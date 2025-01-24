‘Pantheon’ Season 2 to Stream For The First Time on Netflix

Netflix will exclusively release the previously unreleased yet completed second season of the critically acclaimed adult animated series Pantheon in all countries beginning in February 2025.

As we first reported back in late October 2024, Netflix would be the new streaming home for Pantheon beginning in November 2024. It was the first time the series had been available on a streaming service since AMC released the first season exclusively on AMC+ and decided to pull the plug on releasing season 2 and remove season 1. The series was given an upfront order of 16 episodes, but the release of season 2 was abandoned as part of a write-down effort.

The series’ voice cast includes Paul Dano, Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, and Taylor Schilling. It boasts a 100% rating on RottenTomatoes for its first season and an 8.4/10 on IMDb. The series follows a pair of troubled teenagers discover their personal connections to Uploaded Intelligence, a new technology that comes with a high human cost.

The second season, which includes eight episodes, will debut on Netflix globally on February 21st, 2025. This will mark the first time fans of the show have been able to legally watch the former AMC+ show in all countries. Until now, only Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand has carried the second season, which premiered in October 2023. Viewers in other countries have had to navigate to more questionable sources to get their fix on that second season.

The synopsis of season 2 reads, “Maddie, a bullied teen, receives support from someone online – her deceased father, David. His consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud after an experimental brain scan. Turns out, he’s not the only one.”

Rosa Salazar, Kevin Dunn, Thomasin McKenzie, Tisha Campbell, Lara Pulver, Navid Negahban, and Mark Ivanir joined the cast in season 2. Neil deGrasse Tyson also made a special appearance, voicing the role of the CDC director.

Directors on season 2 included Dwooman Juno Lee, Mel Zwyer, Ed Tadem, Juno Lee, Mari Yang, and Jae Hong Kim.

This is just one of many AMC shows that have landed on Netflix over the last year albeit the majority have exclusively released on Netflix in the US. The US acquired short-term licenses to The Walking Dead universe in addition to beloved titles like Interview with the Vampire and Preacher. You can access AMC’s programming on Netflix using the category code 81921061.

What could this mean for a season 3? Don’t get your hopes up. Netflix has acquired the license to many shows over the past couple of years (partly the reason why Netflix managed to release over 10,000 TV episodes last year)