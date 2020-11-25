Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in January 2021

The new year will be seeing a notable number of high profile movies and TV series leaving. Here’s the full list of what’s currently expected to be departing from Netflix in the United States throughout the month of January 2021.

The reason why the first month of the year tends to be heavy on removals (and additions in some cases) is that’s when licenses have become available or up for renewal.

Highlights of what’s leaving include all seasons of two comedy series including Gossip Girl and The Office both of which will be leaving for HBO Max and Peacock respectively.

Movies leaving on the first of each month is nothing new but a few movie franchises will be departing in full including all of the Back to the Future movies and the Indiana Jones library.

January 2021 will also be a notable month as it’s when the Disney contract between 2016 and 2019 officially comes to an end with the final movie to come from that deal, Mary Poppins Returns leaving for its new home on Disney+.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix US in January 2021

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 1st, 2021

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 9th

