Biggest Movies & Shows on Netflix in September 2021 According to the Top 10s

Welcome to your end-of-month roundup of what’s been trending on Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the world. We’ll be totting up the top 10s to see what’s been the most popular titles on Netflix in September 2021.

If you’re looking for the full 2021 list of what’s been popular on Netflix via top 10 data, we’ve got our updated article here.

Now naturally, there are flaws to presenting the top 10s in this fashion. Super popular titles added later in the month have less days to compete in the top 10s. In this instance, that means that Squid Game isn’t trending as highly in this list just yet. We’ll see how well it does into October.

Global Most Popular Titles in September 2021

Most Popular Movies on Netflix Globally This Month

Kate was added towards the beginning of the month and came away with the most number of points in September 2021.

Only two non-Netflix Originals made the list with Man of Fire seemingly getting a wide license this month. The SVOD debut of SAS: Red Notice in many regions around the world also made an impact in the movies list.

Kate – 10,634 points Afterlife of the Party – 8,172 points He’s All That – 7,127 points Man on Fire – 5,508 points Intrusion – 5,212 points Schumacher – 4,814 points SAS: Red Notice – 4,393 points Nightbooks – 3,363 points Prey – 3,718 points The Stronghold – 3,548 points

Most Popular Shows on Netflix Globally This Month

Unsurprisingly the sensation that was Money Heist dominated throughout much of September 2021. With that said, Clickbait, Lucifer, Sex Education, and indeed Squid Game all dominated much of the month throughout the globe.

Squid Game is particularly remarkable given how much less time it’s had compared to others on this list. As you’ve no doubt heard, it’s on course to topple Lupin and potentially other big Netflix shows viewership.

Money Heist – 15,223 points Lucifer – 11,125 points Sex Education – 9,167 points Clickbait – 8,811 points Squid Game – 8,690 points Good Girls – 8,290 points Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – 5,915 points The Good Doctor – 3,995 points Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 3,654 points Riverdale – 2,549 points

Biggest Shows & Movies on Netflix in the US in September 2021

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US in September 2021

Vivo and Kate were tied on Netflix US’s top movie list this month with Vivo being a surprise given it was added in early August meaning it’s definitely got staying power!

Elsewhere, the Ryan Reynolds DC movie which is largely considered to be a flop managed to find life on Netflix US with it taking the number 8 spot.

Kate – 142 points Vivo – 142 points Safe House – 106 points Afterlife of the Party – 103 points An Unfinished Life – 96 points Worth – 77 points Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins – 70 points Green Lantern – 68 points Grown Ups – 64 points Intrusion – 63 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US in September 2021

Clickbait managed to come away victorious in the United States beating out the kids show that just won’t go away in the form of CoComelon. Speaking of kids shows, Sharkdog also made a solid impression in September 2021.

It’s definitely worth mentioning that Squid Game has been jumping positions very quickly and had it released towards the beginning of the month, would’ve no doubt been the clear winner.

Clickbait – 247 points CoComelon – 185 points Lucifer – 140 points Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – 134 points Manifest – 120 points Squid Game – 116 points The Circle – 115 points Sex Education – 114 points Sharkdog – 92 points Money Heist – 79 points

Biggest Shows & Movies on Netflix in the UK in September 2021

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK in September 2021

Two movies took the top spot on Netflix UK’s top 10s this month with The Smurfs 2 and Will Smith’s Gemini Man scoring 106 apiece.

Elsewhere, the F1 documentary on Michael Schumacher did well in the UK (as it did in much of Europe).

The Smurfs 2 – 106 points Gemini Man – 106 points Kate – 98 points Rush Hour – 86 points Man on Fire – 86 points Schumacher – 79 points Afterlife of the Party – 78 points Homefront – 74 points Zombieland: Double Tap – 62 points Intrusion – 57 points Wrong Turn – 57 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK in September 2021

Once again, Clickbait takes the top spot in the UK with the fourth season of Good Girls helping it rise up to position number 2.

Other notable inclusions in the UK list is the Jack Whitehall docuseries which concluded this month with Jack and his fathers final adventures together.