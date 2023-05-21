Netflix Added 29 New Movies and Series This Week: May 21st, 2023

Happy Sunday! If you’re looking for what’s new on Netflix this weekend or missed any of the new releases for the past seven days, here’s your roundup of all the new titles plus what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s in the US.
Want to see what’s coming just around the corner? We’ve got you covered with at least 18 new releases planned for next week, or take a look at what’s set to hit in June 2023.
As always, you can find an expanded version of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.
New Movies and Series on Netflix This Weekend
Missing (2023)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick
Cast: Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee, Nia Long
Writer: Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson, Sev Ohanian
Runtime: 111 min / 1h 51m
One of the two Sony movies to come to Netflix US this weekend via the Sony first window deal is Missing from ScreenGems.
Helmed by Storm Reid, the thriller sees a young girl track down her mother through technology after she goes missing but also stumbles into her secrets.
Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the critic’s consensus was that the movie “can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way. ”
This movie is unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.
The Son (2022)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Director: Florian Zeller
Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Felix Goddard, Max Goddard
Writer: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m
The second big Sony movie hitting Netflix this weekend is Sony Pictures Classics (whose output hasn’t always dropped onto Netflix, strangely). The movie features an all-star cast about a father who faces new obstacles when his troubled teenage son moves in with them.
Like Missing, this movie is also unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.
Catch! Teenieping (Season 2)
Rating: TV-Y7
Language: Korean
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family
Cast: Lee Ji-hyun, Mike Yantzi, Bommie Han
Runtime: 13 mins
Lots of YouTube channels have made the jump over to Netflix and that’s the case for this South Korean kids series produced by SEK Studio and SAMG Entertainment.
Here’s what you can expect from the series which now has over 70 episodes available on Netflix:
“Set free on Earth, fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions. Now, it’s up to a princess from a faraway kingdom to stop them!”
Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix This Week
16 New Movies Added This Week
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023–) Netflix Original
- Ayalvaashi (2023)
- Bayi Ajaib (2023)
- Faithfully Yours (2022) Netflix Original
- Fanfic (2023) Netflix Original
- Fifty Shades of Black (2016)
- Ile Owo (2022)
- Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original
- LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – New Beginnings (2023)
- Missing (2023)
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren’t You Embarrassed? (2014)
- Spirited (2022)
- Ted (2012)
- The Lulú Club (2022)
- The Son (2022)
13 New TV Series Added This Week
- Catch! Teenieping (Season 2)
- Kitti Katz (Season 1 ) Netflix Original
- La Reina del Sur (Season 3)
- LEGO® DREAMZzz (Season 1)
- McGREGOR FOREVER (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Muted (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5)
- Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original
- Working: What We Do All Day (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- The Mother (60 points)
- A Man Called Otto (47 points)
- Ted (36 points)
- ¡Que viva México! (31 points)
- UglyDolls (31 points)
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (29 points)
- The Croods (28 points)
- Faithfully Yours (20 points)
- Fifty Shades of Black (11 points)
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (9 points)
- Pitch Perfect (9 points)
- Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (8 points)
- Heat (6 points)
- Sing 2 (5 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (58 points)
- Missing: Dead or Alive? (41 points)
- Firefly Lane (39 points)
- Queer Eye (35 points)
- McGregor Forever (22 points)
- The Night Agent (22 points)
- XO, Kitty (20 points)
- Bridgerton (18 points)
- S.W.A.T. (16 points)
- Black Knight (16 points)
- The Diplomat (13 points)
- Selling Sunset (8 points)
- Sweet Tooth (7 points)
- La Reina del Sur (6 points)
- El silencio (6 points)
- Better Call Saul (2 points)
- Queen Cleopatra (1 point)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.