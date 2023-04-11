What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Welcome along to your comprehensive look ahead at the new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout April 2023. The lineup is headed up by the likes of Chupa, the final season of Firefly Lane, season 2 of Sweet Tooth, and The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Coming to Netflix Weekly in April 2023

A Clean Sweep (Season 1) – New Episodes Mondays

– New Episodes Mondays Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Episodes Saturdays

– New Episodes Saturdays VINLAND SAGA (Season 2) – New Episodes Mondays

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

28 Days (2000) – Sandra Bullock comedy drama where she stars alongside Viggo Mortensen and Dominic West.

– Sandra Bullock comedy drama where she stars alongside Viggo Mortensen and Dominic West. A League of Their Own (1992) – Tom Hanks and Geena Davis star in this sports comedy about two sisters joining the first female professional baseball league.

American Hustle (2013) – A huge ensemble cast comes together for this movie based on the true story of a con man and his lover assisting an FBI agent in exposing political corruption.

– A huge ensemble cast comes together for this movie based on the true story of a con man and his lover assisting an FBI agent in exposing political corruption. Battleship (2012) – Peter Berg directed action sci-fi movie.

– Peter Berg directed action sci-fi movie. Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7) – Live-action kids series starring Clayton Grimm.

– Live-action kids series starring Clayton Grimm. Born on the Fourth of July (1989) – Tom Cruise war biopic of Ron Kovic set during the Vietnam war.

– Tom Cruise war biopic of Ron Kovic set during the Vietnam war. Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) – Tom Hanks, Julia Robers, and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this Oscar-nominated drama.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) – Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Conan who leads a group of adventures on a quest for a princess.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Conan who leads a group of adventures on a quest for a princess. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – Mike Myers stars in this Dr. Seuss adaptation.

– Mike Myers stars in this Dr. Seuss adaptation. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – Illumination’s animated movie set in the world of The Lorax.

– Illumination’s animated movie set in the world of The Lorax. Friday Night Lights (2004) – Peter Berg directed action sports drama based on the H.G. Bissinger’s book.

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series) – History Channel Western series starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton.

– History Channel Western series starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. Hoarders (Season 12) – Depressing reality series.

– Depressing reality series. Hotel Transylvania (2012) – All your favorite monsters from popular culture come together in this animated comedy from Sony Animation. Features the voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg.

– All your favorite monsters from popular culture come together in this animated comedy from Sony Animation. Features the voices of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – Paramount rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

– Paramount rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Animated movie that kicked off the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

I, Frankenstein (2014) – Fantasy sci-fi starring Aaron Eckhart.

– Fantasy sci-fi starring Aaron Eckhart. Inception (2010) – Christopher Nolan’s epic dream-bending sci-fi movie.

– Christopher Nolan’s epic dream-bending sci-fi movie. Inside Man (2006) – Crime drama from director Spike Lee.

– Crime drama from director Spike Lee. Invisible (Season 1) – Japanese crime thriller series.

– Japanese crime thriller series. Marnie (1964) – Classic Alfred Hitchcock crime thriller.

– Classic Alfred Hitchcock crime thriller. Matilda (1996) – Family movie directed and starring Danny Devito adapting the classic Roald Dahl novel.

– Family movie directed and starring Danny Devito adapting the classic Roald Dahl novel. Norm of the North (2016) – Animated feature film about a polar bear who has to go to New York City to stop the plans of housing developing in the Arctic.

– Animated feature film about a polar bear who has to go to New York City to stop the plans of housing developing in the Arctic. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – Parody comedy movie starring Chris Evans.

– Parody comedy movie starring Chris Evans. Over the Hedge (2006) – DreamWorks animation movie about scheming raccoon who fools a mismatched family of forest creatures into helping him repay a debt of food.

– DreamWorks animation movie about scheming raccoon who fools a mismatched family of forest creatures into helping him repay a debt of food. Psycho (1960) – Classic Alfred Hitchcok horror.

