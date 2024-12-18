‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 on Netflix: Sets January 2025 Release & Noah Centineo to Reprise Role

After a romantic rollercoaster in South Korea, Kitty is returning to America… or is she? That’s what XO Kitty fans hope to learn from a second season coming to Netflix in January 2025. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming second season of XO, Kitty.

Let’s quickly recap: XO, Kitty is a Netflix Original romantic comedy series created, written, and produced by Jenny Han. It is a spin-off of the popular To All the Boys film franchise, which had three movies on Netflix.

The series is based on teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are much more complicated when it’s her heart on the line.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Just under a month after the series premiered, Netflix officially confirmed on May 18th, 2023, that the show would be returning, which came as no surprise given its viewing stats.

The announcement came with a short video featuring Anna Cathcart (and a few other cast members) holding up a sign announcing that the show had been renewed:

Jenny Han is confirmed to return as showrunner for the new season alongside Sascha G. Rothchild, who also both serve as executive producers. Hanna Stanbridge, Chris Martin, and Emily Kim serve as staff writers on the new season.

We can also reveal that Anna Mastro is set to direct this season of the show.

As the first spin-off of one of its popular film franchises, it will be interesting to see how XO, Kitty performs over the first few weeks, especially given the gap since To All The Boys – Always and Forever, released in February 2021.

Netflix measures all the analytics related to the series, such as weekly hourly viewing data, the percentage of subscribers starting and finishing the show, and more. We’ve covered how Netflix decides whether to renew or cancel a show here.

How well did XO, Kitty perform on Netflix?

Judging from the show’s first four days, XO, Kitty got off to a strong start on Netflix with 72,080,000 hours viewed. If it weren’t for the success of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Series, XO, Kitty would have been on top.

Let’s look at the Netflix hourly numbers for XO, Kitty. Every week on Tuesday, Netflix unveils its top 40 shows and movies, broken down into English and non-English language categories. In total, the show featured in the top 10 for four weeks, accumulating 180.15 million hours watched globally.

Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 14th, 2023 to May 21st, 2023 72,080,000 2 1 May 21st, 2023 to May 28th, 2023 63,780,000 (-12%) 2 2 May 28th, 2023 to June 4th, 2023 29,830,000 (-53%) 3 3 June 4th, 2023 to June 11th, 2023 14,460,000 (-52%) 8 4

As you can see, the show had a strong first week and even a good second weekend, but it notably dropped over 50% between weeks 2 and 3.

If we look at that number with the CVE metric (Completed Viewing Equivalent = taking the runtime of the show and dividing it by the number of reported hours), we can do an apples-to-apples(ish) comparison of how well the show performed against other big Netflix shows in 2023:

As you can see, XO, Kitty was one of the better-performing shows in 2023, pulling in a better CVE than That ’90s Show and The Diplomat, both of which were renewed.

When we add it all up, we can see that XO, Kitty was a prime candidate for renewal, especially since it has a smaller budget compared to other renewed shows.

Netflix has revealed that the second season of XO, Kitty, is coming on January 16th, 2025!

Netflix has also released a full trailer for the second season.

What to Expect from XO, Kitty Season 2?

Kitty x Yuri

Kitty has a lot on her plate heading into the second season. After going to Korea to be closer to her long-distance boyfriend Dae, Kitty finds herself with feelings for somebody else, Yuri, by the end of the season.

However, before Kitty has the opportunity to reveal her feelings for Yuri, she is interrupted by the appearance of Juliana, the girl Yuri is in love with. Rather than confessing her feelings, Kitty boards her plane back to the US.

With her expulsion from KISS, Kitty believes she will never see Yuri again. Little does she know that Yuri is trying to convince her mother, Jina, to reinstate her. If Kitty is allowed to return to KISS, she will be reunited with Yuri.

Min Ho x Kitty

When Kitty boards her plane, she is surprised to find Min Ho on the same flight. Learning from Kitty that she and Dae are no longer together and that Kitty is returning to America, the young man has nothing to lose and confesses his own feelings for her.

Kitty has feelings for Yuri, and she just broke up with Dae, so even if she returns to KISS, it’s unlikely she’ll reciprocate Min Ho’s feelings.

Who is Simon?

Jina gives Kitty a letter that her mom, Eve, had written for her. After reading the letter, Kitty discovers the name of the mysterious Simon, her mother’s potential first love.

