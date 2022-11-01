anime coming to netflix in 2023 and beyond

We’re only a short time away from 2023, and the year is already taking shape to be an exciting one for Netflix subscribers. Throughout the remainder of 2022, and all the way through 2023 we’ll be keeping track of all of the anime coming to Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2023

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Studio Deen

Netflix Release Date: January 19th, 2023

As one of Japan’s most famous horror artists and authors, an entire series based on the work of Junji Ito is incredibly exciting. In total, 20 stories will be adapted into anime.

The Way of the House Husband (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 2

Studio: J.C. Staff

Netflix Release Date: January 2023

While the animation of the show left a lot to be desired, the story still captured the warmhearted comedy from the manga.

Tatsu, a former legendary crime boss of the Yakuza retired from the criminal underworld to become a househusband and support his wife Miku. Becoming a househusband poses a new challenge for Tatsu as he Trades in gang warfare for warring over the best deals at the grocery store with housewives.

Aggretsuko (Season 5) N

Episodes: 40 | Seasons: 5

Studio: Fanworks

Netflix Release Date: February 2023

The fifth season will also be Aggretsuko’s last, so sadly, we’ll be saying goodbye to Retsuko for good. Will she get her happily ever after, or is she doomed to live a single life as the office doormat?

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old red panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues, and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers, Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys (Part 2) N

Episodes: 24 | Parts: 2

Studio: OLM-Animation Studio

Netflix Release Date: Early 2023

Ultraman (Season 3) N

Episodes: 19 | Seasons: 3

Studio: Sola Digital Arts and Production I.G

Netflix Release Date: Early 2023

2023 we’ll also be saying goodbye to Ultraman. There was an extensive gap between the first and second seasons, but thankfully fans won’t have to wait that long for season 3.

Now a distant memory, the legendary “Giant of Light” was believed to have left earth and returned to his home planet. However, his son, Shinjiro Hayata, discovers his father’s secret and takes on the mantle of Ultraman for himself.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) N

Director: Ayataka Tanemura

Studio: Pierrot

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2023

Despite the anime series not being available to stream on Netflix, that hasn’t stopped Netflix from acquiring the international rights to the upcoming Black Clover movie. Hopefully, the addition of the movie means we may have some seasons of the anime arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Kengan Ashura (Part 3) N

Episodes: 24 | Parts: 3

Studio: Larx Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: 2023

For a while, it was touch and go whether or not Kengan Ashura was going to receive a second season. But with season 2 confirmed that means we can expect a further 2 parts on Netflix filled with some epic fights.

For hundreds of years, the rich and powerful of Japan have hired the most skilled fighters for organized gladiatorial combat where the winner takes all. Bursting onto the scene is Tokita Ohma, who can’t wait to compete and take on the strongest fighters possible.

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) N

Episodes: 12 | Seasons: 2

Studio: Yumeta Company

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Fans of the manga weren’t overly impressed by the animation of the first season, however, with Yumeta Company taking over the animation of the second season, hopefully, there will be a significant rise in quality.

With the gods deciding that the fate of humanity rests in their complete annihilation, they are given one last chance to prove their worth before the gods. Engaging in a battle of Ragnarok, 13 humans from history are brought before the gods to engage in duels to the death. Humanity requires seven wins to survive so to even the odds combatants are given a valkyrie, each tailored into a powerful weapon capable of allowing humans to fight the gods.

Make My Day (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: 5 Inc.

Netflix Release Date: February 2023

The same studio behind Exception is producing another new anime series for Netflix.

On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

Akuma-kun (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Toei Animation

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Akuma-Kun is one of the oldest fictional franchises from Japan. Its first manga run began in 1963, but it wasn’t until 1989 that the first anime adaptation was released in Japan. It’s taken a further 30 years for a brand new anime adaptation, which will be exclusive globally on Netflix.

Akuma-kun wants to create a world where all human beings can live happily, and he believes that harnessing the power of demons is necessary for him to achieve that goal.

Onmyōji (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Marvy Jack

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Another animated anthology for Netflix, Onmyōji is a collection of historical fantasy short stories from author Baku Yumemakura.

Tomb Raider (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio:

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Some of the best video-game to anime adaptations have come from Netflix including Studio Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Powerhouse Animation’s Castlevania.

