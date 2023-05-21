What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 22nd to 28th, 2023

We’re heading into the last full week of May 2023 and with it comes an action-packed Netflix lineup in the United States. Below, we’ll cover all the movies and series currently announced to hit the service throughout the week from May 22nd through to May 28th.

While we don’t quite have a full list for June 2023 just yet, we are continuing to compile our list of what’s coming up, which now includes multiple seasons of the hit series Suits.

Of course, you can catch our new on Netflix roundups plus the full list of every new title via our new on Netflix section.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

FUBAR (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back.

This week, we’ll see the famed Austrian actor jump into his first-ever TV role for Netflix’s FUBAR, which follows a father and daughter teaming up, having both secretly worked as CIA operatives for a new mission.

Alongside the action star, you’ll also see Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio and Gabriel Luna throughout the eight episodes.

The Batman (Seasons 1-5)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Netflix has been getting and will continue to get a slew of old classic cartoons from the Warner Bros. Discovery and Cartoon Network vault, and next up is The Batman, which will see all five seasons added as we head into the week.

Running between 2004 and 2008, this iteration of the caped crusader features the voices of Rino Romano, Danielle Judovits, Evan Sabara, and Alastair Duncan.

All American (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Looking for a sports drama? The chances are you’re already watching All American, but if you’re not, this week will be a perfect time to start with 91 episodes of the series from April Blair, now streaming on Netflix.

For those unfamiliar, here’s what you can expect if you chose to jump in:

“Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.”

The good news is that the show is one of the few that The CW has opted to renew heading into the 2023/24 season.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix for This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

The Batman (Seasons 1-5)

The Boss Baby (2017)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

All American (Season 5)

MerPeople (2023) Netflix Original

Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix Original

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Hard Feelings (2023) Netflix Original

Mother’s Day (2023) Netflix Original

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 25th

FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) Netflix Original

Blood & Gold (2023) Netflix Original

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

The Portrait (2023)

The Year I Started Masturbating (2022)

Tin & Tina (2023) Netflix Original

Turn of the Tide (Season 1) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next 7 days? Let us know in the comments down below.