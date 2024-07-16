Complete List of 13 AMC Shows Hitting Netflix in August 2024

What’s on Netflix has learned that over a dozen AMC shows are set to join Netflix’s US lineup in August 2024. That includes the already announced AMC series set to return or debut on Netflix for the first time.

Last month, we revealed that Netflix US would be acquiring several AMC shows to stream for an unknown period beginning at an unknown date. This would include Into the Badlands’ return and new arrivals like Fear the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire, and Preacher. Today, we can go further with even more shows, their release dates, and the seasons on the way.

Netflix has confirmed these shows will stream on Netflix for a year (through August 19th, 2025) and two additional series: The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1 will drop on January 13th, 2025.

Just to reiterate, this deal looks to be in place in the United States only for the foreseeable.

Let’s run through the new shows coming up on Netflix:

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

This British fantasy series aired on Sky between 2018 and 2022 and is carried exclusively by AMC in the United States. Based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, the series follows a witch and a vampire solving the various mysteries that lie within Ashmole 782.

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode headline the cast with other co-stars, including Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, and Aiysha Hart.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, this is one of two Anne Rice adaptations at AMC that will be released on Netflix in August. Alexandra Daddario is the main actress in the series, which first premiered in January 2023, playing the role of Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who learns she’s the heiress to the Mayfair dynasty.

Season 2 of the show has finished filming and will be released sometime in 2025.

Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

We’re quite excited to check out Dark Winds, a crime mystery series starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. Created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the series is set in the 1970s in the Southwest of America with two Navajo police officers tracking down clues for a recent murder.

The show’s third season is on the way, although it doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Fear The Walking Dead was among the initial wave of AMC shows we learned that was coming to Netflix, and we can now confirm that all eight seasons of the prequel series to The Walking Dead (also streaming on Netflix) will be landing.

Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: August 31st

The second of the British series set to arrive on Netflix is the critically acclaimed Gangs of London, helmed by showrunner Gareth Evans, who is currently working on the Netflix movie Havoc coming in 2025.

The series is headlined by Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole, Lucian Msamati, and Michelle Fairley, depicting the power vacuum left by a criminal organization’s leader being assassinated.

Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

When we unveiled the initial AMC lineup, the title that generated the most hype was Interview with the Vampire, the Anne Rice gothic horror adaptation from showrunner Rolin Jones.

Sadly, we’ve now got confirmation that the second season, which aired between May and June 2024, won’t be among the initial Netflix lineup, with that remaining exclusive to AMC+ for the foreseeable.

Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Into the Badlands was one of the many AMC shows that dropped with new seasons regularly on Netflix throughout the 2010s, although it only recently departed. Starring Daniel Wu and Orla Brady, the series returns with all 32 episodes on August 19th.

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Both seasons of the critically acclaimed and criminally under-watched dark comedies of the last five years will land on Netflix as part of this AMC dump!

Kevin Can F**k Himself starring Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Eric Petersen, sees Allison living between two lives. The bright sitcom multi-cam setup is seen through the perspective of an oblivious husband and a darker show that shows how depressed she is.

Monsieur Spade (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Another of the previously announced AMC shows coming in August was the neo-noir crime thriller Monsieur Spade, which is helmed by The Queen’s Gambit showrunner Scott Frank and Tom Fontana.

Clive Owen stars as Sam Spade, a detective in 1960s France enjoying his well-earned retirement. A brutal killing in a local town makes him reluctantly return to help solve the case.

Preacher (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Preacher will see all four of its seasons that aired between 2016 and 2019 drop on Netflix, consisting of 43 episodes in total. Dominic Cooper played preacher Jesse Custer, who discovers he can command others to do as exactly as he says.

That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Releasing exclusively on AMC+ in early 2022, the eight-part spaghetti Western series starring Dominic Cooper, Travis Fimmel, and Aidan Gillen will also be streaming on Netflix come August 2024.

The plot revolves around two men facing off in a deserted world. There is no word on a potential second season just yet, although the creators have outlined plans for three seasons in total.

The Terror (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Another critically acclaimed title among the titles on the way is the first season of The Terror (it’s unclear why the second season isn’t coming and a third is on the way), with the supernatural horror series coming from

David Kajganich.

The series serves as a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic with a bunch of sailors stranded in ice while being hunted by an elusive force.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 19th

Fear The Walking Dead will also be joined by one of the newer series in the zombie franchise that’s headlined AMC’s lineup for more than a lineup. We’re referring to the first season of the spinoff series Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus.

This series sees his character washed ashore in France, where the zombie virus originated, with little memory of how he got there.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What are you going to be watching from this lineup of shows? Let us know in the comments.