‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Moving beyond all of our expectations, the Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer is coming to Netflix in September 2023!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. The release of the anime saw the popularity of the series explode, and year on year with each subsequent season, that popularity continues to soar.

In just over seven years since the manga debuted in February 2016, in 2020, the franchise generated over $8.75 billion in sales revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history. Demon Slayer also holds the title for the highest-grossing Japanese film ever, thanks to making a mammoth $500 million at the box office.

Please note that we understand the Swordsmith Village Arc is officially the third season of Demon Slayer. However, we’re adhering to Netflix’s way of categorizing seasons in an attempt to stop any further confusion, which means the Swordsmith Village Arc will be listed as season 4 when it eventually lands on Netflix.

Netflix lists seasons by the following;

Demon Slayer Season 1 – 26 Episodes

Demon Slayers Season 2 (Mugen Train Arc) – 7 Episodes

Demon Slayer Season 3 (Entertainment District Arc) – 11 Episodes

Demon Slayer Season 4 (Swordsmith Village Arc) – 11 Episodes

When will Demon Slayer season 4 be on Netflix?

For the past two seasons of Demon Slayer, we’ve been on the money when predicting the release dates of new seasons on Netflix. However, we’ve never been happier to be blindsided by the announcement that Demon Slayer season 4 or The Swordsmith Village arc will be released on Netflix on Thursday, September 28th, 2023.

A whole year earlier than what we were expecting.

The official Demon Slayer X account made the announcement at the end of August 2023.

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is coming to @netflix on September 28! ✨#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/ZhYH0DEGfs — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) August 30, 2023

What is the plot of The Swordsmith Village Arc?

The synopsis for The Swordsmith Village Arc is spoiler free and sourced from Crunchyroll:

Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades.

In what countries can I stream Demon Slayer on Netflix?

Demon Slayer can be found on Netflix in dozens of countries from around the world, including, the USA, UK, Canada, and France. However, the number of episodes available to stream varies from region to region.

Are you looking forward to watching Demon Slayer season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!