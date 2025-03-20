‘Wolf King’ Netflix Review: A Solid Animated Series That’s Familiar to Some TV Greats

Wolf King is Netflix’s new British fantasy coming-of-age animation series, adapted from the books by Curtis Jobling. The journey is definitely ultimately worth taking regardless of whether you’re familiar with the source material.

The story follows Drew Ferran, a young man with seemingly an ordinary life. In record speed, he quickly discovers he has powers that have been hidden up until this point and eventually discovers he’s part of a lineage that puts him in line to the throne but has been hidden after his family was betrayed. Given that there are six books to cover, it was surprising how quickly the story got going. Within the first 10 minutes, Drew’s old life is completely upended, and by the end of the first episode, which clocks in at a tight 30 minutes, the stakes are clearly laid out for what’s to come.

Each episode takes you on a fresh journey with a unique location that never overstays its welcome with a clear end goal in mind. Again, the script wastes absolutely no time. Most characters we meet alone are interesting and well-defined. The two companions that Drew meets through the adventure fall into stale stereotypes: One being overly short, full of attitude, and bossy with the other being a bit dumb and clumsy. Both play their purpose, though, and their traits never get to the point of annoyance.

While watching, I noticed that the show and its story draw inspiration from many different sources—or at least feel very familiar compared to other series. Its animation style is reminiscent of Arcane, utilizing the popular keyframe animation technique, which works particularly well in busier on-screen moments. The story blends elements of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Game of Thrones with political intrigue and distinct visual identities for each Were-“house.” As for Avatar, Drew is the last of his kind and if his existence is known, he’d be hunted down to the ends of the Earth. Sound familiar? For instance, the Werelions have clear ties to the Lannisters from Game of Thrones and the Fire Nation, and arguably, the Werewolves are more akin to the Starks.

Despite those comparisons and feeling very familiar if you’ve delved into either of those worlds, the series distinguishes itself with its fantasy elements, transformation scenes, and underlying lore to make this a rich world worth exploring.

The animation style is one of the undoubted highlights of the show for me. The lighting—especially in darker scenes—is exceptional and really works well with the animation style used. Each character is well-designed, visually distinct, and expressive. High-speed sequences, where characters’ glowing eyes leave colorful light trails, add to the unique aesthetic of each “house.” Environments generally look decent, though, presumably due to a smaller budget than Arcane; some areas lack detail, making the world feel somewhat shallow. Often, characters occupy vast, open fields that can seem barren, with landscapes frequently stretching empty to the horizon.

Jellyfish Pictures may not yet be a household name, but the talent on display here suggests they are on the rise. Their next major project, Netflix’s big-budget Roald Dahl adaptation of The Twits, is coming later this year, so it’ll be interesting to see if they can maintain their momentum.

I should also give a hat tip to the voice cast with highlights, including Ceallach Spellman as Drew, Paterson Joseph as Bergan, and Ralph Ineson as Leopold, although, in truth, nobody here is phoning in a performance.

It’s also a bonus that the story will be told in full. As we’ve reported previously, the series is adapting all six books across its 16 confirmed episodes, meaning a second—and presumably final—season is on the way in due course. Given Netflix’s track record of cutting animated series short, it’s refreshing to see one get a proper beginning, middle, and end.

4/5 Good ★★★★☆

Wolf King pulls in some of the best elements of other series for a unique and distinct adventure that’s worth journeying on.

