New Indian (Hindi) Movies & Series on Netflix: October 2022

While new seasons of two Netflix Original series would be the big story in another month, October’s headline is the surprise streaming debut of Laal Singh Chaddha: one of the year’s most highly anticipated Hindi films that flopped at the box office back in August. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in October 2022.

New Indian Movies on Netflix: October 2022

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2021)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Gireeshaaya

Cast: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Naveen Chandra

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: October 1

As young teenagers, sweethearts Rishi and Radha had an epic fight in which both of them vowed not to speak to the other — a feud that lasts all the way through medical school. When they are finally ready to resume their stalled romance, Radha’s brother’s political ambitions drive a wedge between the lovebirds’ families.

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

Languages: Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 157 Minutes

Director: Advait Chandan

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Chaitanya Akkineni

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: October 5

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The Indian reboot sticks close to the format of the original, following a simple man as his life puts him in close proximity to important historical events. While the original story was unkind to Forrest’s love interest Jenny, Laal’s sweetheart Rupa — played by the amazing Kareena Kapoor — is the best part of the new film. In addition to the original Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions can be chosen from the movie’s audio menu.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (2022)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 151 Minutes

Director: Sreejith N

Cast: Biju Menon, Padmapriya, Roshan Mathew

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: October 5

The trailer for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (“A Southern Brawl Case“) entices viewers to “Witness the ultimate payback.” Ammini Pilla winds up in the hospital after interfering with his neighbor’s romantic tryst. Upon his recovery, Ammini Pilla vows to take revenge in a manner that no one in town will ever forget. Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu dialogue options can be selected from the film’s audio menu.

Dongalunnaru Jagratha (2022)

Languages: Telugu, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 96 Minutes

Director: Satish Tripura

Cast: Sri Simha, Samuthirakani, Preethi Aasrani

Genre: Survival Thriller | Added to Netflix: October 7

A petty thief named Raju breaks into a car and gets trapped inside — only he doesn’t get stuck by accident. Who is the mastermind who locks up Raju, and what does he want? Besides the Telugu original, Malayalam and Tamil versions can be selected from the audio menu.

Buffoon (2022)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Director: Ashok Veerappan

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Joju George, Anagha

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: October 13

Filmmaker Ashok Veerappan’s directorial debut stars Vaibhav Reddy as a theater actor who is pulled into a shady underworld of crime and politics. Buffoon‘s real selling point is a score and songs written by award-winning composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Dobaaraa (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Nassar

Genre: Mystery, Sci-Fi | Added to Netflix: October 14

Dobaaraa is an official remake of the Netflix Original Spanish film Mirage. During a strange electrical storm, a 12-year-old boy named Anay dies when he intervenes in a fight at his neighbor’s house. 25 years later, during another unusual storm, a nurse named Antara finds herself able to communicate with Anay via his old video camera. She saves his life, but altering the past changes Antara’s present. Dobaaraa has some thrills, but it’s more about Antara’s relationships than anything else (and it’s very light on space-time continuum stuff).

Super Senior Heroes (2020)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 139 Minutes

Director: Karthik Kumar

Cast: Bhagyaraj, Ambika, Manobala

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: October 20

A widowed grandfather tries to connect with his grandson by forming a pretend league of superheroes with his retired buddies. But when a little girl is kidnapped, the Super Senior Heroes must jump into action for real, reliving the wild days of their youth while protecting the neighborhood.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022)

Language: Telugu

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Anish R Krishna

Cast: Naga Shourya, Shirley Setia, Radhika

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 22

When Krishna finally convinces the woman of his dreams to marry him, his real troubles begin. How will he convince his extremely orthodox family to let him marry her?

New Indian Series on Netflix: October 2022

Mismatched (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 14

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy | Added to Netflix: October 14

Mismatched — the series based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi — is back for a new season following the chaotic love lives of a bunch of tech-savvy coeds. Season 2 has two more episodes than Season 1, with slightly longer runtimes. Netflix India posted a handy Season 1 recap video on their YouTube page to get you up to speed on the drama.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (2022) N

Language: Marathi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, True Crime | Added to Netflix: October 28

In 2004, a group of at least 50 women murdered a gangster named Akku Yadav in a courtroom where he was seeking police protection. This is the story of the women Yadav terrorized. Both of the previous entries in the Indian Predator franchise were originally filmed in Hindi, but Murder in a Courtroom‘s primary language is Marathi. The series offers multiple other dialogue options in the audio menu, including several Indian languages, plus German, French, and more.

