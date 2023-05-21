Netflix Added 29 New Movies and Series This Week: May 21st, 2023

Happy Sunday! If you’re looking for what’s new on Netflix this weekend or missed any of the new releases for the past seven days, here’s your roundup of all the new titles plus what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s in the US.

New Movies and Series on Netflix This Weekend

Missing (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

Cast: Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee, Nia Long

Writer: Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson, Sev Ohanian

Runtime: 111 min / 1h 51m

One of the two Sony movies to come to Netflix US this weekend via the Sony first window deal is Missing from ScreenGems.

Helmed by Storm Reid, the thriller sees a young girl track down her mother through technology after she goes missing but also stumbles into her secrets.

Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the critic’s consensus was that the movie “can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way. ”

This movie is unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.

The Son (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Florian Zeller

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Felix Goddard, Max Goddard

Writer: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m

The second big Sony movie hitting Netflix this weekend is Sony Pictures Classics (whose output hasn’t always dropped onto Netflix, strangely). The movie features an all-star cast about a father who faces new obstacles when his troubled teenage son moves in with them.

Like Missing, this movie is also unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.

Catch! Teenieping (Season 2)

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: Korean

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Cast: Lee Ji-hyun, Mike Yantzi, Bommie Han

Runtime: 13 mins

Lots of YouTube channels have made the jump over to Netflix and that’s the case for this South Korean kids series produced by SEK Studio and SAMG Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect from the series which now has over 70 episodes available on Netflix:

“Set free on Earth, fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions. Now, it’s up to a princess from a faraway kingdom to stop them!”

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix This Week

16 New Movies Added This Week

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023–) Netflix Original

Ayalvaashi (2023)

Bayi Ajaib (2023)

Faithfully Yours (2022) Netflix Original

Fanfic (2023) Netflix Original

Fifty Shades of Black (2016)

Ile Owo (2022)

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original

LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – New Beginnings (2023)

Missing (2023)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren’t You Embarrassed? (2014)

Spirited (2022)

Ted (2012)

The Lulú Club (2022)

The Son (2022)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Catch! Teenieping (Season 2)

Kitti Katz (Season 1 ) Netflix Original

La Reina del Sur (Season 3)

LEGO® DREAMZzz (Season 1)

McGREGOR FOREVER (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Muted (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5)

Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original

Working: What We Do All Day (Limited Series) Netflix Original

XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original

Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Mother (60 points) A Man Called Otto (47 points) Ted (36 points) ¡Que viva México! (31 points) UglyDolls (31 points) Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (29 points) The Croods (28 points) Faithfully Yours (20 points) Fifty Shades of Black (11 points) G.I. Joe: Retaliation (9 points) Pitch Perfect (9 points) Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (8 points) Heat (6 points) Sing 2 (5 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (58 points) Missing: Dead or Alive? (41 points) Firefly Lane (39 points) Queer Eye (35 points) McGregor Forever (22 points) The Night Agent (22 points) XO, Kitty (20 points) Bridgerton (18 points) S.W.A.T. (16 points) Black Knight (16 points) The Diplomat (13 points) Selling Sunset (8 points) Sweet Tooth (7 points) La Reina del Sur (6 points) El silencio (6 points) Better Call Saul (2 points) Queen Cleopatra (1 point)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.