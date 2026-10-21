Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 Ending Explained & Does It Set Up Season 3?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners felt like a PR coup—a visually incredible, highly violent, and even more emotional animated series that dared ask viewers to give the then-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 a second chance. The result was one of the best TV shows of 2022, a self-contained cyberpunk story that lived up to the genre’s roots. It spent four weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 with 47.75 million hours viewed, and it did so as a limited series that was never supposed to continue.

Now, Edgerunners has a follow-up. Confirmed at Anime Expo 2025 after Netflix first teased a return to Night City in September 2024, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 landed on October 20, 2026, with Kai Ikarashi directing and Bartosz Sztybor back as showrunner. The second season delivers another emotionally devastating story set in the techno-dystopia of Night City. This time, it’s a story about revenge and second chances, one that heavily expands the scope of the series as we follow multiple characters across different storylines. Because of this, it can be a bit too much when it comes to figuring out exactly what is happening. If for some reason this applies to you, or you simply decided not to watch this great show (our five-star review called it “a perfect return to Night City”) and still want to know what the hell happens at the end, we’re here to guide you. Edgerunners 2 features a lot of deaths, big reveals, and even some connections to Cyberpunk 2077.

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Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Who Is Capri? The Soulkiller Connection Explained

First, let’s start with Capri and her story. Throughout Edgerunners 2, we follow a digital entity known as Capri who is stored inside a data chip, only visible to the character D (Nazeeh Tarsha in the English dub) and Talia Yang (Kimoy Lee) when they insert the chip into their brains. Turns out, Capri is an amalgamation of multiple engrams, digital replicas of real people’s consciousness.

The Capri program is born out of Soulkiller, a program from the Cyberpunk 2077 video game created by Arasaka as a means to kill and store the bio-data of their enemies before transplanting them into another living being whose body would be taken over entirely by the digital entity. It’s the most blatant tie-in to the games we’ve seen so far in either season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even if we don’t really see any game characters in this season, the fact that the plot mirrors so closely that of V in Cyberpunk 2077 is a treat for game fans.

In the show, Capri is meant to be an AI superweapon created by rival corporation Kang Tao in order to compete with Arasaka, who hopes to just bury all knowledge of the program.

How Edgerunners 2 Connects to David Martinez and Season 1

But there’s more, because we also have some big connections to the first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Turns out, D’s real name is David, like the protagonist of the first season. More importantly, we learn D, Talia, and David are all on an Arasaka list of people they keep an eye on because of their high tolerance for cybernetics, as potential test subjects for weapons like Capri.

That’s as close as the show gets to bringing David Martinez back, and that’s by design. Speaking to What’s on Netflix, Sztybor explained that the season was built as “David’s story, but in reverse,” with Weak Kingsley as a famous edgerunner who gets cyberpsychosis, loses all his chrome, and has to start over. You can read the full interview on how season 2 flips David’s fate here. The team also reaffirmed back at the Anime Expo 2025 panel that David’s death is permanent, so don’t expect an engram of him to turn up any time soon.

Does Capri Take Over Talia?

By the end of the season, Capri has seemingly taken over the mind of Talia, curing her weakened body and even bringing her mind back from the brink of cyberpsychosis. Not only that, but Capri also gives Talia powers straight out of Akira. Really, at one point Talia even builds a metallic shield around herself as she ravages Night City, fighting all sorts of enemies, only missing a red cape like Tetsuo from the 1988 classic.

Except it seems that Capri didn’t override Talia’s mind, but actually temporarily merged with her, the two connected in their mutual wish for vengeance.

What Happens to D and Capri?

But before she can destroy the entire city or get herself killed, D actually manages to take the chip back from Talia, finally realizing he doesn’t need to get vengeance for the death of his clan. It’s a choice that echoes the season’s other Nomad survivor, Omi, whose voice actor Analesa Fisher told us the character “embodies truly doing what you can to survive” and that the best revenge is to keep living. Instead, D just wants to have fun with Capri like when they first met.

So, armed with an all-powerful AI, D has his body restored cybernetically by Capri, and the two walk into the sunset, chased by every megacorporation in Night City. This is the most nebulous fate in Edgerunners 2, as we don’t exactly know what happens to Capri and D. Granted, it’s extremely unlikely they survive their fight against Kang Tao, Militech, and also Arasaka, who had sent an army after them. And yet, the last we see of D is him and Capri seemingly trying to take off into the stars, with a big explosion and a twinkle in the starry sky that can imply either their horrible deaths or maybe, just maybe, a happy ending with yet another Cyberpunk: Edgerunners protagonist on the Moon.

What Happens to Talia?

But what about Talia? Without Capri healing her body and mind, she goes back to being on the brink of cyberpsychosis, which means her cybernetic implants get removed in order to slow down its progress. She is accompanied by Weak Kingsley (Clancy Brown) to a rehabilitation clinic, with the show implying she can at least survive for a while longer as she learns not to rely on cybernetics.

What Happens to Roman?

Then there’s Roman (Valeria Rodriguez), the character who kickstarts the story when his encounter with both Talia and D sets them on a path to gain access to Capri. Roman survives unscathed, but he doesn’t get the 35mm camera he started the show wanting. Still, at least he’s still making documentaries, determined to capture life in Night City.

Does Anyone Survive Edgerunners 2?

So, unlike the first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, there’s no actual massacre that kills off every main character. No, that doesn’t mean we get an entirely happy ending, as everyone’s life except for Roman’s gets practically ruined by the end of the season. Still, at least most of them are confirmed alive, for now. After all, this is Night City, and there’s no escaping the horrors of this techno-dystopia.

Will There Be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 3?

Nothing has been announced, and it took four years to get from season 1 to season 2. Sztybor hasn’t shut the door, though. Speaking to ComicBook.com after the finale, he said: “There’s a lot of stories to tell in Night City and beyond, so you never know.”

The catch is CD Projekt Red’s approach to the franchise. In the same interview, Sztybor said “there always needs to be a perfect story and a perfect director, artist, or a studio” before another season would move forward. “So if the stars align and we are able to create something high quality again, then yes.” If not, he admitted, “maybe it will be just two Edgerunners.”

What did you make of the ending of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2? Let us know in the comments below.