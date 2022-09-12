Ryan Murphy Shows & Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Ryan Murphy is perhaps one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood and since 2018 has worked with Netflix under a comprehensive overall deal. Here’s your complete breakdown of Ryan Murphy’s entire output for Netflix thus far and what’s next.

As you may know, Netflix has overall deals with prolific creators from all around the world. Ryan Murphy was one of the biggest creators to jump over to Netflix having previously worked exclusively for Disney and their FX and Fox brands creating hits like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, and others.

While Murphy still works with Disney on existing projects, he works on Netflix projects too until at least June 2023 when his deal is due to expire.

Ryan Murphy Shows and Movies Streaming Now on Netflix

Here’s the rundown of every Ryan Murphy project that’s come to Netflix exclusively thus far. Those marked with asterisks aren’t part of his Netflix deal but still arrived exclusively on Netflix.

The Politician (Season 1)* – September 27th, 2019

Circus of Books (Documentary) – April 20th, 2020

A Secret Love (Documentary) – April 29th, 2020

Hollywood (Limited Series) – May 1st, 2020

The Politician (Season 2)* – June 19th, 2020

The Boys in the Band (Movie) – September 30th, 2020

Ratched (Season 1)* – September 18th, 2020

The Prom – December 11th, 2020

Halston (Limited Series) – May 14th, 2021

Pray Away – August 3rd, 2021

The Andy Warhol Diaries – March 9th, 2022

Here’s every Ryan Murphy project coming to Netflix over the next few years that have been announced.

Please note: this is a live article and will be updated over time. Last updated: September 2022.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Series and Movie Coming to Netflix

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Type: Series

Netflix Release Date: September 21st, 2022 (date subject to change)

Teaming up with Ian Brennan and Janet Mock, we’ll see Ryan Murphy return to familiar territory with a miniseries following the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Evan Peters is playing the leading role of the infamous killer.

Richard Jenkins and Carl Franklin will also star.

Filming took place between March and September 2021.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Type: Movie

Netflix Release Date: October 5th, 2022

Blumhouse, alongside Ryan Murphy, will be taking a stab at adapting the Stephen King novel of the same name. Netflix has adapted a number of different Stephen King novels over the years but none with the horror experts at Blumhouse.

John Lee Hancock is attached to the movie as the director and filming began in late 2021.

Among the cast for the project includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Joe Tippet.

The Watcher (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: October 13th (date subject to change)

Officially confirmed by Netflix after our initial report from February 2021. Ryan Murphy will be producing this limited series on The Watcher story, which was acquired by Netflix several years back.

Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Naomi Watts are set to star with Screen Arcade and Ryan Murphy Television behind the show.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller series:

“Follows a married couple who starts receiving horrifying letters from a creepy stalker, who’s kept them from moving into their dream house.”

Ratched (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Unknown

The first season of Ratched has undoubtedly been the biggest title to come to Netflix from Murphy exclusively thus far. It smashed expectations and entered Netflix’s list of most-viewed shows.

When the series was originally announced after an intense bidding war, Netflix gave the series a two-season order meaning that Nurse Ratched should be returning.

Sadly, we still have no window when we can expect season 2 of Ratched with no production dates and cast members also unclear whether the show will ever return.

A Chorus Line (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

A Chorus Line debuted as a movie in 1985 but was originally a Broadway musical. This new limited mini-series will consist of 10 episodes adapting the play for the modern-day.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. Based on the Broadway musical.”

If you’re looking for more information on the original Broadway musical providing some excellent context, check out TheaterMania’s article.

Marlene Dietrich Untitled Series

Coming to Netflix: TBD

This series will be similar in premise to the aforementioned Halston series in being a biopic limited series based on a famous figurehead.

Jessica Lange is set to play the role of Marlene who recently featured in The Politician in its first season.

At this stage, it’s expected the series is in very early development but it’s been said that it is set in Vegas during the early 60s at the prime of Marlene Dietrich’s career.

Consent

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Announced back in May 2018, this new anthology series that will ride the wave of the #MeToo movement will examine stories of sexual harassment in the workplace, specifically during the movement.

Each episode would recount a new story with a different director. One of the episodes is expected to cover an account of what happened at the Weinstein Company and one that covers the allegations against House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

This will be the third major play adaptation to come from Ryan Murphy and is being produced alongside Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph.

The project was first announced in late 2020.

The movie will follow an expectant father fired from his job and looking to break into the entertainment industry as a drag artist. Jim Parsons is currently attached to star.

Outfielder

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Set to be written and directed by Robert O’Hara, Outfielder is the temporary name for a new limited series that Ryan Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis will produce.

The limited series is thought to be a biopic on 19-year-old Los Angeles Dodger Glenn Burke, who is reportedly the first-ever person to do a high five.

Untitled Janet Cooke Movie

Type: Movie

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Janet Mock will be spearheading this project that has Ryan Murphy producing. It’s based on the journalist Janet Cooke who won a Pulitzer Prize in the early 1980s with her piece, Jimmy’s World but quickly got into trouble over it.

Before we leave you, we just want to wrap up with some other points, rumors, or projects that have been announced in the past but have gone quiet.

A feature film on former first lady Betty Ford is reportedly in active development but is yet to be confirmed.

Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe were reportedly at one stage teaming up for a feature movie on Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series.

In 2015, One Hit Wonders was announced, which sees Ryan Murphy team up with Gwyneth Paltrow for a musical dramedy. That title has gone MIA but perhaps could find its way onto Netflix.

There have been plenty of rumors swirling about Murphy maybe bringing Scream Queens to Netflix but nothing of substance, sadly.

