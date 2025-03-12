10 Best British Drama Series on Netflix in 2025

Netflix has released many top tier British dramas in recent years, with 2025 looking like it could be another standout year for the streamer. In this list, we walk you through some of the best British dramas you can stream right now on Netflix.

So far in 2025, Netflix’s UK team has been absolutely killing it. From real-life story Toxic Town, to Stephen Graham’s groundbreaking drama Adolescence, we’re already off to a winner. And that’s just three months into 2025. Over the last few years, Netflix fans have seen numerous brilliant, award-winning dramas. From crime and comedy to historical dramas — let’s take a tour of 10 of the best!

10 Missing You

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Cast: Richard Armitage, Rudi Dharmalingam, Jackie Knowles

Richard Armitage, Rudi Dharmalingam, Jackie Knowles Language: English Watch on Netflix

Based on the novel my bestselling author Harlan Coben, Missing You sets its mystery when Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) finds her estranged fiancé on a dating app. The discovery leads her diving down a rabbit hole — one that may be linked to her father’s unsolved death.

Missing You is a limited series, so there won’t be any subsequent seasons. That said, Harlan Coben’s works will continue to be adapted at Netflix, with his next project Caught (known in Spanish as Atrapados) coming later this year.

9 One Day

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: February 8, 2024

February 8, 2024 Cast: Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod, Amber Grappy

Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod, Amber Grappy Language: English

English Runtime: 38 mins Watch on Netflix

2024 series One Day has some pretty stellar reviews. The 10-episode series currently holds a staggering 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.2/10 on IMDb. One Day is based on the bestselling novel by David Nicholls. The series chronicles the long-term love story between Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), a party boy, and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod), an aspiring writer.

One Day starts off in 1988, chronicling their love life, trials and tribulations, all the way up to the finale in 1997. The show offers a nostalgic look at ’90s culture and its evolution over the course of the story, while also delivering a romantic and intimate look into the lives of two people in love, but pushed apart through life.

8 Black Doves

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji

Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji Language: English Watch on Netflix

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw shine in Black Doves, a 6-episode British spy series. The crime-drama is created by Joe Barton, who’s known for several successful Netflix series, such as Our Man From Jersey, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, and Giri/Haji. The show follows Helen (Knightley), who has an affair with a man who’s unaware of her secret identity as a professional spy. However, following her lover’s assassination, her identity is under threat, and her old friend Sam (Whishaw) is sent to protect her.

Moreover, Netflix has already confirmed that Black Doves will indeed return for a second season. There’s no word on when season 2 will drop, but we will keep you posted.

7 After-Life

Ricky Gervais writes and stars in After-Life, a drama about a man, Tony, who lives alone with his dog in a small English town. He works as a local journalist, chronicling the quirky events that occur across the town. However, in the years since his wife Lisa died, his life hasn’t been the same. He struggles to continue with his life, until he realises that he simply has nothing left to live for: he can do anything.

After-Life is a heartbreaking drama, but it’ll also make you (sometimes guiltily) laugh out loud. The series also stars Diane Morgan, Joe Wilkinson, and Ashley Jensen.All 3 seasons are now streaming on Netflix.

6 The English Game

Genre: Sport

Sport Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020 Cast: Joncie Elmore, Mark Fisher, Kerrie Hayes, Tina Louise Owens

Joncie Elmore, Mark Fisher, Kerrie Hayes, Tina Louise Owens Language: English Watch on Netflix

The English Game is simply a must-watch for any football fan. Created by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey), the 6-episode miniseries documents the origins of the world’s most popular sport.

The show takes place in the late 19th century, chronicling the class divide between upper-class and working-class players, showing how the game ultimately evolved into the competitive, professional sport it is today. The English Game follows real historical figures, including Arthur Kinnaird (Edward Holcroft) and Fergus Suter (Kevin Guthrie).

5 Sex Education

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa Language: English

English Runtime: 45 min Watch on Netflix

Sex Education is a witty, coming-of-age drama following socially awkward high schooler Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield)… who has a sex therapist mum. Despite his inexperience and stark social awkwardness, Millburn unwittingly becomes a sex expert. Naturally, he uses this knowledge to elevate his school status, teaming up with Maeve (Emma Mackey) to make an underground sex therapy clinic.

The cast of Sex Education has gone on to do some pretty big things too. Look at Aimee Lou Wood, who recently starred in Toxic Town. And, of course, Ncuti Gatwa, who now plays Doctor Who!

4 The Crown

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Biography, Drama, History Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Cast: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton

Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton Language: English

English Runtime: 58 min Watch on Netflix

Back when The Crown season 1 was made, it was one of the most expensive productions ever. Created by Peter Morgan, the series chronicles the life, trials, and tribulations of the British Royal Family; focusing on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The series is a beautifully crafted, insightful look into the Royal Family and the many political events and scandals that occurred throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The show’s numerous prestigious awards speak for themselves. The Crown boasts a staggering 7 Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

3 Adolescence

The latest British drama on Netflix in 2025 is Adolescence. In the 4-part series, Stephen Graham (This is England, A Thousand Blows) plays a Liverpudlian father who’s left utterly devastated when his 13-year-old son is accused of the murder of a girl in his school. The show is cleverly directed by Philip Barantini (Boiling Point), who expertly utilises the ‘oncer’ technique — in which each episode is filmed entirely in one take.

If you’re a parent of a teenager, Adolescence may be a pretty disturbing watch. Star Owen Cooper makes a phenomenal first impression his acting debut as 13-year-old Jamie Miller. You can check out our review here.

2 Baby Reindeer

Genre: Biography, Drama

Biography, Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024 Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane

Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Danny Kirrane Language: English

English Runtime: 32 mins Watch on Netflix

If we’re talking about national impact, look no further than Baby Reindeer. Created by Richard Gadd — who also stars as himself — the comedian and actor recounts his experience being the victim of stalker Martha (Jessica Gunning). The series sparked international interest, quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most talked-about shows of 2024. There was a point when it was the only show people were talking about.

Baby Reindeer is a chilling, dark exploration into one man’s most harrowing experiences. What’s more, the story continued off-screen, too. Fiona Harvey, the lady who Richard Gadd based Martha on, has ardently denied any wrongdoing in the case.

1 Toxic Town

Genre: Drama, True Story, British

Drama, True Story, British Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: February 27, 2025

February 27, 2025 Cast: Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Rory Kinnear, Robert Carlyle

Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Rory Kinnear, Robert Carlyle Language: English Watch on Netflix

Releasing in 2025, Toxic Town follows a group of mothers who fight for justice after their babies were born with deformities — with each cast directly linked to industrial negligence in their town of Corby. The series is based on true events, and recounts the history of the scandal over four episodes, covering over a decade of fighting for justice. In that time, you’ll find yourself heartbroken and disturbed but also inspired.

Toxic Town boasts an all-star cast, including Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, and Claudia Jessie. In our review, we gave Toxic Town a perfect 5-star rating.

Have we missed one of your favorite British dramas? Let us know in the comments.