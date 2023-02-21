Welcome to your look at what’s coming to Netflix, specifically in the United Kingdom, throughout March 2023. We’ll be looking at all the new Netflix Originals planned for the month, plus the new licensed content sprinkling on the way.

As a reminder, this list covers only the UK releases, so if you’re looking for the US releases for March 2023, you’ll need to head to our specific list.

Please note: this is not the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2023; we’ll continue updating leading up to March 1st. You’ll find weekly roundups of what’s new on Netflix UK via our dedicated section.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in March 2023

Polite notice to UK publications: If you use this list – please credit us.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 1st

Back to Life (Season 2) – BBC Three comedy-drama series.

Bring it On: Worldwide Showdown (Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack) (2017) – Reboot of Bring It On following cheerleading champs The Rebels who are challenged by a brand new squad.

– Reboot of Bring It On following cheerleading champs The Rebels who are challenged by a brand new squad. Cheat (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host this gameshow where contestants are quizzed and contestants encouraged to cheat.

– Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host this gameshow where contestants are quizzed and contestants encouraged to cheat. Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1) – Korean courtroom drama series.

– Korean courtroom drama series. Gecko’s Garage (Volume 2) – Moonbug Entertainment kids series.

– Moonbug Entertainment kids series. Little Angel (Volume 2) – Moonbug Entertainment kid’s animated series.

– Moonbug Entertainment kid’s animated series. Love Destiny: The Movie (2022) – Thai romantic comedy.

– Thai romantic comedy. Merkel (2022) – Documentary on the ex-German chancellor directed by Eva Weber.

– Documentary on the ex-German chancellor directed by Eva Weber. Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana (Season 1) – British nature docuseries hosted by Killian McLaughlin.

– British nature docuseries hosted by Killian McLaughlin. Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me (2023) Netflix Original – Polish book adaptation about a journalist stuck in a passionless marriage who has to make a tough choice.

– Polish book adaptation about a journalist stuck in a passionless marriage who has to make a tough choice. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish drama series returns for second outing – renewed through season 4.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 2nd

County Masameer (Season 2) Netflix Original – Saudi animated comedy series.

Fall (2022) – Scott Mann directs this thriller about two best friends who climb a 2,000-foot radio tower and finds themselves stranded.

– Scott Mann directs this thriller about two best friends who climb a 2,000-foot radio tower and finds themselves stranded. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian crime comedy series.

– Italian crime comedy series. Karate Sheep (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) – Brendan Fraser stars as Trevor Anderson in this sci-fi comedy.

– Brendan Fraser stars as Trevor Anderson in this sci-fi comedy. Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original – French crime docu-series on one of the countries most notorious murderers.

– French crime docu-series on one of the countries most notorious murderers. Sex/Life (Season 2) Netflix Original – Romantic drama series.

– Romantic drama series. The Unholy (2021) – Sony Pictures horror movie about a teen developing the ability to heal and attributes that power to the Virgin Mary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 3rd

Here Love Lies (2021) – Nollywood thriller.

– Nollywood thriller. Love at First Kiss (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish romantic-comedy.

– Spanish romantic-comedy. Next in Fashion (Season 2) Netflix Original – Competition reality series.

– Competition reality series. Split at the Root (2023) – Documentary from ARRAY.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 4th

Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Korean courtroom drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 5th

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023) Netflix Original – LIVE – Stand-up comedy special set to air live at 3 AM GMT.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 6th

Ridley Jones (Season 5) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Unlock My Boss (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean webtoon adaptation series about the CEO of a tech firm teaming with a young stranger to help investigate his own murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 8th

Faraway (2023) Netflix Original – German rom-com movie about a woman embarking on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love.

– German rom-com movie about a woman embarking on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series looking into the still opened case of the missing Malaysian flight.

The Clovehitch Killer (2018) – IFC crime mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 10th

Have a nice day! (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy.

– Mexican comedy. Jolly Roger (2022) – Nollywood crime drama.

– Nollywood crime drama. Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) Netflix Original – Idris Elba reprises his role as the disgraced London police detective who breaks out of prison to solve an unsolved murder.

Nike Training Club: Yoga with Xochilt (2023) Netflix Original

Nike Training Club: Fire & Flow (2023) Netflix Original

Nike Training Club: Fitness for Runners (2023) Netflix Original

Nike Training Club: Ignite & Inspire with Kirsty Godso (2023) Netflix Original

Nike Training Club: Kick Off with Betina Gozo (2023) Netflix Original

Outlast (Season 1) Netflix Original – 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize in this new reality series.

– 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize in this new reality series. Rana Naidu (Season 1) Netflix Original – Hindi thriller series.

The Glory (Part 2) Netflix Original – New episodes weekly – Next batch of episodes of the Korean revenge drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 14th

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese variety comedy series from YipponTV.

– Japanese variety comedy series from YipponTV. Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 15th

30 Greatest Moments: Adele (2022) – British music documentary directed by Ros Edwards looking back at Adele’s career highlights.

– British music documentary directed by Ros Edwards looking back at Adele’s career highlights. Below Deck (Season 6) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1) – Korean series.

– Korean series. Keeping Up With the Kardashians (Season 12) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Marmaduke (2010) – When Phil and Debbie Winslow relocate from their native Kansas to the sunny climes of Orange County, their big-hearted, havoc-wreaking Great Dane gets a taste of the dog’s life, California-style.

– When Phil and Debbie Winslow relocate from their native Kansas to the sunny climes of Orange County, their big-hearted, havoc-wreaking Great Dane gets a taste of the dog’s life, California-style. Million Dollar Listing: New York (Season 5) – Reality series.

– Reality series. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the rise and controversies surrounding one of the biggest websites in the world.

– Documentary on the rise and controversies surrounding one of the biggest websites in the world. The Law of the Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican reality series.

– Mexican reality series. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 7) – Reality series

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 16th

Still Time (2023) Netflix Original – Italian romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 17th

Agent Elvis (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series from Sony Pictures where Elvis Presley (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) is inducted into a secret government program.

– Animated series from Sony Pictures where Elvis Presley (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) is inducted into a secret government program. Dance 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality competition series.

In His Shadow (2023) Netflix Original – French crime thriller.

– French crime thriller. Maestro in Blue (Season 1) Netflix Original – Greek mystery crime series about a musician who goes to leads a festival and may just find love doing so.

– Greek mystery crime series about a musician who goes to leads a festival and may just find love doing so. Noise (2023) Netflix Original – Psychological thriller film from The Netherlands and Belgium.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) Netflix Original – Animated feature film. When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his entire town along the way.

– Animated feature film. When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his entire town along the way. Sky High: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish series that’s a spin-off to the Netflix Original movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 21st

We Lost Our Human (2023) Netflix Original – Interactive animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 22nd

The Kingdom (Season 2) Netflix Original – Final season of the Argentinian political thriller.

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Three-episode docuseries looking into what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 23rd

The Night Agent (Season 1) Netflix Original – In the basement of the White House, there’s a phone that never rings. This is the story of the night it rings.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 29th

Unseen (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African crime thriller series.

– South African crime thriller series. Wellmania (Season 1) Netflix Original – Australian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 30th

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese romantic series based on the manga.

– Japanese romantic series based on the manga. Kill Boksoon (2023) Netflix Original – South Korean action thriller.

– South Korean action thriller. Murder Mystery 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston return for their second outing as the Spitz’s

Unstable (Season 1) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe-led comedy series.

Also, while we have you, you may be interested to know that Derry Girls third and final season will arrive on Netflix UK on August 18th, 2023.

Want to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in April 2023? We’ve got an early look at the Netflix Originals coming up.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in March 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.