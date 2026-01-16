Netflix Just Got 5 Hallmark Channel Movies Just in Time for Valentine’s Day 2026

Valentine’s Day 2026 is just around the corner, folks! And for the season of love, Netflix has licensed 5 Valentine’s-themed movies from the Hallmark Channel.

Netflix has a long-standing and fruitful partnership with the Hallmark Channel; look no further than the gluttony of Christmas titles that landed on the streamer over the holidays. The deal with Hallmark sees new films and series debut first on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ for an exclusive window before becoming available for licensing at Netflix.

One of the most notable outputs of the deal sees the first two seasons of the Hallmark series The Way Home land Netflix, with season 3 heading to the streamer in February. As we move towards Valentine’s Day 2026 on February 14, Netflix is also licensing 5 of the Hallmark Channel’s most popular themed movies.

“We remain committed to our core mission at Hallmark, which is to spread joy and positivity through the world with our critically acclaimed movie and episodic content,” said Jesse Wallace, the head of distribution at Hallmark Media, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The global reach of Netflix is unparalleled, and we are excited to expose our content to new and existing Hallmark fans on Netflix. With this branded content licensing agreement, we can serve fans where they are, while also driving fans (new and existing) to our linear channels and/or Hallmark+ for our newest content and the entire Hallmark content library.”

The films coming to Netflix for Valentine’s Day 2026 are:

An Unexpected Valentine (2025)

Hats Off to Love (2025)

Love in the Clouds (2025)

The Royal We (2025)

Sisterhood, Inc. (2025)

What Are These Movies About?

If any of these 5 movies interest you, here’s everything you need to know about each of them.

An Unexpected Valentine

Director : Bryan Patterson (Broken Freedom)

: Bryan Patterson (Broken Freedom) Cast : Robert Buckley (iZombie, The Christmas Contract), Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls)

: Robert Buckley (iZombie, The Christmas Contract), Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) Description: What happens when a simple ride-share takes you somewhere unexpected? In An Unexpected Valentine, Hannah and Finn ride together as they race through New York City to return a lost engagement ring, hoping to save one couple’s magical day.

Hats Off to Love

Director : Amy Barrett (A Berlin Friendship, The Christmas Ball)

: Amy Barrett (A Berlin Friendship, The Christmas Ball) Cast : Ginna Claire Mason (A Newport Christmas), John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), and Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street)

: Ginna Claire Mason (A Newport Christmas), John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), and Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street) Description: Stella is a hat designer trying to impress socialite Rosalind in the hope of launching her business. However, when she meets Christian, Rosalind’s charming son who’s training a horse to compete in the Louisville Derby, sparks fly.

Love in the Clouds

Director : Larry A. McLean

: Larry A. McLean Cast : Paul Greene (A Christmas Detour, A Wish for Christmas) and McKenzie Westmore (Passions)

: Paul Greene (A Christmas Detour, A Wish for Christmas) and McKenzie Westmore (Passions) Description: When a reporter is out in the field covering the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, she finds herself falling for one of the charming pilots. However, he’s shy closed off to love. Can she break him down and find romance?

The Royal We

Director : Clare Niederpruem (Christmas With the Campbells)

: Clare Niederpruem (Christmas With the Campbells) Cast : Mallory Jansey (On the 12th Date of Christmas) and Charlie Carrick (Molly Maxwell)

: Mallory Jansey (On the 12th Date of Christmas) and Charlie Carrick (Molly Maxwell) Description: The Royal We follows Princess Bea (Jansey), a royal who prefers to live outside her duties, but ends up having to honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince.

Sisterhood, Inc.

Director : Lesley Demetriades (‘Tis the Season to Be Irish, A Christmas Present)

: Lesley Demetriades (‘Tis the Season to Be Irish, A Christmas Present) Cast : Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That, The Baby-Sitters Club), Daniella Monet (Victorious, Hollywood Arts) and Leonidas Gulaptis (A Nice Girl Like You).

: Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That, The Baby-Sitters Club), Daniella Monet (Victorious, Hollywood Arts) and Leonidas Gulaptis (A Nice Girl Like You). Description: Hyper-organized and ambitious corporate exec Megan stars a board of directors, aiming to improve her sister’s chaotic life… but finds a surprise and unexpected romance with a psych professor.

