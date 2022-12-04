‘Wednesday’ and ‘The Swimmers’ Most Popular Titles on Netflix in Week 48

It’s time to check in with the Netflix top 10s to see the top 100 titles featured in individual countries over the last 7 days. This week, Wednesday’s first full week on Netflix means its pushes out 1899 and The Swimmers takes home the most points on the movie front.

This top 100 is compiled by the Netflix top 10 tracking site, FlixPatrol, which compiles a weekly list exclusively for What’s on Netflix.

They capture the daily Netflix top 10s from 89 countries globally to give us the top 50 movies and the top 50 series. How do points work? Well, if a series is in the number 1 spot in Spain, it’s awarded 10 points. If it’s in position 10 on any day, it’s given 1 point. All those points are totaled daily and then on Sunday evening for the weekly top 100. The maximum number of points a show or movie can earn weekly is 6,230 points.

The points listed below were accrued from Netflix’s top 10s between November 28th and December 4th, 2022.

Top 50 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Top 10s for Week 49

Having picked up one of the biggest hauls of viewing hours in Netflix’s history, it should be no surprise with a full week under its belt, Wednesday handsomely walked away with the most points in the top 10s with it being the number 1 show in practically every region around the world.

That pushes 1899 down to position 2 and The Crown down to 3.

Wednesday (7055 points) 1899 (5041 points) The Crown (3074 points) Elite (2845 points) Manifest (1732 points) Dead to Me (1362 points) Til Money Do Us Part (1273 points) One of Us Is Lying (1256 points) Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (1193 points) Shuroop (1127 points) Blood & Water (952 points) Firefly Lane (913 points) Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (822 points) Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (763 points) The Blacklist (703 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (610 points) First Love (461 points) Blood, Sex & Royalty (407 points) Korea No.1 (311 points) Riverdale (269 points) Café con aroma de mujer (268 points) Pasión de gavilanes (259 points) Rick and Morty (259 points) Warrior Nun (258 points) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (257 points) Somebody (249 points) From Scratch (241 points) The Good Doctor (232 points) Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (195 points) Our Universe (189 points) SPY x FAMILY (186 points) Paw Patrol (166 points) Friends (162 points) My Unorthodox Life (137 points) Little Angel (126 points) Birthcare Center (115 points) Love is Blind (107 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (102 points) Business Proposal (99 points) Money Heist (92 points) Alchemy of Souls (90 points) Mismatched (90 points) Parasyte -the maxim- (82 points) A Family Affair (81 points) Reborn Rich (80 points) Inside Job (80 points) Pedro El Escamoso (77 points) Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (75 points) Ancient Apocalypse (74 points) S.W.A.T. (73 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Top 10s for Week 49

The Swimmers managed to beat out The Noel Diary for the top spot this week thanks to its broad appeal around the world.

Troll made a great start since its addition to Netflix globally on Friday even managing to edge out Lady Chatterley’s Lover which was arguably the bigger swing for Netflix for the week. Will it top week 49 though? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Swimmers (5206 points) The Noel Diary (4506 points) Slumberland (3219 points) My Name Is Vendetta (2700 points) Troll (2639 points) Lesson Plan (2181 points) Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (1553 points) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1156 points) Le Patient (1128 points) Falling for Christmas (1031 points) Angel Falls Christmas (902 points) Christmas Full of Grace (893 points) Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (785 points) Warriors of Future (618 points) The Croods: A New Age (564 points) Hunter Killer (513 points) Enola Holmes 2 (412 points) GodFather (384 points) A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (384 points) Who’s a Good Boy? (379 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (365 points) Jack Reacher (359 points) The Wonder (344 points) Dhokha: Round D Corner (314 points) Malazgirt 1071 (279 points) Christmas with You (237 points) Goodbye (210 points) Padavettu (202 points) Crisis (192 points) Monica, O My Darling (188 points) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (181 points) 2 Hearts (178 points) Medieval (174 points) Girls Trip (159 points) A Man of Action (155 points) Let Him Go (140 points) Justice League (106 points) American Made (105 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (98 points) Kumari (88 points) My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (85 points) Drishyam (84 points) Take Your Pills: Xanax (81 points) Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (81 points) Christmas at the Palace (76 points) Weather for Two (75 points) The Violence Action (75 points) Morbius (74 points) The High Note (72 points) Love Destiny: The Movie (72 points)

