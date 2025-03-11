Netflix Codes to Unlock The Full Korean/K-Drama Library

Have you caught the K-drama bug? If so, you’re probably eager to explore Netflix’s extensive library of Korean content. However, navigating Netflix can sometimes be tricky, so here are some tips to help you binge through its Korean collection more efficiently. This guide was originally published in 2023, but since then, there have been a bunch more ways to discover K-dramas on Netflix.

We’ve cataloged over 4,000 category codes in the so-called “Netflix Code Bible,” covering various movie and TV genres and unlocking Netflix’s vast 7,000+ title library. These codes work by either navigating to the page URL (netflix.com/browse /genre/*CODE*) or typing the code into your TV or phone.

Their purpose is to help categorize the Netflix library to help you find your next watch more easily. Watch a romantic K-drama? The streamer is more likely to serve you up similar titles in the future.

Sort Netflix by Korean Language

The most effective way to browse Netflix’s Korean lineup is by using the new language filters available on the Netflix website.

You’ll find a “Browse by Languages” tab at the top of the Netflix homepage. Select “Original Language” in the first box and “Korean” in the second box.

Alternatively, you can click here for the full list.

This will provide a comprehensive list of Korean movies and series available on Netflix.

Additionally, for those in the United States, you can find a full breakdown of all Korean-language content on Netflix via our library page.

Category Codes for Korean Content on Netflix

Main Category Codes for K-Dramas

Below are some essential K-Drama category codes that will help you dive into Netflix’s extensive collection. If you’re new to K-Dramas, we especially recommend checking out the “for beginners” category.

Additional List of Korean Category Codes

Note: All these categories returned at least one title on Netflix in the United Kingdom; results may vary by region.

Netflix Category Name Category Code Award-winning Korean Movies 1630482 Cerebral Korean Movies 69250 Critically-acclaimed Korean Dramas 74382 Critically-acclaimed Korean Movies 27403 Dark Korean Dramas 69520 Dark Korean Movies 25205 Dark Korean Revenge Movies 76779 Dark Korean Thrillers 71997 Emotional Korean Dramas 69744 Emotional Korean Movies 67099 Emotional Korean Period Pieces 81451724 Emotional Korean TV Dramas 76730 Emotional Korean TV Shows 76533 Exciting Korean Movies 22750 Exciting Korean TV Shows 76591 Feel-good Korean Movies 89573 Feel-Good Korean Reality TV 81622077 Goofy Korean Movies 74216 Gory Korean Movies 49608 Gritty Korean Crime Movies 47750 Gritty Korean Movies 24533 Heartfelt Korean Dramas 82219 Heartfelt Korean Movies 76181 Korean 20th Century Period Pieces 2114218 Korean Action Movies 1316523 Korean Animation 1462059 Korean Comedies 6626 Korean Competition Reality TV 81621872 Korean Crime Comedies 77361 Korean Crime Dramas 5101 Korean Crime Movies 7210 Korean Crime Thrillers 434 Korean Documentaries 63204 Korean Dramas 1989 Korean Dramas based on Real Life 88762 Korean Food & Travel TV 2115822 Korean Food Rhapsody 81485833 / 81486046 Korean Fusion Period Pieces 2939056 Korean Horror Movies 6968 Korean Love and Dating Reality TV 81610325 Korean Military Movies 90307 Korean Movies 5685 Korean Mysteries 78665 Korean Period Pieces based on Books 81673776 Korean Political Period Pieces 3468880 Korean Reality, Variety & Talk Shows 2072269 Korean Revenge Movies 19409 Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy 859 Korean Thrillers 11283 Korean TV Comedies 88860 Korean TV Dramas 68699 Korean TV Dramas about Friendship 1529659 Korean TV Shows 67879 Romantic Korean Dramas 16935 Romantic Korean Movies 16890 Romantic Korean Period Pieces about Royalty 81512986 Romantic Korean TV Dramas 73705 Romantic Korean TV Shows 73567 Steamy Korean Dramas 72998 Violent Korean Movies 25442 Visually-striking Korean Movies 35193

Finally, stay updated with our coming soon to Netflix hub, where we provide monthly roundups of all new Korean content arriving on the platform and you can find all our K-drama coverage on a special hub page.