First Look What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st, 2023:

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1) – Japanese anime series based on the beloved 2000s toy.

– Japanese anime series based on the beloved 2000s toy. Home (2015) – Animated children’s adventure centered around an Alien on the run, that makes friends with a human girl.

– Animated children’s adventure centered around an Alien on the run, that makes friends with a human girl. Thirteen (2003) – Drama starring Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2023:

War Sailor (Season 1) N – Norwegian war-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 4th, 2023:

Colors of Love (2021) – Cheesy romantic drama starring Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray.

– Cheesy romantic drama starring Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray. My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) N – Stand Up Special.

– Stand Up Special. The Signing (Season 1) N – Music competition in search of the next Latin urban music star.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 5th, 2023:

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) N – Music documentary chronicling the journey of Lewis Capaldi from viral sensation to grammy nominated artist.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 6th, 2023:

BEEF (Season 1) N – Comedy series starring Steven Yuen and Ali Wong.

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) N – Hindi reality dating series.

– Hindi reality dating series. Monster Hunter (2020) – Action-adventure based on the beloved Capcom Japanese video game. Stars Milla Jovovich.

– Action-adventure based on the beloved Capcom Japanese video game. Stars Milla Jovovich. The Nutty Boy (Season 2) N – Brazilian animated series centered around a child who always has big ideas, but ends with disastrous results.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th, 2023:

Chupa (2023) N – Family adventure that pits Alex, a young boy visiting his family in Mexico, against dangerous scientist Dr. Quinn, who is after the mythical baby chupacabra hiding under Alex’s family home.

Oh Belinda (Season 1) N – Turkish Drama

– Turkish Drama Thicker Than Water (Season 1) N – French Thriller

– French Thriller Transatlantic (Limited Series) N – 7 part German series based on the novel The Flight Portfolio.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th, 2023:

Hunger (2023) N – Thai drama centered around a noodle-shop owner who is invited to join the fine-dining industry but will be tutored by an infamous chef.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th, 2023:

CoComelon (Season 8) N – Pre-school animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 12th, 2023:

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Season 1) N – Archived footage, reenactments, and exclusive interviews chronicle one of the most terrifying days in the history of Boston.

– Archived footage, reenactments, and exclusive interviews chronicle one of the most terrifying days in the history of Boston. Operation: Nation (2023) N – Polish comedy centered around the romance of a right-wing nationalist and a left-wing activist.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 13th, 2023:

Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth (Season 1) N – Italian gold medalist Alex Schwazer was banned for doping but enlists the help of one of his accusers to make him ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

– Italian gold medalist Alex Schwazer was banned for doping but enlists the help of one of his accusers to make him ready for the Tokyo Olympics. Florida Man (Season 1) N – Comedy series starring Edgar Ramírez as Mike Walker, an ex-cop who returns to his home state to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) N – Dreamworks children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 14th, 2023:

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) N – The epic finale to the story of Uhtred of Bamburgh.

Queenmaker (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama series centered around an angry ex-employee who uses her PR skills to help a civil rights lawyer mayoral campaign against her former employer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 19th, 2023:

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) N – The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers return to fight against a global, but familiar threat.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 20th, 2023:

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) N – Indonesian sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 21st, 2023:

One More Time (2023) N – Swedish rom-com

– Swedish rom-com Rough Diamonds (Season 1) N – Belgian thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 27th, 2023:

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) N – Rom-com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Amanda Riley, who after an unexpected break-up is sent to Vietnam to go undercover and learn about its tourism industry.

– Rom-com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Amanda Riley, who after an unexpected break-up is sent to Vietnam to go undercover and learn about its tourism industry. Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2) N – Romantic drama starring Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl.