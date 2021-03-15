We’ve got our first look at what’s coming to Netflix Canada in April 2021! With plenty of exciting new Originals, there’s a little something for everyone to binge this Spring.

Please Note: This is not the full list, more titles will be announced throughout March and April.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 1st, 2021

Breakaway (2011) – Indian-Canadian sports drama about a Canadian hockey player who struggles to go against family tradition and discrimination in sport.

– Indian-Canadian sports drama about a Canadian hockey player who struggles to go against family tradition and discrimination in sport. Happy Death Day 2U (2019) – Slasher comedy that takes place immediately after the events of the first film where Tree finds herself in the cycle of dying over and over all over again.

Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second round of frightening pranks.

– Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second round of frightening pranks. Racetime (2018) – Children’s animated musical.

– Children’s animated musical. Tersanjung the Movie (2021) N – Romantic-drama centered around a complicated love triangle between three close friends.

– Romantic-drama centered around a complicated love triangle between three close friends. Urban Legend (1998) – Teen horror-thriller starring Jared Leto and Alicia Witt.

– Teen horror-thriller starring Jared Leto and Alicia Witt. Worn Stories (Miniseries) N – A docuseries dedicated to clothes and the moving stories people have from the most meaningful items wrapped up in their closet.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 2nd, 2021

Bitter Daisies (Season 2) N – A civil guard officer uncovers the secrets of her past as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl.

– A civil guard officer uncovers the secrets of her past as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl. Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin.

– Drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch rom-com starring Yolanthe Cabau as the bride who gets left at the alter and now has to deal with the engagement of her self-absorbed sister.

– Dutch rom-com starring Yolanthe Cabau as the bride who gets left at the alter and now has to deal with the engagement of her self-absorbed sister. Madame Claude (2021) N – French biographical-drama about Madame Claude, the most powerful and influential brothel owner France had ever seen.

The Serpent (Miniseries) N – Crime-drama co-production with the BBC that tells the tale of Charles Sobhraj, a murderer, thief, and seductive master of disguise.

– Crime-drama co-production with the BBC that tells the tale of Charles Sobhraj, a murderer, thief, and seductive master of disguise. Sky High (2020) N – Spanish thriller centered around a gang of Spanish petty criminals and their misadventures after the real estate crash.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 9th, 2021

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N – Turkish comedy

– Turkish comedy Night in Paradise (2021) N – After the death of his sister and nephew, former Korean mobster Tae-soo escapes to Jeju island where he meets a terminally ill woman and begins an unlikely friendship.

– After the death of his sister and nephew, former Korean mobster Tae-soo escapes to Jeju island where he meets a terminally ill woman and begins an unlikely friendship. Thunderforce (2021) N – Superhero-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 5th, 2021

Coded Bias (2020) – MIT Researcher Joy Buolamwini leads an investigation into the racial bias of facial recognition and how it fails to accurately read dark-skinned faces accurately.

– MIT Researcher Joy Buolamwini leads an investigation into the racial bias of facial recognition and how it fails to accurately read dark-skinned faces accurately. Family Reunion (Part 3) N – The McKellan family are fish out of the water as they move from Seattle to Georgia, where they reunite with their extended southern family.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 7th, 2021

The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Reality series centered around six engaged Indian couples, and the extravagant weddings put on display.

– Reality series centered around six engaged Indian couples, and the extravagant weddings put on display. Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish crime-drama.

– Swedish crime-drama. This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Season 1) N – Docuseries focused on the famous 1990 Boston robbery which saw two men dressed as Police steal a fortune in art.

– Docuseries focused on the famous 1990 Boston robbery which saw two men dressed as Police steal a fortune in art. The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series that sees Jamie Lee aide with wedding planning for struggling lovebirds.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 8th, 2021

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees the legendary Yakuza ‘Immortal Tatsu’ retire from gang-life, and settle down as a house husband.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 10th, 2021

Don’t Be The First One (Season 1) – K-drama reality talk show.

– K-drama reality talk show. The Stand In (2020) – R rated comedy starring Drew Barrymore and… Drew Barrymore.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 14th, 2021

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – Jamie Foxx returns to his sitcom roots as a successful cosmetics business owner that suddenly has to learn how to be a father on the job when his teenage daughter moves in.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 15th, 2021

Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese LGBT psychological-thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 21st, 2021

Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 23rd, 2021

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy-drama takes place in a world ravaged by war, where the threat of the Shadow Fold threatens to destroy everything. When Alina Starkov’s magical powers are revealed to the world, she is sent to train and hone her magical abilities as Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 29th, 2021

Yasuke (Season 1) N – Anime series inspired by the real-life Yasuke, the first and only known Black Samurai.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on April 30th, 2021

Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer.

– Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer. The Innocent (Season 1) N – Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago.

