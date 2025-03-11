Netflix Codes to Unlock The Full Korean/K-Drama Library

Have you caught the K-drama bug? If so, you’re probably eager to explore Netflix’s extensive library of Korean content. However, navigating Netflix can sometimes be tricky, so here are some tips to help you binge through its Korean collection more efficiently. This guide was originally published in 2023, but since then, there have been a bunch more ways to discover K-dramas on Netflix.
We’ve cataloged over 4,000 category codes in the so-called “Netflix Code Bible,” covering various movie and TV genres and unlocking Netflix’s vast 7,000+ title library. These codes work by either navigating to the page URL (netflix.com/browse /genre/*CODE*) or typing the code into your TV or phone.
Their purpose is to help categorize the Netflix library to help you find your next watch more easily. Watch a romantic K-drama? The streamer is more likely to serve you up similar titles in the future.
Sort Netflix by Korean Language
The most effective way to browse Netflix’s Korean lineup is by using the new language filters available on the Netflix website.
You’ll find a “Browse by Languages” tab at the top of the Netflix homepage. Select “Original Language” in the first box and “Korean” in the second box.
Alternatively, you can click here for the full list.
This will provide a comprehensive list of Korean movies and series available on Netflix.
Additionally, for those in the United States, you can find a full breakdown of all Korean-language content on Netflix via our library page.
Category Codes for Korean Content on Netflix
Main Category Codes for K-Dramas
Below are some essential K-Drama category codes that will help you dive into Netflix’s extensive collection. If you’re new to K-Dramas, we especially recommend checking out the “for beginners” category.
|Category Name
|Category Code
|K-Dramas
|2638104
|K-Dramas for Beginners
|2953105
|K-Dramas Dubbed in English
|81594537
|Korean TV Programs Based on Webtoons
|2936382
|Love Triangle K-Dramas
|81278957
|Korean TV Dramas for Hopeless Romantics
|1629855
|Romantic Korean TV Comedies
|1461331
|K-Dramas about Enemies-to-Lovers
|81256293
|Binge-worthy Korean TV Dramas
|2778654
|Korean Period Pieces
|2199580
|Korean Reality TV
|3172587
|More from the Cast of Squid Game
|81993919
Additional List of Korean Category Codes
Note: All these categories returned at least one title on Netflix in the United Kingdom; results may vary by region.
|Netflix Category Name
|Category Code
|Award-winning Korean Movies
|1630482
|Cerebral Korean Movies
|69250
|Critically-acclaimed Korean Dramas
|74382
|Critically-acclaimed Korean Movies
|27403
|Dark Korean Dramas
|69520
|Dark Korean Movies
|25205
|Dark Korean Revenge Movies
|76779
|Dark Korean Thrillers
|71997
|Emotional Korean Dramas
|69744
|Emotional Korean Movies
|67099
|Emotional Korean Period Pieces
|81451724
|Emotional Korean TV Dramas
|76730
|Emotional Korean TV Shows
|76533
|Exciting Korean Movies
|22750
|Exciting Korean TV Shows
|76591
|Feel-good Korean Movies
|89573
|Feel-Good Korean Reality TV
|81622077
|Goofy Korean Movies
|74216
|Gory Korean Movies
|49608
|Gritty Korean Crime Movies
|47750
|Gritty Korean Movies
|24533
|Heartfelt Korean Dramas
|82219
|Heartfelt Korean Movies
|76181
|Korean 20th Century Period Pieces
|2114218
|Korean Action Movies
|1316523
|Korean Animation
|1462059
|Korean Comedies
|6626
|Korean Competition Reality TV
|81621872
|Korean Crime Comedies
|77361
|Korean Crime Dramas
|5101
|Korean Crime Movies
|7210
|Korean Crime Thrillers
|434
|Korean Documentaries
|63204
|Korean Dramas
|1989
|Korean Dramas based on Real Life
|88762
|Korean Food & Travel TV
|2115822
|Korean Food Rhapsody
|81485833 / 81486046
|Korean Fusion Period Pieces
|2939056
|Korean Horror Movies
|6968
|Korean Love and Dating Reality TV
|81610325
|Korean Military Movies
|90307
|Korean Movies
|5685
|Korean Mysteries
|78665
|Korean Period Pieces based on Books
|81673776
|Korean Political Period Pieces
|3468880
|Korean Reality, Variety & Talk Shows
|2072269
|Korean Revenge Movies
|19409
|Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy
|859
|Korean Thrillers
|11283
|Korean TV Comedies
|88860
|Korean TV Dramas
|68699
|Korean TV Dramas about Friendship
|1529659
|Korean TV Shows
|67879
|Romantic Korean Dramas
|16935
|Romantic Korean Movies
|16890
|Romantic Korean Period Pieces about Royalty
|81512986
|Romantic Korean TV Dramas
|73705
|Romantic Korean TV Shows
|73567
|Steamy Korean Dramas
|72998
|Violent Korean Movies
|25442
|Visually-striking Korean Movies
|35193
Finally, stay updated with our coming soon to Netflix hub, where we provide monthly roundups of all new Korean content arriving on the platform and you can find all our K-drama coverage on a special hub page.