being undertaken, it’s hard to see Ryan Murphy return to Hollywood soon.

Would you have liked to of seen a second season of Hollywood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!