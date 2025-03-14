‘1883’, ‘The Electric State’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Among New Releases on Netflix UK This Week: March 14, 2025

Have you finished watching Yellowstone yet? If so, sink your teeth into its prequel series, 1883, which just landed on Netflix this week. We’ve also seen another 22 new movies and TV shows added to the UK library, including The Electric State and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:
The Electric State (2025)
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
- Rating: PG-13
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson
- Language: English
- Runtime: 220 min
Millie Bobby Brown is back with her latest Netflix project, the Russo Brothers’ adaptation of the beloved dystopian novel The Electric State, by Simon Stålenhag In an alternate 90s, orphaned teen Michelle goes in search of her long-lost brother across a post-apocalyptic USA.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
- Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
- Rating: PG
- Release Date: October 31, 2023
- Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
- Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry
- Language: English
- Runtime: 140 min
Into the Spider-Verse was already one of the best animated films ever produced, and Across the Spider-Verse takes everything that made the first film special and delivers on the promise of a spectacular sequel.
When the villain, the Spot, threatens the entire fabric of time and space, Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, is reunited with Gwen Stacey and a new team of Spider-People.
1883
Episodes: 10
Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 55 Minutes
Cast: Tim McGraw, Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett
After Yellowstone became a major success on Netflix UK, its prequel series, 1883, arrived on the platform. In the years after the American Civil War, the Dutton family joins a traveling wagon train in Texas for the challenging journey west to Oregon.
Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK
15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025
- Azaad (2025)
- Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)
- Curse of the Seven Seas (2024)
- Dampyr (2022)
- Emergency (2025)
- Guilty Pleasure (2024)
- Just Cause (1995)
- Menace 2 Society (1993)
- Sisu (2022)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
- The Electric State (2025) N
- The Redemption of Sin (2024)
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
- Upin & Ipin: Jeng Jeng Jeng! (2016)
- Wanita Ahli Neraka (2024)
5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025
- 1883 (Season 1)
- Adolescence (Limited Series) N
- Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Season 1) N
- Mogura (Season 1)
- Welcome to the Family (Season 1) N
2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025
- Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) N
Temptation Island (Season 1) N
1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025
- Poisonous Liaisons (Season 1)
Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week
- Plankton: The Movie (64 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (59 points)
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (53 points)
- Minions (49 points)
- CHAOS: The Manson Murders (40 points)
- Despicable Me 3 (37 points)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (33 points)
- Sisu (30 points)
- Bee Movie (21 points)
- Mercy (17 points)
Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week
- Toxic Town (77 points)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (60 points)
- Snatch (56 points)
- Running Point (53 points)
- Just One Look (36 points)
- The Other One (35 points)
- Zero Day (24 points)
- American Murder: Gabby Petito (22 points)
- WWE Raw (16 points)
- 1883 (14 points)
