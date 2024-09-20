‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Animated Universe Expansion Teased by Netflix and CD PROJEKT RED

It’s been a while since Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the animated series based on the hit video game franchise, hit Netflix. While that original series is designed as a limited series, Netflix today teased a universe expansion with a short teaser clip.

Recently celebrating its second anniversary, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners dropped on Netflix on September 13th, 2022, to wide critical acclaim. It also went on to spend four weeks in the global Netflix top 10s, picking up 47.75 million hours watched globally.

The announcement of something related to Cyberpunk wasn’t a complete surprise, with Netflix TUDUM letting slip that Cyberpunk would be featured in the 2024 Geeked Week lineup. Many had speculated that the new Cyberpunk mobile game that has been teased in recent months would be what was announced.

“It appears Cyberpunk has hacked us,” the host of Geeked Week, Joe Manganiello, said as the teaser clip below interrupted the game they were playing on stage. Manganiello went on to confirm that a new animated project is now in production.

Details are slim now, with a teaser trailer pointing to either an animated series or a movie. The YouTube trailer’s caption is “Netflix Animation CDPR ❤️ Cyberpunk,” saying that we’re going to, “Return to Night City.” The streamer promised more information at a later date. CDPR teased that it’s “definitely” looking to set up new animated projects with Cyberpunk in late August.

What do you want to see from Netflix Animation, CDPR, and Cyberpunk? Let us know in the comments.