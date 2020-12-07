First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2021

Welcome to your extremely early look at what’s scheduled to hit Netflix in January 2021. This will be the list of Netflix Originals and non-Netflix Original titles scheduled for release in the United States throughout the first month of the year.

Can we expect a big month of additions given the number of removals currently planned? It’s unclear. Last year saw a bumper first of the month with lots of licensed movies but notably a lot from Warner Media.

We’ll be keeping this post-up-to-date as and when we learn about new titles scheduled for January. If you want to look even further ahead, take a look at our preview of the Netflix Originals scheduled for February.

As a reminder, we should get the full list of January 2021 release from Netflix themselves a little later in December.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Note: if you’re looking for We Can Be Heroes, it got moved from January 1st to December 25th.

17 Again (2009) – Zac Efron stars in the comedy movie where one man gets relives his youth.

– Zac Efron stars in the comedy movie where one man gets relives his youth. 30 Minutes or Less (2011) – Comedy featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari.

Fred Claus (2007) – Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s older brother Fred who takes up a job in the North Pole.

– Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s older brother Fred who takes up a job in the North Pole. Four Christmases (2008) – Seth Gordon directs this Christmas romance featuring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn.

– Seth Gordon directs this Christmas romance featuring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn. London Heist (2017) – British action thriller about a career criminal looking into his father’s murder. Also known as Gunned Down in some regions.

– British action thriller about a career criminal looking into his father’s murder. Also known as Gunned Down in some regions. Monarca (Season 2) N – Mexican drama bout a tequila empire that’s looking like it might tumble.

– Mexican drama bout a tequila empire that’s looking like it might tumble. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N – Documentary looking into the people living by the term “less is more Directed by Matt D’Avella. .”

– Documentary looking into the people living by the term “less is more Directed by Matt D’Avella. .” Unknown (2011) – Liam Neeson action-thriller about a man awakening from a coma to find someone has taken his identity.

– Liam Neeson action-thriller about a man awakening from a coma to find someone has taken his identity. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – Korean comedy about a megastar who is past his prime and tries to get back to his former heyday self.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N – German car action thriller about a cross-country race.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Dreamworks pre-school animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Venice Film Festival pickup starring Venessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf with Martin Scorsese producing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for its first sole Netflix season.

– The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for its first sole Netflix season. Lupin (Season 1) N – French heist movie stealing a famous necklace from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) N – Turkish movie about Aziz, a man who’s going through an existential crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

The White Tiger (2021) N – Indian dark comedy about the rise of a poor village to a successful entrepreneur.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 29th