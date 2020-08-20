Every Guillermo del Toro Series / Movie Coming Soon To Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is the OG producer of twisted-fairytale style movies and television. Following the popularity of del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia animated anthology series, it’s no surprise that Netflix would want to cement its relationship with the creator. Here are all of his current TV and movie projects lined up for Netflix over the coming years.

The new output deal between Netflix and del Toro has only just been signed, but there are already several pieces of original content in the pipeline.

In the meantime, here are all the Guillermo del Toro titles already on Netflix (not part of the 2020 output deal):

Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters (Season 1-3)

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below (Seasons 1 & 2)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Season 1)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Not sure where to start with the Tales of Arcadia anthology? Check out our viewing guide here.

Want more? Guillermo del Toro also appears in Five Came Back: a documentary series about filmmakers and WWII.

Pinocchio

Netflix release date: 2021

We can’t wait to see what del Toro does with this classic fairytale.

As we mentioned in our full article on Guillermo del Toro’s animated Pinocchio, the upcoming Netflix movie draws inspiration from Gris Grimly’s 2002 graphic novel of the same name. As you can see from the novel’s artwork, this is a much darker take on the traditional tale.

Like the classic Disney animation, del Toro’s Pinocchio will be a musical. But you can forget about singing birdies and a puppetry chorus: the music for this one is being created by British rock legend, Nick Cave.

Here’s what del Toro has said about the movie so far:

“It’s not a Pinocchio for all the family. Of course [it’s a political film]. Pinocchio during the rise of Mussolini, do the math. A puppet during the rise of fascism.”

Fans of del Toro will know that this movie has been a long while in the making, due to the time-consuming nature of stop motion animation. The movie has been in the making since 2015.

Some really big names have lent their voices to this movie, too. The cast includes Tilda Swinton, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, and John Turturro. Newcomer Gregory Mann voices the boy-puppet himself, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard appears in an unspecified role, too.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Netflix release date: 2021

We know that some Tales of Arcadia fans were disappointed that the latest installment, Wizards, only received one season.

Fortunately, you can return to Arcadia next year in del Toro’s upcoming feature-length movie, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. We don’t have much of a synopsis just yet, but this piece on Looper suggests that the movie will feature crossover from the three Arcadia storylines, Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards.

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight

Netflix release date: TBC

We have very few details about this title, but here’s what we know so far.

This one’s a horror anthology series, and according to our favorite free online encyclopedia, “Del Toro is also expected to act as a writer and director for multiple episodes and handpick other writers and directors to helm other episodes.”

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we can confirm any more titles or details associated with Guillermo del Toro’s output deal with Netflix.

Fans may be interested to know that del Toro is currently working on a psychological thriller titled Nightmare Alley for Searchlight, but that has nothing to do with Netflix.