– Classic Alfred Hitchcok horror. Puss in Boots (2011) – Chris Miller director DreamWorks movie that serves as a spin-off to Shrek.

– Chris Miller director DreamWorks movie that serves as a spin-off to Shrek. Safari (2022) – African movie from director Bill Afwani.

– African movie from director Bill Afwani. Shark Tale (2004) – Martin Scorsese and Will Smith feature in this animated movie about a fish who convinces the world he slays a shark.

– Martin Scorsese and Will Smith feature in this animated movie about a fish who convinces the world he slays a shark. Shrek Forever After (2010) – The final entry in the Shrek animated movie trilogy.

– The final entry in the Shrek animated movie trilogy. Smokey and the Bandit (1977) – Burt Reynolds plays the iconic character of Smokey in the first entry in this action comedy franchise.

– Burt Reynolds plays the iconic character of Smokey in the first entry in this action comedy franchise. Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) – The Bandit goes on another cross-country run.

– The Bandit goes on another cross-country run. Spider-Man Trilogy Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Birds (1963) – Classic Alfred Hitchcock horror.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) – Jeremy Renner suits up as another estranged operative finding himself at odds with the CIA.

– Jeremy Renner suits up as another estranged operative finding himself at odds with the CIA. The Bourne Trilogy Starring Matt Damon The Bourne Identity (2002) The Bourne Supremacy (2004) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988) – Animated feature film from Don Bluth.

– Animated feature film from Don Bluth. The Mauritanian (2021) – Based on a true story, this movie from STX Films tells the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi finds a powerful ally in defense attorney Nancy Hollander. Starring Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Negotiator (1998) – Action crime drama starring Kevin Spacey and Samuel L. Jackson.

– Action crime drama starring Kevin Spacey and Samuel L. Jackson. The Thing (2011) – Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this sci-fi horror movie about an experiment that’s been let loose in an isolated outpost in Antarctica.

– Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this sci-fi horror movie about an experiment that’s been let loose in an isolated outpost in Antarctica. Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1) – New animated spinoff to the 2D Thomas & Friends franchise.

– New animated spinoff to the 2D Thomas & Friends franchise. Zombieland (2009) – Action horror comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Norwegian drama series set just after WWII commencing and follows a merchant ship facing a fight to survive.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Magic Mixes (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3) – Final season of the docuseries looking into R. Kelly’s federal trial.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Signing (Season 1) Netflix Original – Young artists must impress Latin music icons including Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole and Yandel in this reality competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Netflix Original – British documentary on the singer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Beef (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy-drama from A24 Television starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

– Comedy-drama from A24 Television starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian reality series about four singles seeking to navigate love.

– Indian reality series about four singles seeking to navigate love. Kamalatho Naa Prayanam (2013) – Indian drama set in the 1950s.

– Indian drama set in the 1950s. The Last Stand (2013) – Arnold Schwarzegger headlines this action thriller.

The Nutty Boy (Season 2) Netflix Original – Brazillian animated kids series.

– Brazillian animated kids series. Where Hands Touch (2018) – During WWII, a mixed-race girl in Nazi Germany struggles to assert her identity while passionately falling in love with an officer’s son.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

A Simple Lie (2021) – Nigerian comedy.

– Nigerian comedy. Chupa (2023) Netflix Original – Family fantasy adventure movie from director Jonás Cuarón, produced by Chris Columbus. About a young teenager making a companion in the form of a young chupacabra.

Holy Spider (2022) – Persian crime thriller directed by Ali Abbasi.

– Persian crime thriller directed by Ali Abbasi. Oh Belinda (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish comedy movie.

– Turkish comedy movie. Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) Netflix Original – South African cop drama.

– South African cop drama. Thicker Than Water (Season 1) Netflix Original – French thriller series about a journalist’s life devolves into chaos when she shields her brother from the law, inadvertently entangling her family in a drug lord’s merciless scheme.

