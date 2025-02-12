‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1883’ Sets Release on Netflix in Select Regions

Netflix continues to license Taylor Sheridan’s shows, which remain the crown jewels of the Paramount+ streaming service. Beginning in mid-March 2025, many international Netflix regions (excluding the United States) will acquire the limited series 1883, one of the prequels to Yellowstone which is now streaming on Netflix globally (again, excluding the United States).

First released between late 2021 and early 2022, 1883 is one of many Taylor Sheridan creations expanding the world of the flagship Yellowstone series. Until now, the show has been exclusive to Paramount+ and remains one of the service’s most acclaimed titles, holding an impressive 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb and earning three Primetime Emmy nominations.

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, and Marc Rissmann star in this prequel, set in the post-Civil War era. The story focuses on the Dutton family embarking on a journey from Tennessee to Fort Worth, Texas, before ultimately settling in Montana to establish the first iteration of the Yellowstone Ranch.

This move follows a series of high-profile licensing deals between Netflix and Paramount in recent years. In the U.S., Netflix has acquired multiple titles, including School Spirits and several Showtime series. Internationally, Netflix will soon become the streaming home of Halo and already streams Yellowstone in most countries.

1883 will arrive in its first wave of countries on March 12, 2025, with Latin American territories like Brazil among the first to receive the prequel series. Netflix Germany, Netflix UK, and Netflix Canada are also confirmed to pick up the show on the same date.

The addition of 1883 to Netflix will not affect its availability on Paramount+. The Netflix code for the series is 81559259, so you can check whether the show is coming to your region.

Will other Netflix regions pick up 1883?

It’s certainly possible. We’ve confirmed that Netflix U.S. and Netflix Australia will not receive this miniseries in mid-March alongside the regions listed above.

However, as we’ve seen with previous Paramount+ titles, releases tend to roll out gradually. Yellowstone is a prime example—initially appearing in only a handful of countries in early 2024 before expanding to more territories in late 2024 and early 2025.

The U.S. remains the least likely region to receive 1883, as it remains a major Paramount+ staple. However, the Netflix page for the series is active, meaning users can navigate to it rather than being redirected to the homepage, which could indicate future availability.

Our friends at Netflix Portal were the first to spot the addition of 1883 this morning.

Are you excited for 1883 to arrive on Netflix? Do you hope it gets added in your country, either in March or later? Let us know in the comments!