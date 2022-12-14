‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix Globally in January 2023

The first season of Vinland Saga arrived on Netflix in July 2022, and fans have been waiting with anticipation for any news on the second season since. Subscribers will be delighted to learn that Vinland Saga season 2 will begin airing weekly on Netflix globally from January 2023.

Vinland Saga is a Japanese historical-drama anime series based on the manga Vinrando Saga by author Makoto Yukimura. The manga serialization began in April 2005 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine and soon moved to Monthly Afternoon.

WIT Studio was responsible for the animation of season 1, but the second season will see the anime transition over to Studio MAPPA, the same animators behind incredible anime such as Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

The story of Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.

When is Vinland Saga season 2 coming to Netflix?

We previously believed that fans could have been waiting for up to three years before seeing the second of Vinland Saga on Netflix. We couldn’t be happier to be wrong.

On the anime’s official website, updates revealed and confirmed that Vinland Saga season 2 will stream on Netflix worldwide, except for China.

We already knew that the broadcast of Vinland Saga season 2 would begin on January 9th, 2023. However, we recently learned that the anime will be simulcasted on Netflix and Crunchyroll on the same day as the Japanese broadcast.

【New Trailer】

VINLAND SAGA Season 2

Scheduled for January 9, 2023! The anime will stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.. (Animation Production: MAPPA) ✨More: https://t.co/CRpM7i1KuS pic.twitter.com/yXLtKmwILF — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) October 24, 2022

What about the English Dub?

According to the wiki, Netflix has the streaming rights for VSI’s English dub of the anime. This suggests that if VSI is to provide an English Dub soon after the release of the Japanese broadcast, then we may see the English dub arrive later in the year.

However, for now, we await official confirmation from Netflix and Studio Mappa.

