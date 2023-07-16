‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

One of the most anticipated releases of Netflix’s 2022 Halloween line-up, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, gave us a fun-filled week of grizzly horror. But, most importantly, is Netflix renewing Cabinet of Curiosities for a second season? There’s still no word just yet, but there’s good news.

Adding to Netflix’s collection of anthology series such as Black Mirror and Love, Death, and Robots, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities set out to tell numerous horror stories with some of horror’s hottest directors and great talent.

As mentioned, the series’ first season was released over the course of four days with two episodes landed each day in the lead-up to Halloween. Since its release, the show was one of Netflix’s best Emmy draws, having picked up 7 nominations.

Has Netflix renewed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 31/10/2022)

At the time of updating in July 2023, Netflix has yet to renew Guillermo del Toro’s horror anthology for a second season. Given the lack of news thus far, it could be the case that the project is on ice while GDT works on a selection of other Netflix Originals (more on this in a second).

How well did Cabinet of Curiosities perform on Netflix?

Using Netflix’s official top 10s we can see that it didn’t put in a huge performance for the service in its first or subsequent weeks. In its first week, the show only managed to pick up 6.2 million CVE (completed viewers equivalent) which put it below the likes of Raising Dion season 2 and shows of similar budgets.

The show ultimately featured in the global Netflix top 10s for three weeks picking up 106.92 million hours watched.

Nielsen’s top 10 numbers (which measures US-connected television devices) saw the show feature for two weeks picking up 31.97 million hours watched.

Should Netflix renew Cabinet of Curiosities?

As an anthology, Cabinet of Curiosities would have worked as a limited series. However, when you factor in the success of the animated anthology series Love, Death, and Robots, we shouldn’t be surprised that Netflix would not want to limit the series’ potential by calling it quits after one season.

Guillermo Del Toro has signaled that there could be more to come given that in an interview with IndieWire, he expressed that he’d already shortlisted directors for a potential second season.

Guillermo Del Toro is working on a slew of other Netflix projects

One reason why we may not have gotten a second season order just yet is perhaps because GDT is working on a slew of new Netflix projects to sit alongside Cabinet of Curiosities and the Oscar-winning Pinocchio.

Here’s a brief rundown on those projects:

A new stop-motion animated project adapting The Buried Giant.

Dr. Frankenstein, an ambitious new live-action project that’s set to star Oscar Isaac.

Still yet to be confirmed, we heard that GDT and Netflix are working on a vampire title in the form of an adaptation of Vampire Tapestry.

Would you like to see a second season of Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!