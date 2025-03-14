What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK)

‘1883’, ‘The Electric State’ and ‘Spider-Man’ Among New Releases on Netflix UK This Week: March 14, 2025

There were 23 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
1883 New On Netflix Uk

1883 New on Netflix UK – Picture: Paramount+

Have you finished watching Yellowstone yet? If so, sink your teeth into its prequel series, 1883, which just landed on Netflix this week. We’ve also seen another 22 new movies and TV shows added to the UK library, including The Electric State and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

March 14th

The Electric State (2025)

The Electric State Poster
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Rating: PG-13
  • Release Date: March 14, 2025
  • Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
  • Cast: Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 220 min
Watch on Netflix

 

Millie Bobby Brown is back with her latest Netflix project, the Russo Brothers’ adaptation of the beloved dystopian novel The Electric State, by Simon Stålenhag In an alternate 90s, orphaned teen Michelle goes in search of her long-lost brother across a post-apocalyptic USA.

March 8th

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Poster
  • Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure
  • Rating: PG
  • Release Date: October 31, 2023
  • Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 140 min
Watch on Netflix

 

Into the Spider-Verse was already one of the best animated films ever produced, and Across the Spider-Verse takes everything that made the first film special and delivers on the promise of a spectacular sequel.

When the villain, the Spot, threatens the entire fabric of time and space, Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, is reunited with Gwen Stacey and a new team of Spider-People. 

March 12th

1883

Episodes: 10
Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 55 Minutes
Cast: Tim McGraw, Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett

After Yellowstone became a major success on Netflix UK, its prequel series, 1883, arrived on the platform. In the years after the American Civil War, the Dutton family joins a traveling wagon train in Texas for the challenging journey west to Oregon.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

  • Azaad (2025)
  • Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)
  • Curse of the Seven Seas (2024)
  • Dampyr (2022)
  • Emergency (2025)
  • Guilty Pleasure (2024)
  • Just Cause (1995)
  • Menace 2 Society (1993)
  • Sisu (2022)
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
  • The Electric State (2025) N
  • The Redemption of Sin (2024)
  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
  • Upin & Ipin: Jeng Jeng Jeng! (2016)
  • Wanita Ahli Neraka (2024)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

  • 1883 (Season 1)
  • Adolescence (Limited Series) N
  • Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Season 1) N
  • Mogura (Season 1)
  • Welcome to the Family (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

  • Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) N
    Temptation Island (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 14th, 2025

  • Poisonous Liaisons (Season 1)

Picture: Plankton: The Movie

  1. Plankton: The Movie (64 points)
  2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (59 points)
  3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (53 points)
  4. Minions (49 points)
  5. CHAOS: The Manson Murders (40 points)
  6. Despicable Me 3 (37 points)
  7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (33 points)
  8. Sisu (30 points)
  9. Bee Movie (21 points)
  10. Mercy (17 points)
Toxic Town Most Popular Tv Shows On Netflix Uk This Week Mar Th

Picture: Toxic Town – Netflix

  1. Toxic Town (77 points)
  2. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (60 points)
  3. Snatch (56 points)
  4. Running Point (53 points)
  5. Just One Look (36 points)
  6. The Other One (35 points)
  7. Zero Day (24 points)
  8. American Murder: Gabby Petito (22 points)
  9. WWE Raw (16 points)
  10. 1883 (14 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK)

What's New on Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025 Article Teaser Photo

What's New on Netflix UK This Week: March 7th, 2025
What's Coming to Netflix UK in March 2025 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix UK in March 2025
What's New on Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025 Article Teaser Photo

What's New on Netflix UK This Week: February 28th, 2025
What's New on Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025 Article Teaser Photo

What's New on Netflix UK This Week: February 21st, 2025

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Most Popular Kids Movies and Series on Netflix in 2024

Most Popular Kids Movies and Series on Netflix in 2024

Most Popular and Most Watched Spanish Language Movies & Series on Netflix in 2024

Most Popular and Most Watched Spanish Language Movies & Series on Netflix in 2024

‘The Electric State’: Netflix Release Date, Runtime, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

‘The Electric State’: Netflix Release Date, Runtime, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024