Netflix Codes to Unlock The Full Korean/K-Drama Library

Have you caught the K-drama bug? If so, you’re probably eager to explore Netflix’s extensive library of Korean content. However, navigating Netflix can sometimes be tricky, so here are some tips to help you binge through its Korean collection more efficiently. This guide was originally published in 2023, but since then, there have been a bunch more ways to discover K-dramas on Netflix. 

We’ve cataloged over 4,000 category codes in the so-called “Netflix Code Bible,” covering various movie and TV genres and unlocking Netflix’s vast 7,000+ title library. These codes work by either navigating to the page URL (netflix.com/browse /genre/*CODE*) or typing the code into your TV or phone.

Their purpose is to help categorize the Netflix library to help you find your next watch more easily. Watch a romantic K-drama? The streamer is more likely to serve you up similar titles in the future. 

Sort Netflix by Korean Language

The most effective way to browse Netflix’s Korean lineup is by using the new language filters available on the Netflix website.

You’ll find a “Browse by Languages” tab at the top of the Netflix homepage. Select “Original Language” in the first box and “Korean” in the second box.

Alternatively, you can click here for the full list.

This will provide a comprehensive list of Korean movies and series available on Netflix.

Netflix Sort By Language Korean

Sort Netflix by Language

Additionally, for those in the United States, you can find a full breakdown of all Korean-language content on Netflix via our library page.

Category Codes for Korean Content on Netflix

Main Category Codes for K-Dramas

Squid Game Netflix Originals Unlikely To Return To Netflix In

Squid Game – Picture: Netflix

Below are some essential K-Drama category codes that will help you dive into Netflix’s extensive collection. If you’re new to K-Dramas, we especially recommend checking out the “for beginners” category.

 

 

Category Name Category Code
K-Dramas 2638104
K-Dramas for Beginners 2953105
K-Dramas Dubbed in English 81594537
Korean TV Programs Based on Webtoons 2936382
Love Triangle K-Dramas 81278957
Korean TV Dramas for Hopeless Romantics 1629855
Romantic Korean TV Comedies 1461331
K-Dramas about Enemies-to-Lovers 81256293
Binge-worthy Korean TV Dramas 2778654
Korean Period Pieces 2199580
Korean Reality TV 3172587
More from the Cast of Squid Game 81993919

Additional List of Korean Category Codes

Note: All these categories returned at least one title on Netflix in the United Kingdom; results may vary by region.

Netflix Category Name Category Code
Award-winning Korean Movies 1630482
Cerebral Korean Movies 69250
Critically-acclaimed Korean Dramas 74382
Critically-acclaimed Korean Movies 27403
Dark Korean Dramas 69520
Dark Korean Movies 25205
Dark Korean Revenge Movies 76779
Dark Korean Thrillers 71997
Emotional Korean Dramas 69744
Emotional Korean Movies 67099
Emotional Korean Period Pieces 81451724
Emotional Korean TV Dramas 76730
Emotional Korean TV Shows 76533
Exciting Korean Movies 22750
Exciting Korean TV Shows 76591
Feel-good Korean Movies 89573
Feel-Good Korean Reality TV 81622077
Goofy Korean Movies 74216
Gory Korean Movies 49608
Gritty Korean Crime Movies 47750
Gritty Korean Movies 24533
Heartfelt Korean Dramas 82219
Heartfelt Korean Movies 76181
Korean 20th Century Period Pieces 2114218
Korean Action Movies 1316523
Korean Animation 1462059
Korean Comedies 6626
Korean Competition Reality TV 81621872
Korean Crime Comedies 77361
Korean Crime Dramas 5101
Korean Crime Movies 7210
Korean Crime Thrillers 434
Korean Documentaries 63204
Korean Dramas 1989
Korean Dramas based on Real Life 88762
Korean Food & Travel TV 2115822
Korean Food Rhapsody 81485833 / 81486046
Korean Fusion Period Pieces 2939056
Korean Horror Movies 6968
Korean Love and Dating Reality TV 81610325
Korean Military Movies 90307
Korean Movies 5685
Korean Mysteries 78665
Korean Period Pieces based on Books 81673776
Korean Political Period Pieces 3468880
Korean Reality, Variety & Talk Shows 2072269
Korean Revenge Movies 19409
Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy 859
Korean Thrillers 11283
Korean TV Comedies 88860
Korean TV Dramas 68699
Korean TV Dramas about Friendship 1529659
Korean TV Shows 67879
Romantic Korean Dramas 16935
Romantic Korean Movies 16890
Romantic Korean Period Pieces about Royalty 81512986
Romantic Korean TV Dramas 73705
Romantic Korean TV Shows 73567
Steamy Korean Dramas 72998
Violent Korean Movies 25442
Visually-striking Korean Movies 35193

Finally, stay updated with our coming soon to Netflix hub, where we provide monthly roundups of all new Korean content arriving on the platform and you can find all our K-drama coverage on a special hub page

🕒 This article was first published on January 24, 2023. It has been updated over time to reflect new information.

