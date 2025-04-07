‘Wolf King’ Expected To Return For A Season 2 on Netflix

After being in the works for multiple years, Netflix’s adaptation of the Wereworld novels arrived on our screens on March 20th, but after the ending, you may be wondering if more is coming up. The answer looks to be yes, we’re expecting Wolf King to return for a second and final season on Netflix.

In case you missed it, Wolf King is Netflix’s coming-of-age fantasy animated series from Lime Pictures and the animation studio, Jellyfish Pictures. It tells the story of Drew Ferran, who discovers that he has werewolf powers and has been kept hidden from his true lineage of being a Werelord and ultimately heir to the throne. It’s a thrilling adventure with elements akin to Game of Thrones, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even a bit of Arcane. We gave it a 4-star review upon its release.

Since its arrival, Wolf King has featured in the weekly top 10s in 57 countries and the daily top 10s in 89 countries. It’s also spent two weeks in the global top 10s (so far), with 19.4M hours watched globally, equating to 5.5M views.

What happened in the final episode of Wolf King?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

If you get to the end of Wolf King or have read the books, you’ll certainly know it sets up more to come. The season concludes with the big Leopald wedding (and simultaneous execution) with Leopald seemingly untouchable and the rebellion dead in its tracks. Leopald’s plan almost came to fruition, but a last-minute intervention from allies led to an uprising with Drew realizing his full power. The uprising is led by Drew’s foster father, Mack, who intervenes by disguising himself as the executioner, facilitating Drew’s escape but sacrificing his own life in the process. Queen Amelie, freed from a spell, reveals that Drew is her son and the rightful heir to the throne, leading the citizens to rally behind him.

More importantly, Prince Lucas has landed in an exotic desert city and quickly gets hit with a seemingly poisoned tip dart and soon finds himself knocked out on the floor. A man then stands over him, identity hidden, and then transforms into a creature, once again hidden, with Lucas telling him that the Wolf is their enemy. It’s been speculated that the man in question is Lord Onyx, a werepanther from Braga and Leopold’s cousin, but we’ll have to wait until season 2 to find out exactly who the ring of Leopold was taken to.

Will Wolf King return for Season 2 on Netflix?

Has the show been renewed per se? Not quite.

Instead, we understand that the show is expected to follow in the footsteps of many other animated titles by getting an upfront order of x number of episodes. According to multiple people attached to the show, the series was given an upfront order of 16 episodes of 22 minutes each. Naturally, season 1 released with eight episodes, meaning there are still eight to come.

One sign that the show will conclude with season 2 comes from Crutis Jobling’s website. There, it states, “Curtis has remained actively involved throughout the production, adapting all six novels as lead writer and associate producer.” That suggests that season 2 will provide a definitive ending to the show.

We should note that the animation team, which is also the team behind Netflix’s The Twits, due out this year, recently closed its doors, amongst industry pressures.

Netflix declined to comment when we asked about the second season.

If you want to dive into the production and some of the story aspects of Wolf King, we actually had the privilege of submitting questions to Curtis Jobling about the series. You can find our full write-up here, and it’s full of fascinating insights into the thought process of bringing the books to life.

That’s all we know so far. We’ll keep you posted if and when Netflix makes an official announcement about the future of Wolf King.