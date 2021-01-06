‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in January 2021

One of the most exciting anime series in recent memory is coming to Netflix in January 2021! Fans have been long requesting the series, but it’s finally official, season 1 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba arrives on Netflix soon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series, based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. Since the release of the anime series, the popularity of Demon Slayer has exploded. Within five years since the manga debuted in February 2016, the franchise grossed over $2.6 billion in Japan alone.

When is the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Netflix release date?

It has been officially confirmed that the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be coming to Netflix on Friday, January 22nd, 2021.

If you check the coming soon tab on your Netflix App you will find the anime listed. Make sure to click the bell icon to remind you when the series drops on Netflix.

How many episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will arrive on Netflix?

The first season of Demon Slayer had a lot more episodes than traditional seasons of anime. Fans can look forward to binge-watching all 26 episodes of season 1.

Is the Demon Slayer movie coming to Netflix?

To continue the story of Demon Slayer, the incredibly popular Infinite Train Arc was adapted into the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. The film was released in Japan on October 16th, 2020, and made a total of $362.6 million at the box office.

Sadly, the film isn’t currently scheduled to be released on Netflix. Given that the first season of the anime is coming to Netflix, we could expect to see the Demon Slayer movie arrive sometime in the near future.

Are you excited to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!