Expect Kitty to go back to Jina and question her about “Simon” and Jina’s friendship with her mother.

Will Dae Lose His Place at KISS?

Dae’s scholarship relies heavily on his performance at school, and he is expected to be the top-performing student. However, thanks to Florian cheating on his exams, Dae loses the top rank. Unless Florian is caught, or Dae can improve his grades to perfect levels, Dae’s scholarship at KISS is under serious threat.

New Cast Members for XO, Kitty Season 2

In February 2024, we revealed that Netflix was on the lookout for three new cast members for the upcoming season.

Sophie – New series regular – Korean American teen girl from Ohio – Last-minute transfer on an exchange program through her Korean church.

– New series regular – Korean American teen girl from Ohio – Last-minute transfer on an exchange program through her Korean church. Mr. Choi – New series regular for season 2 – Big talent manager funding a new arts program at K.I.S.S. – Described as handsome, charming, and a narcissist – Known to be a ladies’ man

– New series regular for season 2 – Big talent manager funding a new arts program at K.I.S.S. – Described as handsome, charming, and a narcissist – Known to be a ladies’ man Young – Recurring guest star – Vying to become captain of the track team in season 2 – Naturally competitive and described as Queer – serves as a main rival to one of the main protagonists.

While we don’t think those cast members have been announced just yet, the Hollywood trades did announce three new cast members for the new season:

Audrey Huynh (ANZBBGRL, Wyrm) has joined as a new series regular called Stella

(ANZBBGRL, Wyrm) has joined as a new series regular called Sasha Bhasin (Brave the Dark) will recur as Preveena

(Brave the Dark) will recur as Joshua Lee (Gangnam Project) will also recur as Jin

Kept hidden until recently, it has also been announced that Noah Centineo will reprise his role as Peter Kavinsky.

Showrunner Jessica O’Toole had the following to say about Noah’s casting:

“It was amazing to watch Anna and Noah together on set; they have so much love and respect for each other and you can feel it in their scenes together. This season of XO, Kitty is all about where Kitty is going but also where she came from. And the opportunity to include Peter Kavinsky in that journey was so exciting. I can’t wait for the fans to see Peter interact with some of their favorite XO, Kitty characters and to see all of the other juicy surprises we have in store… including some big moments fans have been waiting for and others they will never see coming.”

Noah also shard his delight on working with actress Anna Cathcart again:

“Working with Anna again was amazing. She’s so wonderfully talented and her work ethic shows in every scene. Stepping back into the To All The Boys universe was a true joy, and I hope our incredible audience enjoys seeing Peter again as much as I did.”

Episode Titles, Writers and Directors for XO, Kitty Season 2

So far, we’ve only got writing credits for a number of the earlier episodes and, similarly, only episode titles (not in order) for those six. Let’s start with the writers this season:

Episode 201 – Written by Jessica O’Toole

– Written by Jessica O’Toole Episode 202 – Written by Siobhan Vivian

– Written by Siobhan Vivian Episode 203 – Written by Sarah Choi

– Written by Sarah Choi Episode 204 – TBD

– TBD Episode 205 – Written by George Northy

– Written by George Northy Episode 206 – Written by: Nina Kim

– Written by: Nina Kim Episode 207 – TBD

– TBD Episode 208 – TBD

– TBD Episode 209 – TBD

– TBD Episode 210 – TBD

Episode titles we’ve deciphered so far for this season include:

K.I.S.S. Me Again

Kiss And Make Up

Kissing Cousins

Never Been Kissed

New Year’s Kiss

Where is Season 2 in Production?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the first season occurred between March 28th, 2022, and June 7th, 2022. That means the period between the start of filming and the show being released was fourteen months.

Now, despite an early renewal, no work is currently taking place on the show due to both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As you may know, the former has been striking since May 2023 and the latter since July 2023. XO, Kitty was among the dozens of projects currently on hold at Netflix due to the ongoing strikes.

On April 25th, 2024 – Netflix and the trades confirmed that production had started on the new season of the show. Then, a couple of months later, on June 26th, 2024 – Netflix’s Golden account confirmed that filming had wrapped on season 2.

Note: Contains contributions from Kasey Moore.

Are you looking forward to the second season of XO, Kitty on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!