Transatlantic (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Gillian Jacobs and Cory Michael Smith star in this biopic series about a journalist who organizes the safe passage out of France and onto the U.S. for thousands of refugees in danger of losing their lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Hunger (2023) Netflix Original – Thai drama about a young street-food cook pushed to her limit after being taken under the wing of a famous and ruthless chef.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 10th

CoComelon (Season 8) Netflix Original – Latest collection of pre-school animated episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 11th

All American: Homecoming (Season 2) – The second season of the high school sports drama from The CW.

– The second season of the high school sports drama from The CW. Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire (Limited Series) – True crime Australian series looking at the mysterious incident that occurred at the Sydney Luna Park in 1979.

– True crime Australian series looking at the mysterious incident that occurred at the Sydney Luna Park in 1979. Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Lights out (2016) – Horror thriller from director David F. Sandberg. When a terrifying force arises from her family’s past, a woman must protect her young stepbrother from a spirit that kills its victims in the dark.

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian (Season 1) – Actor Miriam Margolyes has new Australian citizenship — and a lot of questions. In candid interviews, she investigates what it means to be Australian.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 12th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Directed by Floyd Russ, this new true crime series looks back at the Boston bombings.

– Directed by Floyd Russ, this new true crime series looks back at the Boston bombings. CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Operation: Nation (2023) Netflix Original – Polish comedy.

– Polish comedy. Smother-in-Law (Season 2) Netflix Original – Portuguese sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on Alex Schwazer who had it all: a gold medal, an A-list athlete girlfriend, a first taste of fame and glory but then lost it all because of doping.

– Documentary on Alex Schwazer who had it all: a gold medal, an A-list athlete girlfriend, a first taste of fame and glory but then lost it all because of doping. Florida Man (Season 1) Netflix Original – Édgar Ramírez will portray Mike Valentine in this new limited series from Donald Todd about an ex-cop dragged into another case.

Obsession (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British erotic thriller series starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy.

Qorin (2022) – Indonenisan horror movie about a group of girls a boarding school descending into chaos when a teacher tells them to perform a forbidden ritual.

– Indonenisan horror movie about a group of girls a boarding school descending into chaos when a teacher tells them to perform a forbidden ritual. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Television animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Kannai Nambathe (2023) – Indian thriller.

– Indian thriller. Phenomena (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish horror movie about three women who investigate paranormal events.

– Spanish horror movie about three women who investigate paranormal events. Queenmaker (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean political drama series.

– Korean political drama series. Queens on the Run (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican action movie from director Jorge Macaya. About four women taking a long-planned road trip but hitting a lot of bumps in the road.

– Mexican action movie from director Jorge Macaya. About four women taking a long-planned road trip but hitting a lot of bumps in the road. Tamirhane / The Fix-It Man (2022) – Turkish comedy movie.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Netflix Original – Movie sequel to the flagship historical drama series.

– Movie sequel to the flagship historical drama series. Weathering (2023) Netflix Original – After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Doctor Cha (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean series about a woman who returns to a medical career 20 years after initially leaving.

– Korean series about a woman who returns to a medical career 20 years after initially leaving. Time Trap (2017) – Action mystery movie from directors Mark Dennis and Ben Foster.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Love is Blind (Season 4 – Reunion) Netflix Original – LIVE – Netflix’s second time going live where you’ll catch up with all the contestants of the most recent season.

– Netflix’s second time going live where you’ll catch up with all the contestants of the most recent season. The Best Man Holiday (2013) – Malcolm D. Lee comedy about college friends reuniting after 15 years over the Christmas holidays.

The Mustang (2019) – Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs this drama about an incarcerated inmate who participates in a rehabilitation program centered around the training of wild horses.

– Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs this drama about an incarcerated inmate who participates in a rehabilitation program centered around the training of wild horses. The Snowman (2017) – Michael Fassbender stars in this mystery thriller about a damaged detective following a trail of dead bodies in Norway.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 17th

Light the Wild (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Tawainese reality series about friends from the drama series Light The Night going on a camping trip together.

– Tawainese reality series about friends from the drama series Light The Night going on a camping trip together. Oggy Oggy (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 18th

Better Call Saul (Season 6) – The final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series.

