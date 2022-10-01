New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix in September 2022

September was chock full of new Indian releases and the return of the Red Chillies film catalog — good news since dozens of Indian movies are set to expire from Netflix on October 1! New additions include second seasons of three Original series and the debuts of two Original Hindi films. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in September 2022.

Missed any of last month’s new Indian releases? You missed out on movies like Darling, Happy Birthday and Nikamma.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: September 2022

Katteri (2022)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Deekay

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Sonam Bajwa, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar

Genre: Horror Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 1

On the advice of the woman they’d kidnapped, a clumsy bunch of crooks heads to a remote village to search for treasure. Only there’s something strange about the villagers: they’re all ghosts! Katteri is available in its original Tamil, plus versions dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu (which is listed in the catalog by the title Shaitaan).

Red Chillies Entertainment Returning Titles

Language: Hindi

Genres: Various | Added to Netflix: September 6

More than two dozen titles from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment that had expired from Netflix throughout 2022 — some as recently as September 1 — returned en masse to the streamer. One highlight among this crop of releases that spans 50 years is Dear Zindagi, which stars Netflix India’s current darling Alia Bhatt opposite SRK.

Aakhri Adalaat (1988)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Amrapali (1966)

Asoka (2001)

Chaahat (1996)

Chadhi Jawani Budhe Ne (1976/Punjabi)

Chamatkar (1992)

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dilwale (2015)

Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

Elaan (1971)

English Babu Desi Mem (1996)

Happy New Year (2014)

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na (1994)

Khoon Khoon (1973)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Manoranjan (1974)

Maya Memsaab (1992)

Mujrim (1989)

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Prince (1969)

Professor (1962)

Qila (1998)

Ram-Jaane (1995)

Salaakhen (1975)

Sohni Mahiwal (1984)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 127 Minutes

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: September 8

Ek Villain Returns is a spiritual successor to 2014’s Ek Villain (a bonus scene at the end of the new film links the two stories together). When an up-and-coming singer is kidnapped, the police zero in on her rich, temperamental boyfriend as the prime suspect. But through flashbacks, we learn that her disappearance might be connected to a sexually repressed cab driver and the pretty woman he’s obsessed with.

Thallumaala (2022)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 146 Minutes

Director: Khalid Rahman

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: September 10

Thallumaala is Malayalam film star Tovino Thomas’s highest grossing theatrical release to date. Thomas plays a man with a penchant for fisticuffs who becomes infamous when a fight breaks out at his own wedding to a popular vlogger, ending the nuptials before the couple can tie the knot. Can he can repair his broken relationship, or will he lose his beloved to another man?

Attention Please (2022)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 114 Minutes

Director: Jithin Issac Thomas

Cast: Vishnu Govindhan, Athira Kallingal, Sreejith

Genre: Social Issue Drama, Dark | Added to Netflix: September 15

An aspiring filmmaker narrates four of his movie ideas to his drinking buddies, as his stories and the night take a disturbing turn. The fact that Attention Please takes place entirely in one room adds to the unsettling feeling of the film.

Jogi (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Genre: Social Issue Drama, Period Piece | Added to Netflix: September 16

Jogi is set against the backdrop of anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Diljit Dosanjh plays the title character, a Sikh man who works with two friends of different faiths to protect their town from religious violence.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2022)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 168 Minutes

Director: Pa. Ranjith

Cast: Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan

Genre: Social Issue Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: September 28

An attempt by a theater troupe to stage a play about love forces the troupe members to confront their own ideas and prejudices about sexuality and caste. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu can also be found in the Netflix catalog under its English title: “A Star Shoots Across the Sky.”

Saakini Daakini (2022)

Languages: Telugu, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Director: Sudheer Varma

Cast: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas

Genre: Action, Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 29

In this official remake of the hit South Korean movie Midnight Runners, two female police cadets at an all-male academy put their training to the test to rescue a girl kidnapped by gangsters running a human egg-harvesting ring. Besides the original Telugu version, Saakini Daakini is dubbed into Malayalam and Tamil (called Shakini Dakini).

Plan A Plan B (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 106 Minutes

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: September 30

A cynical divorce attorney sets up his office next to a professional matchmaker who is determined to remain single. What are the odds that they fall in love by the end of the film?

New Indian Series on Netflix: September 2022

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (2022) N

Language: English

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Cast: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan

Genre: Reality | Added to Netflix: September 2

The Bollywood wives are back for round 2, with eight fresh new episodes of glamour, travel, interpersonal drama, girl talk, and guest appearances by their famous friends and family.

Indian Predator: Diary of a Serial Killer (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, True Crime | Added to Netflix: September 7

In second installment of the Indian Predator docuseries, the discovery of a missing journalist’s decapitated body leads to a suspect. Entries in the suspect’s diary point to more than a dozen other victims and possible cannibalism. The mini-series includes interviews with expert behavioral analysts, jailhouse insiders, and the killer himself.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 18

Cast: Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar

Genre: Crime, Drama | Added to Netflix: September 23

The scammers from the first season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega are back with a new set of get-rich-quick schemes. But running phishing scams during a turbulent election season comes with big risks and dangerous consequences.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!