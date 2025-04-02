Home WWE Coming Soon to Netflix

WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for May 2025

Your complete rundown of live WWE on Netflix coming up in May 2025.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
By ·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Wwe Raw Smackdown Nxt Netflix Live Schedule For May 2025

Picture: WWE Backlash is coming to Netflix in May 2025 – WWE

May marks the start of a brand new year for wrestling, as we’ll see the fallout from the WWE’s biggest weekend of the year, Wrestlemania. The WWE superstars will head to Kansas for Backlash, where potential rematches and brand new title matches will take place. New weekly Raw, Smackdown, and NXT episodes will also remain available.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should add an extra day to the date when necessary.

Live WWE Premium Live Events in May 2025

Backlash 2025

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Description: All of the fallout from Wrestlemania comes to a head in Kansas City as the superstars of the WWE settle grudges old and new.

Broadcast Times: EST: 06:00 PM | GMT: 10:00 PM | PST: 03:00 PM | CET: 12:00 AM | IST: 03:30 AM | AEST: 08:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT Battleground 2025

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, FL

Description: The rising stars of the WWE descend on Tampa as they compete for championship gold and glory.

Broadcast Times: EST: 06:00 PM | GMT: 10:00 PM | PST: 03:00 PM | CET: 12:00 AM | IST: 03:30 AM | AEST: 08:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Raw Schedule for May 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 27 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Liv Morgan Wwe Raw Smackdown Nxt Netflix Live Schedule For April

Picture: Raw superstar Liv Morgan of the Judgement Day – WWE

Raw #N1×019

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Location: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Raw #N1×020

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Raw #N1×021

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Raw #N1×022

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, FL

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE Smackdown Schedule for May 2025

Cody Rhodes Wwe Raw Smackdown Nxt Netflix Live Schedule For April

Picture: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes – WWE

Smackdown #N1×019

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 11:00 PM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 04:30 AM | AEST: 09:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×020

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Location: Nutter Center, Dayton, OH

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×021

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×022

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Location: EnMarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Smackdown #N1×023

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Location:

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE NXT Schedule for May 2025

Every Wwe Show Coming To Netflix In January Nxt Logo

Picture: NXT – WWE

NXT #N1×019

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×020

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×021

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×019

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 10:00 AM

Countdown:

Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Are you still enjoying the WWE on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - WWE

Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming This Year Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming This Year
WWE on Netflix: How Well Is RAW, SmackDown and Others Performing After 3 Months? Article Teaser Photo

WWE on Netflix: How Well Is RAW, SmackDown and Others Performing After 3 Months?
WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for April 2025 Article Teaser Photo

WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for April 2025
WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for March 2025

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Most Watched Netflix Series, Movies and Live Events of All Time

Most Watched Netflix Series, Movies and Live Events of All Time

WWE on Netflix: How Well Is RAW, SmackDown and Others Performing After 3 Months?

WWE on Netflix: How Well Is RAW, SmackDown and Others Performing After 3 Months?

‘Countdown Paul vs Tyson’ Directors Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker Reflect On Documentary Series and The Big Fight

‘Countdown Paul vs Tyson’ Directors Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker Reflect On Documentary Series and The Big Fight

What Differences Can We Expect from Raw and Smackdown on Netflix?

What Differences Can We Expect from Raw and Smackdown on Netflix?