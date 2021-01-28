Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in April 2021

We may be a while off, but we already have an early look at some of the new Netflix Original content due to land on Netflix globally throughout April 2021.

We’ll be keeping this list updated as we learn more…

English Netflix Originals Coming in April 2021

Shadow and Bone (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: April 23rd

Netflix loves a fantasy series, and the upcoming Shadow and Bone looks like one of its biggest so far.

Based on the popular Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, this fantasy-adventure series is set in the imaginary, Russian-inspired Kingdom of Ravka. The realm is plagued by darkness and terrifying creatures that devour human flesh. Alina Starkov, a young soldier, inadvertently discovers an incredible power that could help unite her country. However, as she starts to hone her skills, even more dangerous forces attempt to overpower her.

Things Heard and Seen (Movie)

Netflix Release Date: April 30th

Arriving at the end of April, this chilling new horror Original looks to be worth the wait.

Catherine, a talented young artist (Amanda Seyfried), and her husband (James Norton) decide to leave Manhattan, opting for a simpler life in a small rural town. However, it doesn’t take long for things to unravel. Catherine starts to suspect that the history of their home harbors a dark secret, but does their marriage have one too?

Things Heard and Seen also stars Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel).

Arlo The Aligator Boy

Netflix Release Date: TBD – April release was mentioned in November 2020 so could be moved.

Part of Netflix’s stellar animation lineup for 2021 is Arlo The Aligator Boy which will also see a series produced in its honor too.

The movie comes from Titmouse who is the same studio behind Big Mouth, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants and Cleopatra in Space.

Here’s what you can expect from the feature:

“A young humanoid alligator travels to the big city in hopes of reuniting with his estranged father, meeting a colorful cast of characters along the way.”

Among the voice cast for the feature is Jennifer Coolidge, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Bret Gelman, and Flea.

That’s all we have for now. Keep this page bookmarked and we’ll keep it updated with all the new Netflix Original content coming in April as and when we learn about it.