What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2022

Welcome to the final Netflix removals guide for 2022, where we’ll be keeping you posted on all of the series, movies, and specials scheduled to leave the service throughout December 2022.

As you’re no doubt aware at this point, not everything stays on Netflix indefinitely. Every month, we see dozens if not over a hundred licensed titles leave the service. This extends to Netflix Originals too.

As a reminder, this list is updated continuously throughout the month leading up to December and throughout the month.

This list is far more comprehensive than any other on the net, thanks to the fact we include all titles set to leave and not a handful that Netflix themselves promotes.

We typically get removal dates around 30-days before their departures.

In the coming weeks, we’ll have departure guides for Netflix UK and Canada.

What’s Leaving Netflix in the US in December 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 1st

A River Runs Through It (1992)

American Beauty (1999)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Clueless (1995)

Collateral (2004)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Hancock (2008)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

If I were an Animal (Season 1)

Ink Master (Seasons 3 & 4)

Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)

Knight Rider 2000 (1991)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (Season 1)

Paprika (Season 1)

Space Jungle (Season 1)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Losers (2010)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Vice (2018)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