– The final season of the Breaking Bad prequel series. How to Get Rich (2023) Netflix Original – Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

– Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives. Longest Third Date (2023) Netflix Original – About a couple stuck on a Hinge date during the pandemic.

– About a couple stuck on a Hinge date during the pandemic. Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (Mobile Game – iOS / Android) – A rogue-lite game from Ubisoft set in the wacky universe from The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Chimp Empire (2023) Netflix Original – Nature documentary from the co-director of My Octopus Teacher.

– Nature documentary from the co-director of My Octopus Teacher. Chhota Bheem (Season 17) – Kids animated series from India.

– Kids animated series from India. Chhota Bheem: The Return of Dragar (2022) – Animated feature film from India.

– Animated feature film from India. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) Netflix Original – Kids special serving as the 30th-anniversary special to the Power Rangers.

– Kids special serving as the 30th-anniversary special to the Power Rangers. The Marked Heart (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the Colombian mystery thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian comedy sitcom.

– Indonesian comedy sitcom. Ready (2011) – Bollywood movie.

The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original – Keri Russell headlines this new series about a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with seismic implications for her marriage and political future.

– Keri Russell headlines this new series about a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with seismic implications for her marriage and political future. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian YA series about a rebellious vampire falling for a dentist.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) Netflix Original – Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly star in this romantic comedy.

– Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly star in this romantic comedy. Bangarang (2021) – African social issue drama movie.

– African social issue drama movie. Chokehold (2023) Netflix Original – Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them.

– Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them. Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) Netflix Original – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series. One More Time (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish romantic comedy. On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again.

– Swedish romantic comedy. On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again. Rough Diamonds (Season 1) Netflix Original – Belgian crime series about a prodigal son who sends his family’s empire into crushing debt.

– Belgian crime series about a prodigal son who sends his family’s empire into crushing debt. The Wildflower (2022) – Nollywood movie.

– Nollywood movie. Welcome to Eden (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish language series returns where the rebellion ignites an intense battle for freedom. At the same time, Astrid carries out her plans for New Eden.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022) – Kasi Lemmons directs this Sony Pictures biopic movie on Whitney Houston played by Naomi Ackie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 24th

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert (2022) – Preschool animation movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 25th

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Risque Business: Japan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean talk show.

– Korean talk show. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (2023) Netflix Original – Talk-show documentary special.

– Talk-show documentary special. The Hateful Eight (2015) – Tarantino’s Western starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell.

– Tarantino’s Western starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell. The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 26th

Kiss, Kiss (2023) Netflix Original – Polish romance movie.

– Polish romance movie. Love After Music (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian biographical series details the life and career of Fito Paez.

– Argentinian biographical series details the life and career of Fito Paez. The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean series.

– Korean series. Workin Moms (Season 7) Netflix Original – The final season of the Canadian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 27th

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama moved up from its original June release date.

– The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama moved up from its original June release date. Sharkdog (Season 3) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the DC adaptation from creator Jim Mickle. Sees Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot and the Last Men.

The Nurse (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danish crime series based on a book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 28th

AKA (2023) Netflix Original – French action movie about a special ops agent finding his mortality put the test.

French action movie about a special ops agent finding his mortality put the test. InuYasha (Season 6) – Anime series.

– Anime series. It’s Us / Ni Sisi (2013) – African rom-com.

– African rom-com. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1) Netflix Original – Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

The Patients of Dr. Garcia / Los pacientes del doctor García (Season 1) – Spanish period drama series about Doctor Guillermo Garcia and Manuel Arroyo, a Republican diplomat who infiltrates a clandestine network that helps Nazis settle in Spain and Latin America.

– Spanish period drama series about Doctor Guillermo Garcia and Manuel Arroyo, a Republican diplomat who infiltrates a clandestine network that helps Nazis settle in Spain and Latin America. Wave Makers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese political drama series about a team of campaign staffers confronting tough choices during a tough political landscape.

