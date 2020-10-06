What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 6th, 2020

It’s a quiet Tuesday with only two new additions to the UK library. Here’s what’s new, leaving and most popular on Netflix UK for October 6th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Inheritance (2020)

Director: Vaughn Stein

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chance Crawford, Patrick Warburton

Easily the most incredible thing about this film appears to be the transformation that Simon Pegg put himself through for the role of Morgan Warner.

A powerful political family is thrown into chaos when the head of the family, Archer Monroe, passes away unexpectedly. When the Monroe estate is divided amongst his children, Lauren, a Manhatten District Attorney, is given a secret message from her father. Leading Lauren to a secret bunker, the secret that resides inside threatens to destroy the family.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 6th, 2020

Inheritance (2020)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 6th, 2020

Between Worlds (2018)

Frequency (1 Season)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 6th, 2020

American Murder continues to captivate the UK, and Emily in Paris has dethroned Ratched.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 6th, 2020 1️⃣Emily in Paris

2️⃣Ratched

3️⃣Gogglebox

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

7️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

8️⃣Cobra Kai

9️⃣60 Days In

🔟Peppa Pig — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 6, 2020

