The 10 Best Mind-Bending Series and Movies on Netflix in 2025

Whether you’re looking for sci-fi, fantasy, horror, or something just plain weird — Netflix’s catalog is filled with dozens of fantastic shows and movies. Some of them are particularly mind-bending, which is exactly what we’re looking at today!

If you do one search for ‘mind-bending’ shows and movies on Netflix, you’ll see dozens of results. In fact, it’s one of the most popular categories on the streamer. From outstanding anthology series to downright bizarre dramas, there are tons of great options on Netflix. In this list, we count down 10 of the best.

All of these shows and films are available to stream on Netflix right now. Let’s dive in!

10 Dead Boy Detectives

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 25, 2024

April 25, 2024 Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Jenn Lyon, Ruth Connell

George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Jenn Lyon, Ruth Connell Language: English

English Runtime: 56 mins Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives follows deceased duo Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri), who decide against entering the afterlife and instead remain in the mortal world, investigating various paranormal mysteries. It’s full of unpredictable, mind-bending and spooky mysteries.

The series may have suffered a cruel fate due to premature cancellation, but the 8-episode series remains a fantastic standalone show. The supernatural series was well received by critics and casual viewers; look no further than our hugely positive review. Sadly, the lacklustre numbers weren’t quite enough to merit another installment. However, star Jayden Revi is confirmed to appear in the second and final season of The Sandman, so that’s something to look forward to!

9 Pantheon

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama

Animation, Action, Drama Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Cast: Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart

Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart Language: English Watch on Netflix

After struggling to find a home, Pantheon recently landed on Netflix. The animated series originally premiered at AMC, before being axed and left in limbo. It now has a permanent home at Netflix.

Pantheon examines the sci-fi concept of uploaded intelligence (UI). The story follows Maddie, a teenager who discovers that a company has uploaded her deceased father’s mind to the cyberspace. It’s a fascinating take on the dangers of AI, its impact on humanity, and the moral implications that come with it. So naturally, it’s pretty mind-bending.

8 Locke & Key

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: August 10, 2022

August 10, 2022 Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones Language: English

English Runtime: 48 min Watch on Netflix

Based on the comic written by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), Locke & Key combines all the creepiness of Stephen King’s work, with Stranger Things spin mixed in for good measure.

The series centers around a the Locke family, who move into the mysterious Keyhouse — a home that holds many mysteries, including an assortment of keys that unlock all sorts of strange things. The keys can make you become a ghost, teleport you anywhere, open up people’s brains, perform time travel, and more. If that’s not mind-bending enough, I don’t know what is/

Moreover, Locke & Key is a completely finished, 3-season series. There’s no need to worry about it being cancelled.

7 Cabinet of Curiosities

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Horror, Mystery Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: October 25, 2022

October 25, 2022 Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham

Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham Language: English

English Runtime: 60 mins Watch on Netflix

From legendary director Guillermo del Toro, comes Cabinet of Curiosities; an anthology series intended to be mind-bending down to its very core.

Cabinet of Curiosities tells short one-shot horror tales. The 8-episode season is a mixed bag. Some of the best episodes include: Graveyard Rats, where a grave-robber becomes trapped underground and faces an attack by an army of rodents; and The Autopsy, where a sheriff investigates a dead body in the woods and uncovers the terrifying events that caused the death.

I’m still a little bitter that Netflix never renewed Cabinet of Curiosities, but I’m forever thankful for the 3 episodes we have. If you’re seeking another fantastic anthology series to fill the gap, there’s always Love, Death and Robots. Let’s call that an honourable mention!

6 3 Body Problem

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: March 21, 2024

March 21, 2024 Cast: Marlo Kelly, Saamer Usmani, Jess Hong

Marlo Kelly, Saamer Usmani, Jess Hong Language: English

English Runtime: 61 mins Watch on Netflix

Based on the beloved sci-fi novels from Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problem was one of Netflix’s biggest releases of 2024. Adapted for screen by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the series chronicles humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization, the Trisolarans. It dives into extremely deep science fiction concepts, while covering incredibly complex and intricate philosophical themes.

The series will blow your mind through its profound exploration of interstellar civilisations, told through detailed explanations and breathtaking visuals. The Three-Body Problem always felt like a difficult series to adapt for television, but Netflix’s series achieves is perfectly.

5 It's What's Inside

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi Rating: R

R Release Date: October 4, 2024

October 4, 2024 Director: Greg Jardin

Greg Jardin Cast: Brittany O\'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood

Brittany O\'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood Language: English

English Runtime: 103 min Watch on Netflix

It’s What’s Inside blends horror and science fiction, all wrapped up in one wildly mind-bending and suspenseful ride. The 2024 movie follows a group of friends who gather for a wedding weekend. However, one gift plunges the night into chaos. The movie plays with themes of time distortion and psychological horror.

With disturbing moments, surreal events, and tons of twists, this movie will undoubtedly stick with you. Sadly, this movie did terribly in the Netflix charts, which is a crying shame given how good it is.

4 Cassandra

Genre: Drama

Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 Director: Benjamin Gutsche

Benjamin Gutsche Cast: Mina Tander, Lavinia Wilson, Joshua Kantara

Mina Tander, Lavinia Wilson, Joshua Kantara Language: German Watch on Netflix

2025 series Cassandra is a Black Mirror-esque limited series about a family who moves into a retro smart home. However, they soon meet their android assistant Cassandra. While she may seem like a dream come true at first, as the show goes on, her malevolent intentions begin to surface.

Cassandra is one of my favourite shows of 2025 so far. It’s uncanny, bizarre, and creepy. While it may not be as completely mind-boggling as, say, Three-Body Problem, it will leave you astounded by its concepts surrounding Artificial Intelligence and the digitalisation of human consciousness.

3 Black Mirror

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023 Cast: Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, Michaela Coel

Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, Michaela Coel Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror needs no introduction. The sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker is perhaps the most popular show in its nice. Black Mirror dives deep into psychological horror through unique, twisted tales. The series has been running for 6 seasons so far, with the next instalment set to arrive later this year.

The series is designed to shock you, disturb you, and leave storylines lingering in your mind long after viewing. In fact, the term “black mirror” has become an everyday phrase for many, in reference to the show’s mind-bending tales.

2 The Sandman

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022 Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt

Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt Language: English Watch on Netflix

When it comes to mind-bending dramas, The Sandman is one of the very best out there. The mere premise is enough to blow your mind. The show follows Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams, as he goes about his duties as the ruler of the realm we visit when we fall asleep at night.

The Sandman is so much more than what you might think. It encompasses all sorts of genres, from drama to fantasy, horror, and historical fiction. It’s got a bit of everything, and it spins together its unique narrative seamlessly.

The Sandman will return later this year for its second and final season. We can’t wait for what’s in store!

1 Dark

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Fantasy Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Nikolaj Arcel Cast: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor

Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor Language: English

English Runtime: 95 min Watch on Netflix

In my opinion, Dark is probably the most mind-bending show on Netflix. But don’t just take it from me: even RogerEbert.com named Dark “one of the most mind-melting shows on television.”

Dark takes place in the quaint German town of Winden, where the mysterious disappearance of a boy begins to unravel a time-travel conspiracy. The show itself exemplifies the mend-bending genre with its non-linear timeline, intricately weaving together past, present, and future — there’s paradoxes aplenty! If you’re seeking the ultimate mind-bending show, look no further.