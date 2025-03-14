‘1883’, ‘The Electric State’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Among New Releases on Netflix UK This Week: March 14, 2025

Have you finished watching Yellowstone yet? If so, sink your teeth into its prequel series, 1883, which just landed on Netflix this week. We’ve also seen another 22 new movies and TV shows added to the UK library, including The Electric State and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

March 14th The Electric State (2025)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Cast: Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson

Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson Language: English

English Runtime: 220 min Watch on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is back with her latest Netflix project, the Russo Brothers’ adaptation of the beloved dystopian novel The Electric State, by Simon Stålenhag In an alternate 90s, orphaned teen Michelle goes in search of her long-lost brother across a post-apocalyptic USA.

March 8th Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure Rating: PG

PG Release Date: October 31, 2023

October 31, 2023 Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry Language: English

English Runtime: 140 min Watch on Netflix

Into the Spider-Verse was already one of the best animated films ever produced, and Across the Spider-Verse takes everything that made the first film special and delivers on the promise of a spectacular sequel.

When the villain, the Spot, threatens the entire fabric of time and space, Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, is reunited with Gwen Stacey and a new team of Spider-People.

March 12th 1883

Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Tim McGraw, Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett

After Yellowstone became a major success on Netflix UK, its prequel series, 1883, arrived on the platform. In the years after the American Civil War, the Dutton family joins a traveling wagon train in Texas for the challenging journey west to Oregon.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

Azaad (2025)

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

Curse of the Seven Seas (2024)

Dampyr (2022)

Emergency (2025)

Guilty Pleasure (2024)

Just Cause (1995)

Menace 2 Society (1993)

Sisu (2022)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

The Electric State (2025) N

The Redemption of Sin (2024)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Upin & Ipin: Jeng Jeng Jeng! (2016)

Wanita Ahli Neraka (2024)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

1883 (Season 1)

Adolescence (Limited Series) N

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Season 1) N

Mogura (Season 1)

Welcome to the Family (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) N

Temptation Island (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

Poisonous Liaisons (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Plankton: The Movie (64 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (59 points) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (53 points) Minions (49 points) CHAOS: The Manson Murders (40 points) Despicable Me 3 (37 points) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (33 points) Sisu (30 points) Bee Movie (21 points) Mercy (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Toxic Town (77 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (60 points) Snatch (56 points) Running Point (53 points) Just One Look (36 points) The Other One (35 points) Zero Day (24 points) American Murder: Gabby Petito (22 points) WWE Raw (16 points) 1883 (14 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!