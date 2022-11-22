What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 22nd, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of the week and Netflix US has added 6 new titles, including a relicense of an IFC show. Here’s everything new and what’s trending on Netflix for November 22nd, 2022.

A lot is still coming to Netflix over the next few days for the rest of the week, including the big new series Wednesday, which conveniently hits Netflix tomorrow, Wednesday.

There’s a lot leaving Netflix over the next week, including nearly 100 titles leaving on December 1st. Make sure you’ve watched anything on your list before it’s too late.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for November 22nd, 2022

Our Universe (Season 1)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Morgan Freeman

Runtime: 44 mins

Adding to Netflix’s growing collection of award-winning docuseries is Our Universe narrated by Morgan Freeman. It comes from BBC Studios who are behind some of the best-known nature documentary series of all time.

Throughout the six episodes, you’ll be exploring all aspects of our world and the universe as a whole.

Documentary Now! (Seasons 1-3)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Helen Mirren, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader

Writer: Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers

Runtime: 23 min

Awards: Nominated for 6 Primetime Emmys. 1 win & 15 nominations total

Leaving Netflix earlier this year and returning today is the excellent sketch comedy series, Documentary Now!, which airs on IFC.

Seasons 1 to 3 have been re-added today and sees SNL-alums Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Seth Meyers create some fun mockumentary documentaries that has featured some huge guest stars over the years.

Whether this re-addition to Netflix is permanent and whether it means Netflix will pick up season 4 is yet to be seen.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 21st-22nd, 2022

1 New Movies Added

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah talks learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.

5 New TV Series Added

Documentary Now! (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English – Elevating the art of parody, this sharply comic series spoofs high-profile documentaries such as “Grey Gardens” and “The Thin Blue Line.”

– TV-14 – English – Elevating the art of parody, this sharply comic series spoofs high-profile documentaries such as “Grey Gardens” and “The Thin Blue Line.” LEGO: City Adventures (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – English – In a boomtown built on fun, friendship and wacky mischief, a quirky crew of cops and firefighters work hard to preserve the peace and awesomeness.

– TV-Y7 – English – In a boomtown built on fun, friendship and wacky mischief, a quirky crew of cops and firefighters work hard to preserve the peace and awesomeness. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 3) – TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow!

– TV-Y – English – Welcome back to Equestria, where pony magic is everywhere. With friends Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Pipp and Hitch leading the way, adventure is sure to follow! Our Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Witness the remarkable story of our universe over billions of years and its inextricable link to life on Earth in this sweeping documentary series.

– TV-PG – English – Witness the remarkable story of our universe over billions of years and its inextricable link to life on Earth in this sweeping documentary series. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you.

Netflix Top 10s for November 22nd, 2022

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Slumberland Where The Crawdads Sing Christmas With You I Am Vanessa Guillen The Bad Guys The Wonder Falling for Christmas R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned Sing 2 Goosebumps

Top 10 Series on Netflix US

1899 Dead to Me The Crown Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? Manifest Love is Blind Inside Job Ancient Apocalypse Elite From Scratch

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix US

Slumberland The Bad Guys Little Angel Sing 2 CoComelon The Cuphead Show! Goosebumps Hotel Transylvania 2 The Christmas Chronicles Illumination’s Minions & More 2

What are you watching on Netflix for November 22nd, 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.