October is soon upon us and with it every adult’s favorite time of year, Halloween. There’s already lots to be excited for as you’ll see in our first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in October 2020.

If you’re looking for the Netflix US list for October 2020, you can find that in our extensive preview for the month.

There’s an in-depth preview for the list of Originals coming to Netflix in October. We also have an early preview for the Originals coming to Netflix in November 2020.

Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in October 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.

Netflix UK October TBD Releases

La Révolution (Season 1) N – French drama based on an alternate take on the French Revolution.

– French drama based on an alternate take on the French Revolution. Mank (2020) N – David Fincher’s biographical drama about Herman J. Mankiewicz, co-writer of Citizen Kane.

– David Fincher’s biographical drama about Herman J. Mankiewicz, co-writer of Citizen Kane. The One (Season 1) N – Sci-Fi drama based on John Marrs’s novel of the same name.

– Sci-Fi drama based on John Marrs’s novel of the same name. Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Drama centered around a group of aspiring students of an elite ballet academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 1st, 2020

Addams Family Values (1993) – Beloved 90s family comedy sequel which sees the Addams family contend with Uncle Fester’s new gold-digging wife.

– Beloved 90s family comedy sequel which sees the Addams family contend with Uncle Fester’s new gold-digging wife. Beyond the Mat (1999) – Sports documentary on WWE looking at the day-to-day lives of wrestlers.

– Sports documentary on WWE looking at the day-to-day lives of wrestlers. Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N – Animated series about the globe-trotting master thief Carmen Sandiego.

– Animated series about the globe-trotting master thief Carmen Sandiego. Corpse Bride (2005) – Tim Burton’s animated

– Tim Burton’s animated Dennis the Menace (1993) – Family comedy from the early 90s based on the Beano cartoon.

– Family comedy from the early 90s based on the Beano cartoon. Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) – A family drama about a team that hopes to find a companion to their dolphin friend. Stars Morgan Freeman.

– A family drama about a team that hopes to find a companion to their dolphin friend. Stars Morgan Freeman. Good Morning, Verônica (Season 1) N – Spanish-language crime-thriller.

– Spanish-language crime-thriller. Into the Storm (2014) – Natural disaster drama starring Richard Armitage.

– Natural disaster drama starring Richard Armitage. Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) – Fourth installment of the found-footage horror franchise.

– Fourth installment of the found-footage horror franchise. Pose (Season 2) – The hit US FX series with producer Ryan Murphy.

– The hit US FX series with producer Ryan Murphy. Kangaroo Jack (2003) – Comedy starring two childhood friends and a kangaroo

– Comedy starring two childhood friends and a kangaroo The Conjuring (2013) – Horror from James Wan based on the terrifying tales of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

– Horror from James Wan based on the terrifying tales of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) – Romantic comedy from Ken Kwapis about four best friends hoping to stay connected with each other.

– Romantic comedy from Ken Kwapis about four best friends hoping to stay connected with each other. The Ugly Truth (2009) – Gerard Butler and Katherine Heigl feature in this rom-com from over a decade ago.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 2nd, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Limited Series) N – Animated Halloween special

– Animated Halloween special Dick Johnson Is Dead! (2020) N – Documentary drama centered around Kristen Johnson preparing her father, Dick Johnson, for the end of his life.

– Documentary drama centered around Kristen Johnson preparing her father, Dick Johnson, for the end of his life. Emily in Paris (Season 1) N – Fish out of water comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily, an American midwest girl who moves to Paris for an exciting job opportunity but cultures soon clash.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 5th, 2020

Line of Duty (Season 5) – Police procedural drama about the AC-12, a controversial police anti-corruption unit.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 7th, 2020

Hubie Halloween (2020) N – Adam Sandler’s latest Original comedy takes a stab at Halloween.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 9th, 2020

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Docuseries told through the eyes of deaf students who attend Washington D.C. private college for the deaf and hard of hearing.

– Docuseries told through the eyes of deaf students who attend Washington D.C. private college for the deaf and hard of hearing. The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N – Horror anthology starring Victoria Pedretti Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Turn of the Screw.

– Horror anthology starring Victoria Pedretti Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Turn of the Screw. The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) N – Sundance Award-winning comedy from Radha Blank.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 10th, 2020

Start-Up (Season 1) N – Weekly rom-com K-Drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 14th, 2020

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N – Behind the scenes documentary on K-Pop group Blackpink.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 16th, 2020

Grand Army (Season 1) N – Coming-of-Age drama centered around five different students who attend a busy public Brooklyn High School, as they struggle to navigate love, sex, and life.

– Coming-of-Age drama centered around five different students who attend a busy public Brooklyn High School, as they struggle to navigate love, sex, and life. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N – Historical drama directed by Aaron Sorkin based on the real-life controversial trial of the Chicago 7.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 19th, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – Docuseries chronicling some of the weirdest and most controversial unsolved crimes and paranormal events.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 21st, 2020

Rebecca (2020) N – Romantic drama starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 22nd, 2020

Cadaver (2020) N – Norwegian horror

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 23rd, 2020

Over the Moon (2020) N – Family animated adventure about a young Chinese girl who builds her own rocket ship to the moon in search of the goddess that lives there.

– Family animated adventure about a young Chinese girl who builds her own rocket ship to the moon in search of the goddess that lives there. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited series) N – Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Beth Harmon, a talented but compulsive chess player who struggles with her drug addiction.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in October? Let us know in the comments below!