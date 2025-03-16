What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: The Walking Dead, Den of Thieves, The Residence

We’ve just hit the midway point of March, and Netflix still has plenty to look forward to as we hurtle towards the Spring. Below, we’ve got four highlights on what’s coming up this week, plus the preliminary list of the new movies and series set to arrive over the next seven days.

For what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of March 2025, we’ve got you covered with a recently updated article, plus we’re tracking all the April arrivals here.

All of these are in addition to series with weekly episode drops. On the anime front, Blue Box gets a new episode on Thursday with SAKAMOTO DAYS and Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc both scheduled for an episode drop on Saturday.

Most Anticipated New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Theatrical window – what theatrical window? Just a couple of months after hitting theaters, the most recent Lionsgate Den of Thieves movie is hitting Netflix. While we’re told this isn’t a new output deal Netflix has with the distributor, it certainly was a surprise to have this movie hitting this quickly.

Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. return to their respective roles of Big Nick and Jean-Jacques. The former is now hunting down the latter in a manhunt that has moved to Europe. After catching up with him, the pair find themselves embroiled in the world of diamond thievery.

The film generally received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with most suggesting that if you enjoyed the first, you’ll feel right at home here. As we’ve quoted already, Joey Shapiro for the Chicago Reader said the film “isn’t a shift from the first film so much as it is a refinement. This is a more elegant, mature manifestation of “dudes rock,” like a Solo cup of limoncello instead of a room-temp bottle of Mountain Dew Code Red.

Wolf King (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Over a decade in the making, Wolf King, based on the excellent novels by Curtis Jobling, will find its first part find its way onto Netflix in the latter days of the week. Aimed at younger audiences, the British animated series follows a young boy who learns of his family history and the fact that he’s the last person within a long line of Werewolves and heir to the throne. The series features some pretty beautiful art direction and style for a TV series, and for those missing The Dragon Prince, this should provide a nice stopgap.

The Residence (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

I was somewhat shocked to learn that the trailer for a new Shondaland series (yes, Shonda Rhimes, aka Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) only has just over 100,000 views. We suspect its obscurity will soon come to an end once audiences get their hooks into it. Featuring Uzo Aduba, best known for her award-winning performance in Orange is the New Black, the whodunit murder mystery series takes place following a murder in the White House, and it’s down to our unlikely hero to find out who the murderer is.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Finally, arriving slightly later than initially billed, The Walking Dead: Dead City joins Netflix’s pretty robust collection of other AMC The Walking Dead shows and comes at an opportune time, given that season 2 is just around the corner. It’s one of the many spin-offs that have spawned from the zombie franchise and sees Negan teaming up with an unlikely ally in one of the most dangerous places in the world post-outbreak, New York City.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, March 17th

CoComelon Lane (Season 4) Netflix Original

Inside (Season 2 – New Episodes Daily) Netflix Original

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, March 18th

Bert Kreischer: Lucky (2025) Netflix Original

Love & Hip Hop New York (Seasons 3-4)

The Outrun (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 19th

Until You Burn (Season 1) Netflix Original

Twister: Caught in the Storm (2025) Netflix Original

Woman of the Dead (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 20th

Bet Your Life (Season 1) Netflix Original

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025)

The Residence (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wolf King (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday March 21st

Go! (Season 1) Netflix Original

High Tides (Season 2) Netflix Original

Little Siberia (2025) Netflix Original

Revelations (2025) Netflix Original

Currently, there are no releases scheduled for next weekend

Before we leave you, a quick word on some of the removals for this week, A24 fans will want to catch the excellent 2022 British movie Aftersun before it leaves on the 21st. The end of this week will also see the Sony Pictures first window movie, The Machine, depart. That stars Mark Hammill and Bert Kreischer and is definitely a fun romp worth the time before it jumps over to Hulu.

That’s it for this week. What are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.