‘You’ Season 5: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

Joe’s London vacation has come to a bloody end, and after leaving a trail of bodies in his wake, Netflix’s favorite serial killer is back stateside. However, Netflix is yet to renew You for a fifth season, but we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. For now, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about You season 5 on Netflix.

You is a Netflix Original romantic crime drama series created by Greg Berlanti and based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes.

Prior to its arrival on Netflix, the series was on Lifetime. However, once Netflix picked up the series as an original, the streaming service’s global reach helped push the popularity of You into the stratosphere, and has been one of Netflix’s most popular crime dramas since.

You Season 5 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 03/09/2023)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for the fifth season of You.

Considering that the second half of the fourth season has only just become available to stream, we could be waiting several weeks before any news on renewal.

However, we have the first several weeks of data from the first half of the season to determine how well the show is performing and speculate the chances of renewal.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 February 5th, 2023 to February 12th, 2023 92,070,000 1 1 February 12th, 2023 to February 19th, 2023 64,060,000 (-30%) 1 2 February 19th, 2023 to February 26th, 2023 27,750,000 (-57%) 5 3

The first half of the fourth season has only been able to amass 183,880,000 million hours viewed since its release and dropped out of the global top ten by the fourth week.

It must be noted that many fans online made it clear that they wouldn’t be watching the fourth season until all ten episodes became available. Not to mention, some fans have taken the opportunity to use the countdown to the release of part 2 to rewatch the series all over again.

In total, all four seasons have amassed over 1 billion viewing hours on Netflix. However when you consider Netflix has only been releasing weekly data since Q3 2021, if you add the viewing data from season 2 this pushes the viewing stats to over 1.5 billion viewing hours. The total viewing hours are even higher still when you consider the viewing data from the first season was never released except for the fact that the series had 40 million viewers.

Once we have the next several weeks of viewing data we can speculate further on any potential renewal for the fifth season. We still expect the series to be renewed, as we’re of the opinion that the fifth season could be the series last.

What can we expect to see from You season 5?

Joe the Billionaire

For the second time in his life, the power and money of the family of Joe’s significant other saved him from facing the consequences of his crimes. Thanks to Kate inheriting her father’s fortune and company, Joe now has access to near-unlimited resources.

This means that if Joe were to murder again, it would take very little to sweep it all under the rug.

Joe has embraced his dark self

Always imagining himself as the hero of his own story, Joe has tirelessly tried to fight the darker side of his personality. The attempt to disassociate himself from his actions was so strong, that it resulted in a mental breakdown which saw Joe hallucinate a manifestation of the dark side of himself.

The symbolism of Joe’s reflection in the skyscraper window, and seeing Rhys’s reflection in return is our confirmation that Joe has now embraced his darker self.

Will Joe now kill for fun?

Logically, other than anyone threatening him or Kate, Joe has no further justification to murder, anyone. However, this is Joe we’re talking about, which means some poor unfortunate (or deserved) soul will cross his path eventually, and wind up dead.

Deep down Joe likes to kill, it’s only now with Kate’s power and influence does he have the opportunity to murder with impunity. Knowing he’s protected, Joe may get sloppy as he looks for any reason to chase the thrill of the kill, especially if he can justify it through some virtuous self-reasoning, such as protecting himself and Kate.

Will Joe’s past come back to haunt him?

Despite his power and influence, there are three large loose ends that haven’t been dealt with entirely. Marienne, Nadia and Ellie Alves.

After refusing to cooperate with Joe, Nadia is currently in prison after being framed for the murder of her boyfriend. In time, there may be a way for her to be released.

We’re not even sure if Joe knows that Marienne is alive. For her sake, it’s better if it continues that way. Her daughter, Juliette, is the main reason why Marienne may never expose her existence to Joe, however, if Marienne decides to try and bring him to justice, she will need help.

Finally, is Ellie, the sister of Delilah, who was murdered by Love Quinn. While Joe was still in the US he was regularly sending money to Ellie while she was at college in New York City. After Joe faked his death and moved to England, it’s unclear if those payments continued. Joe’s return to the states is a story of great fascination, which has been made extremely public as Kate has used her power and influence to control the narrative and make Joe the victim of his former wife Love Quinn. If Ellie can connect the dots, and realize Joe’s part to play in Delilah’s death, then she may look to seek revenge on behalf of her sister.

It must be noted that Jenna Ortega was meant to make an appearance in the fourth season of You, but her busy schedule stopped her from reprising her role. However, if there is time in her schedule to return we may see her in You once more.

Will Joe receive his own stalker?

Over the past four seasons, Joe has stalked many people, including himself, but the object of obsession has been limited to a small pool of people, Beck Love, Marienne, and the imagined Rhys.

With Joe now being a subject of great fascination in the media, perhaps it’s about time Joe becomes stalked.

Who are the cast members of You season 5?

Naturally, Penn Badgley will be returning as Joe Goldberg.

We would also expect Charlie Ritchie to reprise her role as Kate Lockwood in the fifth season.

Once we have further information, we’ll ensure to update you with all the latest news.

When could expect to see You season 5 on Netflix?

The release schedules of the previous 4 seasons of You have been the following;

Season 1 – 26/12/2018

Season 2 – 26/12/2019

Season 3 – 15/10/2021

Season 4A – 09/02/2023

Season 4B – 09/03/2023

Between the final episode broadcast on Showtime, and the release of season 2 on Netflix was just over thirteen months. Thanks to the pandemic, there was a significant gap of twenty-two months for the release of the third season. There was a sixteen-month gap between the third and the first half of the fourth season. Lastly, there was a month separating the first and second halves of the fourth season.

Going by the previous releases it could take anywhere between thirteen to sixteen months before we see the final season of You on Netflix. This means we could see You season 5 on Netflix anywhere between April 2024 and July 2024.

What do you think will happen in the fifth season You? Let us know in the comments below!