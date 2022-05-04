‘Documentary Now!’ Leaving Netflix in June 2022

One of the most overlooked comedy series on Netflix will soon be departing in the United States. All three seasons of Documentary Now! are scheduled to leave Netflix for good come May 3rd, 2022.

Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas the mockumentary series presented by Helen Mirren spoofs various documentary films.

The series is known for its crazy storylines and its guest stars that feature over the three seasons. Among the guest stars you’ll see throughout the series run includes Jack Black, Maya Rudolph, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, Michael C. Hall, and Tim Robinson.

Netflix first received Documentary Now! back in March 2016 with the second season arriving in 2017 and the final (at least it was assumed then) season in June 2019.

Now, three years later, we’ll be seeing all three seasons depart on June 3rd with a notice now showing on Netflix saying your last day to watch on Netflix is June 2nd.

Where will Documentary Now! stream next after leaving Netflix?

There will likely be two ways to watch Documentary Now! following its Netflix departure.

As we’ve seen from the other IFC removals (more on this in a second) they’ve mostly been made available on AMC+ which is the parent company of IFC’s streaming service.

You can also watch IFC shows on the IFC website albeit you need an active cable subscription to do so.

Of course, this has pretty much been confirmed by the fact that a fourth season of Documentary Now! has been greenlit and is due to air later this year.

Netflix US used to be home to the majority of the IFC scripted catalog but as contracts for shows have expired, we’ve seen a dwindling of that library. Portlandia is perhaps the biggest show to have departed so far and did so in June 2021. Maron left Netflix back in January 2020 and Comedy Bang! Bang! left in August 2020.

With the removal of Comedy Bang! Bang! only Garfunkel and Oates: Trying to be Special (which technically doesn’t really count as an IFC show) will be on Netflix in the US.

Will you miss Documentary Now! when it leaves Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments.