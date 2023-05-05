Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: May 5th-7th, 2023

It’s been a busy start to a new month on Netflix, and we’ve selected the best of the TV shows that landed this week. Fans of Bridgerton can look forward to watching Queen Charlotte, a new Demon Slayer season has arrived, and some 90s nostalgia with Rugrats.

If you missed any of the other new releases this week, check out our new on Netflix hub.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Period, Romantic | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest

With fans excited for the upcoming third season of Bridgerton, the story of Queen Charlotte, and the early years of her marriage to King George III will be enough to whet the appetite.

The marriage of Queen Charlotte and King George III sparks a radical change in England, especially in the high society of England’s most prestigious families.

Sanctuary (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Martial Arts | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Wataru Ichinose, Shota Sometani, Shioli Kutsuna, Tomorowo Taguchi, Kitarou,

Sumo Wrestling is the national sport of Japan and one of the oldest professional sports in the world. Enriched in tradition, and ceremonial rituals, we suspect Sanctuary will be especially popular with Japanese subscribers this weekend.

Pushed to the brink, Bagari seeks his fortune in the Sumo ring, where he believes money, women, and fame await him.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai,

One of the most popular anime in the world right now, Demon Slayer is currently in the middle of airing its long-anticipated Sword Smith Village Arc, but Netflix subscribers will be delighted to see that the Entertainment District Arc is already on the platform so soon after the arrival of the Mugen Train Arc.

After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.

Rugrats (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 39

Genre: Cartoon | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Elizabeth Daily, Kath Soucie, Melanie Chartoff, Michael Bell, Christine Cavanaugh

One of the best Nickelodeon cartoons of the 90s, Rugrats holds a ton of nostalgia for millennials.

Tommy Pickles, a brave and adventurous baby, and his friends go on pint-sized adventures, before nap time of course.

Great British Baking Show: Juniors (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Competition, Reality | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Harry Hill, Liam Charles, Ravneet Gill

The most talented young bakers in Britain compete to wow the judges with their incredibly baked cakes, biscuits, breads, and more.

