We’ve barely scratched the surface of October, but November has already grabbed our attention. With the holiday season heading into full swing, be prepared to see lots of holiday-themed titles arriving next month. Here’s our very early first look preview at what’s coming to Netflix UK in November 2020.

If any readers are looking for the list of October arrivals, you can find them in our ongoing preview the month.

The holiday season is upon us! Mark your calendars for these festive films and series … and take a closer look at four… pic.twitter.com/dRpohaUm2o — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 7, 2020

Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in November 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 1st, 2020:

Assassination Nation (2018) – Crime Comedy set in the town of Salem whose residents become the victims of a malicious data hack. Revealing the town’s secrets, chaos ensues, leaving four girls struggling in the fight to survive.

– Crime Comedy set in the town of Salem whose residents become the victims of a malicious data hack. Revealing the town’s secrets, chaos ensues, leaving four girls struggling in the fight to survive. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (Season 2) – Animated comedy fun from Mattel’s most popular doll.

– Animated comedy fun from Mattel’s most popular doll. Blended (2014) – The second Romantic-Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

– The second Romantic-Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N – French comedy-drama.

– French comedy-drama. Christmas Break-In (2018) – Family feature starring Denise Richards and Danny Glover.

– Family feature starring Denise Richards and Danny Glover. Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons) – Four friends in a sleepy coastal town rely on each other to cope with the growing pains of adolescence.

– Four friends in a sleepy coastal town rely on each other to cope with the growing pains of adolescence. Fatal Deceit (2019) – Thriller about a mother who struggles to find the truth when her daughter goes missing on a camping trip with the new neighbors.

– Thriller about a mother who struggles to find the truth when her daughter goes missing on a camping trip with the new neighbors. Human Nature (2001) – Comedy starring Tim Robbins and Patricia Arquette.

– Comedy starring Tim Robbins and Patricia Arquette. Kindred Spirits (2019) – Horror Thriller starring Thora Birch.

– Horror Thriller starring Thora Birch. Lineage of Lies (2019) – Thriller

– Thriller Music and Lyrics (2007) – Musical rom-com starring Hugh Grant as a washed-up singer who has days to compose a chart-topping hit for a teen idol.

– Musical rom-com starring Hugh Grant as a washed-up singer who has days to compose a chart-topping hit for a teen idol. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) – Classic 80s comedy that sees the Griswold family on a disastrous cross-country journey to Walley World theme park.

New York Minute (2004) – Crime comedy featuring the Olsen twins

– Crime comedy featuring the Olsen twins Ninja Assassin (2009) – Violent martial-arts action thriller featuring Rain and Naomie Harris

– Violent martial-arts action thriller featuring Rain and Naomie Harris Police Academy (1984) – 80s comedy centered around a group of misfits police academy students and the instructors who struggle to put up with their antics.

– 80s comedy centered around a group of misfits police academy students and the instructors who struggle to put up with their antics. Richie Rich (1994) – Family comedy starring Macaulay Culkin.

– Family comedy starring Macaulay Culkin. So Undercover (2012) – Crime-comedy starring Miley Cyrus

– Crime-comedy starring Miley Cyrus Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2) – Animated adventure series.

– Animated adventure series. Voice 2 (Season 2) – South Korean crime-drama.

– South Korean crime-drama. White Boy Rick (2018) – crime-drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 3rd, 2020:

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N – Stand-up Comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 4th, 2020:

Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N – Swedish romantic-comedy series.

– Swedish romantic-comedy series. The End of the F***ing World (Season 2) – British crime-comedy about two teenagers, James and Alyssa, who embark on a road trip in search of Alyss’s real father.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 5th, 2020:

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) N – True-Crime series.

– True-Crime series. Citation (2020) N – Nigerian Thriller

– Nigerian Thriller Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N – Holiday rom-com starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig.

– Holiday rom-com starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. Paranormal (Season 1) N – Hindi period-fantasy horror that pits Dr. Refaat Ismail, a hematologist, against a series of supernatural events.

– Hindi period-fantasy horror that pits Dr. Refaat Ismail, a hematologist, against a series of supernatural events. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) N – Kids animated feature that sees SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick on a rescue mission to save SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 6th, 2020:

Citation (2020) N – Nollywood Thriller

– Nollywood Thriller Country Ever After (Season 1) N – Goofey American docuseries.

– Goofey American docuseries. Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse (2018) 4K – Academy Award-winning animated superhero adventure. In a parallel New York City, young Miles Morales is the aspiring new Spider-Man after his world’s Peter Parker is KIA. It’s up to Miles to save the Multiverse when fellow Spider heroes arrive in his world.

ok but look at it though pic.twitter.com/rStwlYsBsy — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 7, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 9th, 2020:

Undercover (Season 2) N – Belgium crime-thriller that sees a group of undercover agents infiltrating a drug ring.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 10th, 2020:

A Lion in the House (Season 1) – Documentary that takes place over the course of six years as five families struggle with ups and downs of cancer treatment.

– Documentary that takes place over the course of six years as five families struggle with ups and downs of cancer treatment. Dash & Lily (Season 1) N – Romantic drama that sees Dash and Lily trade messages and dares across the city of New York during the holidays.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 11th, 2020:

A Queen is Born (Season 1) N – Drag Queen makeover series hosted by Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister.

– Drag Queen makeover series hosted by Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister. What We Wanted (2020) – German drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 13th, 2020:

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N – Family musical centered around the tale of an eccentric toymaker.

– Family musical centered around the tale of an eccentric toymaker. The Life Ahead (2020) N – Drama about an aging Holocaust survivor who forms a bond with a young Senegalese immigrant.

– Drama about an aging Holocaust survivor who forms a bond with a young Senegalese immigrant. The Minions of Midas (Season 1) N – Brazilian thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 15th, 2020:

The Crown (Season 4) N – The royal family drama continues as Queen Elizabeth must oversee the marriage of her son, Prince Charles, to the Lady Dianna.

– The royal family drama continues as Queen Elizabeth must oversee the marriage of her son, Prince Charles, to the Lady Dianna. Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Sci-Fi comedy starring LaKeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 18th, 2020:

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) N – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 19th, 2020:

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – Duchess Margaret switches places with her double Stacy for a second time before a third look-alike, party girl Fiona, foils their plans.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 20th, 2020:

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Animated family adventure that sees Aliens, attempting to steal the Earth’s gravity, come up against the spirit of Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 22nd, 2020:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Family musical starring legendary country musician Dolly Parton.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 24th, 2020:

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N – Family holiday adventure set in the world of How to Train. Your Dragon.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 25th, 2020:

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N – Mrs. Claus takes center stage in Netflix’s sequel to its 2018 smash-hit holiday adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 27th, 2020:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N – Family holiday animated special.

– Family holiday animated special. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N – Behind-the-scenes docuseries centered on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

– Behind-the-scenes docuseries centered on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2) N – Return of the delicious holiday special baking competition.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 29th, 2020:

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (2020) N – Family holiday animated special.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in November 2020? Let us know in the comments below!