Netflix Eying ‘Vampire Tapestry’ Adaptation from Guillermo Del Toro’s Necropia

Evidence suggests that Netflix and Guillermo del Toro may be teaming up on an adaptation of Suzy McKee Charnas’s The Vampire Tapestry. Details are extremely limited at this time, but here’s all we know.

On the 8th of February, 2023, a new copyright registration was submitted for a project involving Necropia, Inc. and Netflix Entertainment, LLC. Necropia, Inc. is the special effects production company co-founded by Guillermo del Toro that worked on the incredible stop-motion Pinocchio movie for Netflix.

The news comes via a new public copyright registration titled “Vampire Tapestry; motion picture project,” which we can assume will be the adaptation of Suzy McKee Charnas’s 1980 novel The Vampire Tapestry. The agreement is between Necropia and Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro, as you may know, works with Netflix under an overall deal struck in 2020. Since then, he’s worked on Cabinet of Curiosities (unclear whether that will return for a season 2), the Oscar-nominated Pinocchio, and reportedly working next on a Dr. Frankenstein movie.

In what form this project will come (or whether it’s simply just Netflix optioning the project for potential development) is too early to say. Guillermo del Toro’s personal role in the project is also unknown.

What is The Vampire Tapestry?

The Vampire Tapestry is a 1980 horror novel by American author Suzy McKee Charnas.

The story is centered around an impossibly ancient vampire, Dr. Edward Weyland, who works as a professor of anthropology. Weyland must prey upon humanity to survive, but he is curious about his own nature and strives to understand who and what he is.

Guillermo del Toro tweeted about the vampire book giving his opinion about the novel in December 2016, and suffice it to say; he is clearly a fan.

Vampire Tapestry- one of the finest Vampire books ever written. Now published by the best genre publisher ever. https://t.co/skZatvQiZm — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 28, 2016

This isn’t the first time that Guillermo del Toro has had a hand in a project involving the Vampire sub-genre of horror-fantasy as he co-created the FX Network series The Strain, which is based on the novel he co-wrote with Chuck Hogan. Del Toro directed a number of episodes but was one of the series’s writers and executive producers.

As for Netflix, this would not be its first rodeo with Vampires either. To date, Netflix has been directly involved with producing, and or distributing a total of 14 projects which have involved Vampires;

Blood Red Sky Castlevania Day Shift Dracula First Kill Immortals Night Teeth Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Shadow Hunters: The Mortal Instruments V Wars Vampire in the Garden Vampires Vampires in the Bronx Van Halsing

