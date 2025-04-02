WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for May 2025

May marks the start of a brand new year for wrestling, as we’ll see the fallout from the WWE’s biggest weekend of the year, Wrestlemania. The WWE superstars will head to Kansas for Backlash, where potential rematches and brand new title matches will take place. New weekly Raw, Smackdown, and NXT episodes will also remain available.
Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should add an extra day to the date when necessary.
Live WWE Premium Live Events in May 2025
Backlash 2025
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
Description: All of the fallout from Wrestlemania comes to a head in Kansas City as the superstars of the WWE settle grudges old and new.
Broadcast Times: EST: 06:00 PM | GMT: 10:00 PM | PST: 03:00 PM | CET: 12:00 AM | IST: 03:30 AM | AEST: 08:00 AM
Countdown:
NXT Battleground 2025
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Location: Yeungling Center, Tampa, FL
Description: The rising stars of the WWE descend on Tampa as they compete for championship gold and glory.
Broadcast Times: EST: 06:00 PM | GMT: 10:00 PM | PST: 03:00 PM | CET: 12:00 AM | IST: 03:30 AM | AEST: 08:00 AM
Countdown:
WWE Raw Schedule for May 2025
Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 27 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
WWE Smackdown Schedule for May 2025
WWE NXT Schedule for May 2025
Are you still enjoying the WWE on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!