Netflix German Sci-fi Horror Series ‘Cassandra’ Sets February 2025 Release

The German division of Netflix is expanding its library of content, and one of the most anticipated projects is Cassandra, a sci-fi limited series about a family moving into a smart home that saw its last occupants die under mysterious circumstances. Surely, the home robot with abandonment issues has nothing to do with that?

Originally announced in September 2023, the limited series is written and directed by Benjamin Gutsche (Der Antrag, All You Need) and produced by Eva Stadler and Christian Becker for Rat Pack Film production. Amara Palacios serves as executive producer and producer on the series alongside Eva Stadler and Christian Becker. J. Mortiz Kaethner is the director of photography.

The production company has worked on a slew of projects for Netflix before, including the criminally underrated Blood & Gold movie that was released last year, We Are the Wave and Hard Feelings.



The project was most recently shown off at the Next on Netflix Germany event in March 2024 and we got a major update in November 2024 with Netflix DE confirming the new series will premiere in February 2025 on the 6th along with a new teaser:

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Cassandra?

Here’s the plot summary of Netflix’s Cassandra:

“The oldest smart home in Germany has been empty since the owners died under mysterious circumstances over 50 years ago. When Samira moves in with her family today, the electronic household helper Cassandra awakens from her decades-long slumber. Developed in the 1970s to provide for a family and out of service after the death of its former residents, Cassandra now senses a second chance. However, she considers herself to be much more than a fairy godmother who gets everything in order. Cassandra soon sees herself as an equal member of the family and does everything she can to not be left alone again – using every means at her disposal.”

The series clearly draws a lot of inspiration from some big titles the sci-fi space whether they be movies or books. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the series is a mix of Smart House, Her, Ex Machina on the movie front while it has some elements ofI Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream and Demon Seed on the book front.

Who is cast in Cassandra?

Netflix’s Cassandra stars:

Lavinia Wilson (Legal Affairs) as Cassandra

(Legal Affairs) as Cassandra Mina Tander (Berlin Station) as Samira

(Berlin Station) as Samira Michael Klammer (The Teacher’s Lounge) as David

(The Teacher’s Lounge) as David Franz Hartwig (Dark) as Horst

(Dark) as Horst Mary Tölle (Vierwanderplus) as Junoe

(Vierwanderplus) as Junoe Joshua Kantara (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Fynn

(The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Fynn Elias Grünthal (Mega!) Peter 16/17

(Mega!) Peter 16/17 Filip Schnack (Die Quellen des Bosen) as Steve

How many episodes will be in Cassandra?

It has been confirmed that Netflix’s Cassandra is a limited series with six hour-long episodes. It’s unclear what dub options will be available for the show, but it will be subtitled in all major languages around the world.

What’s the production status of Cassandra?

Filming for Netflix’s Cassandra started in September 2023 in and around Cologne, Germany. Currently, the series is in post-production.

Are you going to be checking out Cassandra when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments.