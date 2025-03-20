‘Wolf King’ on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has brought to life the world of Wereworld from Curtis Jobling in a new animated series called Wolf King. Now streaming on Netflix, here’s what you need to know about Wolf King – an epic adventure fantasy series and a coming-of-age story produced by Lime Pictures with animation by Jellyfish Pictures.

Let’s start with who’s behind the show Wolf King is directed by Tom Brass, whose VFX and animation credits include Captive State, The Innocents, Nova, and more. The writing team for Wereworld includes Celia Morgan (Eastenders, Jamie Johnson) and Andrew Burrell (Disenchantment, Eastenders).

Curtis Jobling was also actively involved throughout the entire production of the show serving as lead writer and associate producer. Speaking about the series in a statement, Jobling said: “Until Lime Pictures and Netflix knocked on my door four years ago, I would never have dreamt that we’d see my Wereworld books make the transition from page to screen. It’s been a fantastic journey through production (appropriate for such a fantastic tale) and I hope that when Wolf King finally lands, viewers can see the love, detail and incredible hard work our talented team have put into it.“

Jellyfish Pictures is behind the series’ animation. They have previously worked on How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, Spirit: Untamed, The Boss Baby, The Bad Guys, and Kung Fu Panda. For Netflix, the team is currently working hard on the 2025 Roald Dahl adaptation, The Twits. Tom Haines (Glow-Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star) will compose the music for the series. Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, Curtis Jobling, and Barry Quinn produced the series for Lime Pictures. As far as we can tell, Netflix’s Wereworld has been in production since at least June 2022.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Wolf King?

Netflix’s Wolf King is based on Curtis Jobling’s Wereworld book series, which consisted of five books published from 2011 to 2013. On Curtis Jobling’s website, he states he’s “adapting all six novels.”

Here’s the official Netflix logline for Wolf King, which is described as an epic fantasy adventure with a dash of horror and aimed at a 12-13+ age group:

“Wereworld is an epic fantasy adventure series that follows Drew Ferran, as he comes of age and discovers he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves, and rightful (yet reluctant) ruler of a land governed by Werelords. Drew must fight to abolish the tyranny of the Lionlords and reclaim the throne.”

Who is in the voice cast of Wolf King?

In February 2025, we finally got the complete list of who will lend their voice to Wolf King! Let’s begin with the names we’ve known for a while and who they’ll be playing before diving into the remaining complete list:

Louis Landau (The Serpent Queen) will voice Trent Ferran, Drew Ferran’s adoptive brother. Nina Barker-Francis (House of the Dragon) will voice Whitley, a friend of Drew’s. Kim Adis (Shadow Land) will lend her voice to the series, too, playing the role of Erin. In addition, we can report that David Dawson (The Last Kingdom) has joined the voice cast of Wereworld as Count Vega, a flamboyant and charming pirate and a Wireshark.

Rounding out the voice cast are:

Ceallach Spellman (Cold Feet, White Lines)

(Cold Feet, White Lines) Georgia Lock (Sadie J, The Evermoor Chronicles)

(Sadie J, The Evermoor Chronicles) Chris Lew Kum Hoi (Strangers, Ghosts)

(Strangers, Ghosts) Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, Uncle)

(White Lines, Uncle) Paterson Joseph (Peep Show, Vigil)

(Peep Show, Vigil) Colin Ryan (Final Fantasy XVI, Doctor Who: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos)

(Final Fantasy XVI, Doctor Who: The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos) Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Another Life)

(Doctor Who, Another Life) Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead)

(The Tick, Shaun of the Dead) Rasmus Hardiker (Thomas & Friends, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham)

(Thomas & Friends, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham) Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones)

(The Witch, Game of Thrones) Rob Rackstraw (Bob the Builder, The Octonauts)

(Bob the Builder, The Octonauts) Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Macbeth (2010))

(Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Macbeth (2010)) Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Doctor Strange, Zog and the Flying Doctors)

How many episodes will be in Wolf King?

We’ve learned that Wereworld gave an upfront order of 16 episodes (that could be split into two seasons of eight episodes each), each around 22 minutes long.

Here’s more of the first looks at the upcoming Wolf King series:

Are you enjoying Wolf King on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.