Powerhouse will also be the studio behind Tomb Raider, and fans of the video game will be delighted to learn that the story is set to unify the timeline of all of the Tomb Raider video games across the survivor, legend, and original games.

Hayley Atwell aka Peggy Carter of the MCU has already been cast as the iconic dual-wielding archeologist.

Coming to Netflix Beyond 2023

Moonrise (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Wit Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Full Metal Alchemist is the character designer behind Netflix’s exciting upcoming sci-fi anime Moonrise.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Release Date TBA

Beat & Motion (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Thanks to a competition put on by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Naoki Fujita, the winner, has been rewarded for winning the competition with an anime adaptation of his manga Beat & Motion.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Bobbypills

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of the first Netflix anime series based on an IP of a beloved Ubisoft franchise, the series will be helmed by Adi Shankar.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

When the Castlevania anime came to an end, the question was raised whether or not we would get a brand-new anime focused on the descendants of Trevor Belmont. Fans will be delighted to learn that the next series of Castlevania will follow the exploits of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor from the late 18th century.

Devil May Cry (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 1

Studio: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Capcom is once again trusting Netflix with the distribution of an anime series adapted from one its beloved video game franchises. Jam-packed full of action, a new adaptation of Devil May Cry should look absolutely incredible.

Lady Napoleon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 13 | Seasons: 1

Studio:

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Shin Kibayashi of Bloody Manga is helming a brand new and original anime series for Netflix. The story for Lady Napoleon is as follows:

The story follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon who runs the Lady Napoleon organization, as she, along with Butler and Guy, fight for world domination as they travel the world in search of the three sacred weapons that Napoleon once possessed. Butler, as his name suggests, is a butler who can do it all, while Guy is a martial arts master.

My Daemon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: IGLOO STUDIO.

Netflix Release Date:

In the near future, a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to overlap with Hell. Thanks to the overlap, the dust from Hell has caused a devasting amount of pollution. Soon, an elementary student, Kento, finds a daemon named Anna in the forest and raises her. Together the pair go on an adventure to save Kento’s mother.

Onimusha (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Sublimation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Yet another video game IP that Capcom has given to Netflix to adapt into an anime series. Onimusha is a hack-and-slash adventure series that takes place in the waning years of the Sengoku period in Japan where skilled warriors battle against demonic creatures.

Skull Island (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio:

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Details are scarce, however, we do know that the series will be centered around a group of survivors who are shipwrecked on Skull Island, and are desperately trying to escape from its horrors.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As one of the most popular video game franchises of the 2000s, it’s quite a surprise there has never been an adaptation of Splinter Cell. Fans have been demanding a new game for years, but hopefully, they can whet their appetites with the anime adaptation.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA| Seasons: 1

Studio: The Stone Quarry

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Zack Snyder has been extremely busy the past few years producing and directing new content for Netflix. While he’s not busy working on expanding the world of Army of the Dead or working on Rebel Moon, he’ll be working on his take on the world of Greek Mythology, and the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Untitled Anime Projects Announced

BRZRKR (Season 1) N

Created by Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR was a twelve-part limited comic book series from BOOM! Studios. The story is centered around the immortal warrior known as Berserker, who has spent centuries fighting across the world.

Far Cry (Season 1) N

Ubisoft has finally begun expanding the worlds of its own franchises by allowing companies like Netflix to produce anime adaptations. With many different colorful countries and characters to choose from, there’s no shortage of adaptations that could happen.

Grimms’ Fairy Tales (Season 1) N

Most of the known world will already be familiar with many of the Grimms Fairy Tales, but it’s thanks to Disney that many of these stories are believed to be child and family-friendly. This couldn’t be farther from the truth as the original fairy tales from Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are far darker in nature, and often tales of warning to stop children from misbehaving.

Scott Pilgrim (Season 1) N

A cult classic the story of Scott Pilgrim is the perfect blend of action and comedy for an anime series.

Terminator (Season 1) N

Another huge franchise ripe for an anime adaptation, Terminator could explore the future of the world taken over by Sky Net as John Connor and the last remnants of humanity struggle to survive.

Renewed Originals

Baki Hanma (Season 2) N

Episodes: 12 | Seasons: 2

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Currently, the most popular martial arts anime on Netflix, everyone is incredibly excited to see the fight between Baki and his father.

