WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for May 2025

May marks the start of a brand new year for wrestling, as we’ll see the fallout from the WWE’s biggest weekend of the year, Wrestlemania. The WWE superstars will head to Kansas for Backlash, where potential rematches and brand new title matches will take place. New weekly Raw, Smackdown, and NXT episodes will also remain available.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should add an extra day to the date when necessary.

Live WWE Premium Live Events in May 2025

Backlash 2025 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025 Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO Description: All of the fallout from Wrestlemania comes to a head in Kansas City as the superstars of the WWE settle grudges old and new. Broadcast Times: EST: 06:00 PM | GMT: 10:00 PM | PST: 03:00 PM | CET: 12:00 AM | IST: 03:30 AM | AEST: 08:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT Battleground 2025 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025 Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, FL Description: The rising stars of the WWE descend on Tampa as they compete for championship gold and glory. Broadcast Times: EST: 06:00 PM | GMT: 10:00 PM | PST: 03:00 PM | CET: 12:00 AM | IST: 03:30 AM | AEST: 08:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Raw Schedule for May 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 27 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Raw #N1×019 Date: Monday, May 5, 2025 Location: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Raw #N1×020 Date: Monday, May 12, 2025 Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Raw #N1×021 Date: Monday, May 19, 2025 Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Raw #N1×022 Date: Monday, May 26, 2025 Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, FL Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Smackdown Schedule for May 2025

Smackdown #N1×019 Date: Friday, May 2, 2025 Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×020 Date: Friday, May 9, 2025 Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, OH Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×021 Date: Friday, May 16, 2025 Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×022 Date: Friday, May 23, 2025 Location: EnMarket Arena, Savannah, GA Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×023 Date: Friday, May 30, 2025 Location: Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE NXT Schedule for May 2025

NXT #N1×019 Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×020 Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×021 Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×019 Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

