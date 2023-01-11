What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 11th, 2023

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the week. Below, we’ll be taking a look at the 8 new series and movies that have graced the service so far this week. Plus, we’ll check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for January 11th, 2023.

This week is much quieter than we’ve grown accustomed to over the past few weeks and months but that’s not to say there’s nothing good on the horizon. Coming to Netflix later in the week are the likes of Dog Gone and Vikings: Valhalla season 2.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for January 11th, 2023

The Wedding Year (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Robert Luketic

Cast: Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan

Writer: Donald Diego

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Kicking off our highlights is a romantic comedy that will almost certainly fly under the radar on Netflix. Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris) star as the two main leads in the movie from the director of Legally Blonde (2001), Monster-in-Law (2005), and 21 (2008).

The movie picks up with Mara Baylor, a Los Angeles photographer, being invited to 7 big weddings, which puts her own love-life situation into perspective and into question.

In her review, Claudia Puig from FilmWeek concluded, “It does feel like we’ve seen this before, but the [the stars] do have nice romantic chemistry.”

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Colette Camden

Runtime: 87 mins / 1h 27m

It’s been a strong start to the year with new documentaries on Netflix with Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street pulling in big numbers on the service in its first week. That trend is now set to continue with The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker dropping onto Netflix.

The doc tells true story of Caleb “Kai” McGillvary, an unhoused nomad who, after saving a woman from a violent attack, became an overnight celebrity but that soon turned into notoriety.

VINLAND SAGA (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Ray Chase, Zach Aguilar, Keith Silverstein

Runtime: 24 min

Awards: 1 win & 11 nominations

Finally, we wanted to highlight Vinland Saga season 2 with new episodes coming to Netflix at a rapid pace (not locked in the so-called Netflix Jail), with new episodes of the hit anime series now heading to Netflix weekly.

For those unfamiliar, here’s what you can expect from the show:

“After his father is killed, young Thorfinn joins the mercenary band of his murderer Askeladd, waiting for his revenge while Askeladd plots politics.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 9th to 11th, 2023

6 New Movies Added Today

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

– TV-MA – English – No topic is safe in this unfiltered stand-up set from Andrew Santino as he skewers everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics. Blood Line (2020) – TV-14 – Arabic – After an accident leaves one of their twin sons in a coma, a pair of despairing parents resort to a risky plan to revive him — with dire consequences.

– TV-14 – Arabic – After an accident leaves one of their twin sons in a coma, a pair of despairing parents resort to a risky plan to revive him — with dire consequences. Illusion (2022) – TV-MA – Polish – Months after the disappearance of her teenage daughter, a devastated mother in a seaside town begins her own investigation in a frantic bid to find her.

– TV-MA – Polish – Months after the disappearance of her teenage daughter, a devastated mother in a seaside town begins her own investigation in a frantic bid to find her. Noise (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

– TV-MA – English – This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment. The Wedding Year (2019) – R – English – After a free-spirited woman starts a promising new romance, her fear of commitment gets exposed when she must attend seven weddings in the same year.

2 New TV Series Added Today

Sexify (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – To build an innovative sex app and win a tech competition, a sexually inexperienced student and her friends must explore the daunting world of intimacy.

– TV-MA – Polish – To build an innovative sex app and win a tech competition, a sexually inexperienced student and her friends must explore the daunting world of intimacy. VINLAND SAGA (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – Japanese – After his father is killed, young Thorfinn joins the mercenary band of his murderer Askeladd, waiting for his revenge while Askeladd plots politics.

Netflix Top 10s for January 11th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ginny & Georgia The Pale Blue Eye 2 The Walking Dead Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 3 New Amsterdam 10 Minutes Gone 4 Kaleidoscope Life 5 Wednesday Transformers: Dark of the Moon 6 Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street King Kong 7 Love Island Trolls 8 Woman of the Dead Barbershop 2: Back in Business 9 Pressure Cooker Grease 10 Emily in Paris The Longest Yard

