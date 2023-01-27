Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: January 27th, 2023

There are plenty of animated titles to be enjoyed from the best new shows this week, which include brand new seasons of Demon Slayer and Record of Ragnarok. There’s also the addition of Lockwood & Co. an exciting new YA series that fans of the paranormal will love.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Mystery, Teen | Runtime: 49 Minutes

Cast: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira

Stepping out of the graceful dresses of the regency period, and picking up a sword to fight the paranormal is Bridgerton actress Ruby Stokes. We expect Lockwood & Co. to have a strong performance with teen and young adult audiences.

Teenage ghost hunters scour the streets of London, engaging in deadly combat with the spirits of the night. Amongst the many adult agencies, one small start-up stands out amongst the crowd, Lockwood & Co, run by teenagers Anthony Lockwood, George Karim, and Lucy Carlysle. Together the renegade trio is free of financial motive, and adult supervision but destined to change the course of history forever as they unravel a grand mystery.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 33

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai

One of the most popular anime around, finally the incredible Mugen Train arc has been added to Netflix. We’re hoping the Entertainment District arc will arrive soon!

When a demon attack destroys Tanjiro’s family, his sister Nezuko is the sole survivor. Now a demon with traces of humanity left inside her, Tanjiro sets out to find a cure for his sister and to become a Demon Slayer in order to stop the same tragedy that befell him on other families

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Miyuki Sawashiro, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Tomokazu Seki, Soma Saito, Kazuhiro Yamaji

The Yumeta company has taken over the animation from Graphinca for the exciting second season of Record of Ragnarok. The first ten episodes of the second season are available to stream now, and further episodes will be released later in 2023.

With the gods deciding that the fate of humanity rests in their complete annihilation, they are given one last chance to prove their worth before the gods. Engaging in a battle of Ragnarok, 13 humans from history are brought before the gods to engage in duels to the death. Humanity requires seven wins to survive so to even the odds combatants are given a valkyrie, each tailored into a powerful weapon capable of allowing humans to fight the gods.

The Snow Girl (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Mystery| Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Milena Smit, José Coronado, Aixa Villagrán, Loreto Mauleón, Raúl Prieto,

Since the release of Money Heist, Spanish dramas continue to grow in popularity on Netflix.

When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 26 Minutes

Cast: Alex Barima, Deven Mack, Chantel Riley, Dwayne Hill

No one should be sleeping on the excellent kids’ animated series Daniel Spellbound this weekend.

In New York City, a teenage tracker makes his living selling hard-to-find mystical items to sorcerers — but dealing in magic can be risky business.

What new TV shows are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!