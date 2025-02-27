Netflix’s ‘Toxic Town’ is a Heartbreaking, Unsettling, Yet Inspiring Drama

Netflix’s latest drama, Toxic Town, covers the real-life events that occurred in the English town of Corby in the 1990s. After their children were born with disabilities, a group of mothers embarked on a battle to hold those responsible to account and seek justice.

Before watching Netflix’s latest drama Toxic Town, I was largely unaware of the true story behind the series. I’d heard of it, but other than that, I was pretty much in the dark. However, as this 4-part series unfolded, I found myself an emotional wreck, utterly heartbroken by the devastating events that occurred. This real-life story, told by an exceptional cast, had me gripped from the first scene to the last.

Created by multi-award-winning writer Jack Thorne, Toxic Town is based on one of the UK’s biggest environmental scandals. The story takes place in Corby, a small English town of around 60,000, where industrial negligence led to myriad poisonings. This ultimately caused babies to be born with birth defects. The event was absolutely real, but many of the stories told in the show are dramatized.

The stellar cast includes Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), who plays Susan McIntyre, a real person who suffered greatly from the scandal. McIntyre’s son Connor was born with a birth defect in his left hand. There’s also Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) as Tracy Taylor, who also suffered the immense heartbreak of losing her daughter to the scandal. Bridgerton star Claudia Jesse is also involved as Maggie Mahon; a mother who joins the fight for justice after learning that her son’s foot could be linked to the negligence at the reclamation site.

Jodie Whittaker’s portrayal of Susan, a fierce and passionate mother who wears her heart on her sleeve, was absolutely exceptional. Whittaker shines in so many ways. In the intimate scenes of such raw emotional weight, she’ll make you cry. But also, she’s really, really funny. Susan’s no-filter approach will leave you chuckling throughout the series.

Moreover, I loved how Susan’s relationship with Tracy evolved—from an awkward meeting in the maternity ward to becoming best friends. This shared experience, told by two very different people coming together, was the beating heart of the series.

The rest of the supporting cast put in great performances, too. Bank of Dave star Rory Kinnear’s performance was a highlight. He plays Des Collins, a solicitor who puts everything into his steadfast fight to bring justice to the mothers and hold the council accountable. Plus, I wasn’t surprised to see yet another top performance from Downton Abbey star Brendan Coyle as the detestable and self-absorbed Roy Thomas.

The 4-part series staggers its timeline, with each episode taking part in a different year, chronicling the key event in the mothers’ ongoing fight for justice. The decision to tell the series over the course of over a decade was something I really enjoyed.

Episode 1 takes place in 1995, with each subsequent instalment taking place 1999, 2002, and 2009 respectively. Perhaps it’s because these were my formative years, but seeing how English culture changed and evolved in that time was incredibly fascinating. The show demonstrates this through everything from fashion to technology. However, it’s the use of music that transports you back into each era. The feel of each episode is distinctly unique from the last. It’s nostalgic, but that’s just for me, growing up in a similar town in those years.

Verdict

Toxic Town is all about how these women get involved in a David and Goliath battle for justice. It highlights the lengths they will go to ensure those at fault are held accountable. It’s a fight that takes over a decade to be resolved. It goes to show how even the voices of normal residents can make an enormous impact on industry and, consequently, how ignorance from those in power can have such harrowing consequences. As I mentioned at the start of this review, I was mostly unaware of the scandal before watching the show. Now, I think it’s a real eye-opening watch.

This story will break your heart, but it’ll also inspire you. When I think of real-world dramas that have elicited such a profound emotional response, the only other that comes close is HBO’s Chernobyl.